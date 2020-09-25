Recap: Windsor (Imperial) breezes by Portageville

Derek Williams scored three rushing touchdowns to lead Windsor (Imperial) to a 35-14 win over Portageville Friday at Portageville.
Mike Wolcott also contributed for Windsor (Imperial) with a receiving touchdown and a rushing touchdown. Key offensive contributors for Portageville included Benthal and Windsor each with a receiving touchdown.
Windsor (Imperial) (2-2) will host Hillsboro on Friday, October 2 at 7 p.m. Portageville (1-4) plays at Chaffee on Friday, October 2 at 7 p.m.
