Webster Groves waltzed over visiting Pattonville 41-20 Friday.
Contributing offensively for Webster Groves were Jacobie Banks with a receiving touchdown and a rushing touchdown, Enrique Quinones, Kameron Yancey each with a rushing touchdown, Jerqon Conners with a receiving touchdown and Preston Haney with two field goals. Leading the way offensively for Pattonville were Logan Williams with a rushing touchdown, Keshawn Ford and Armaun Jackson each with a receiving touchdown.
Webster Groves (1-3) will host Ritenour on Friday, September 27 at 7 p.m. Pattonville (1-3) travels to Kirkwood on Friday, September 27 at 7 p.m.