Westminster toppled St. Charles West 42-35 Friday at St. Charles West.
Westminster got offensive contributions from LJ Minner with a receiving touchdown and a rushing touchdown, Ben Hicks with a receiving touchdowna returning touchdown, Lane Davis with a rushing touchdown and Ben Parres with a receiving touchdown. Adding offensive numbers for St. Charles West were Brendan Sportsman with two rushing touchdowns, Deleon Smith with a rushing touchdown, Jaron Foster and Anthony Lemons each with a receiving touchdown.