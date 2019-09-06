Windsor (Imperial) trailed by six after the first half but rallied for a 20-19 victory over Seckman Friday at Seckman.
Contributing offensively for Windsor (Imperial) were Derek Williams with a rushing touchdowntwo field goals and Mike Wolcott with a receiving touchdown. Seckman got offensive contributions from Luckas Salsman two rushing touchdowns and Joe Stuckmeyer a rushing touchdown.
Windsor (Imperial) (2-0) visits De Soto on Friday, September 13 at 7 p.m. Seckman (0-2) plays at University City on Saturday, September 14 at 1 p.m.