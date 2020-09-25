 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Windsor (Imperial) breezes by Portageville
0 comments

Recap: Windsor (Imperial) breezes by Portageville

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

Derek Williams scored three rushing touchdowns to lead Windsor (Imperial) to a 35-14 win over Portageville Friday at Portageville.

Mike Wolcott also contributed for Windsor (Imperial) with a receiving touchdown and a rushing touchdown. Key offensive contributors for Portageville included Benthal and Windsor each with a receiving touchdown.

Windsor (Imperial) (2-2) will host Hillsboro on Friday, October 2 at 7 p.m. Portageville (1-4) plays at Chaffee on Friday, October 2 at 7 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports