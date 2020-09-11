 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Wright City beats Winfield
0 comments

Recap: Wright City beats Winfield

  • 0
Subscription sale! $5/5 months

Dalton Wiser scored two rushing touchdowns to lead Wright City to a 21-14 victory over Winfield Friday at Winfield.

Jeremiah Davis also contributed for Wright City with a rushing touchdown. Winfield got points from Rayden Hudson with a rushing touchdown and Austin Carson with a receiving touchdown.

Wright City (3-0) will host Bowling Green on Friday, September 18 at 7 p.m. Winfield (0-3) will be away at St. Charles West on Friday, September 18 at 7 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports