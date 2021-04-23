Red Bud falls in finale to Nokomis but celebrates winning spring

RED BUD — Red Bud junior quarterback Easton Lucht likes to keep the football talk to a minimum at home.

His father, Dave, is the Musketeers long-time head coach.

The two refrain from hammering out game details over the weekend after regular Friday night contests.

"We like to keep the football stuff at school and on the field," Easton said.

That rule will certainly be in effect at the Lucht household on the outskirts of this Randolph County town over the next few days.

Nokomis ran over and around the Musketeers on Friday, waltzing to a 54-0 win in the season finale for both schools.

Red Bud finished its truncated spring season with a 4-2 mark. It had a four-game winning streak snapped by the Redskins (6-0), who dominated from start to finish.

"They just took it to us," Dave Lucht said. "They did just about whatever they wanted to. It just wasn't a good night for us."

Still, the father-son duo enjoyed plenty of success this season.

Red Bud won its previous four games by a combined 166-42, including wins over Dupo (62-20) and Madison (48-0).