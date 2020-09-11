Recap: Wright City beats Winfield

Dalton Wiser scored two rushing touchdowns to lead Wright City to a 21-14 victory over Winfield Friday at Winfield.
Jeremiah Davis also contributed for Wright City with a rushing touchdown. Winfield got points from Rayden Hudson with a rushing touchdown and Austin Carson with a receiving touchdown.
Wright City (3-0) will host Bowling Green on Friday, September 18 at 7 p.m. Winfield (0-3) will be away at St. Charles West on Friday, September 18 at 7 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.