Red Bud falls in finale to Nokomis but celebrates winning spring

RED BUD — Red Bud junior quarterback Easton Lucht likes to keep the football talk to a minimum at home.
His father, Dave, is the Musketeers long-time head coach.
The two refrain from hammering out game details over the weekend after regular Friday night contests.
"We like to keep the football stuff at school and on the field," Easton said.
That rule will certainly be in effect at the Lucht household on the outskirts of this Randolph County town over the next few days.
Nokomis ran over and around the Musketeers on Friday, waltzing to a 54-0 win in the season finale for both schools.
Red Bud finished its truncated spring season with a 4-2 mark. It had a four-game winning streak snapped by the Redskins (6-0), who dominated from start to finish.
"They just took it to us," Dave Lucht said. "They did just about whatever they wanted to. It just wasn't a good night for us."
Still, the father-son duo enjoyed plenty of success this season.
Red Bud won its previous four games by a combined 166-42, including wins over Dupo (62-20) and Madison (48-0).
"No matter what happened tonight, this (spring football) has been a success," Dave Lucht said. "If these guys hadn't gotten a chance to play, it would have been awful. They deserved a season and they got a season. I wish it didn't end this way — but 4-2 is OK."
Easton Lucht displayed some strong play during the winning streak. He just simply couldn't get the offense going against the bigger, faster Redskins.
"They came hard at us every play," Easton Lucht said. "They were disciplined. I wasn't able to shake tackles like I usually do."
Nokomis running back and linebacker Jake Johnson scored four touchdowns to lead the way. Landon Engelman added two scores.
"We've got a good group of kids here," Nokomis coach Paul Watson said. "I just wish we had some sort of playoffs."
Nokomis took control early. Engelman broke loose on a 61-yard scoring gallop on the Redskins' first play from scrimmage.
Engelman found the end zone again on his team's next possession, capping off a 10-play, 60-yard march with a 7-yard burst over right tackle.
The Redskins pushed the lead to 20-0 on a 14-yard TD run from Matthew Hill late in the opening half.
Red Bud managed to make a strong defensive stand, stopping the visitors on downs inside the 10-yard line early in the second period.
The Musketeers then moved the ball to their own 40 before an Easton Lucht interception halted the best drive of the game.
"Tonight, it was emotional because it was our last game," Easton Lucht said. "It (hurts) that it had to end this way. We could have played better."
Red Bud senior running back and linebacker Frank Ford reeled off a 12-yard run in the opening half. Easton Lucht hit senior tight end Parker Van Dorn with a pair of passes when the game was still up for grabs.
Nokomis junior quarterback Connor Overby ran the offense to near perfection. He orchestrated a 12-play, 59-yard drive with the first possession of the third quarter to pump the lead to 28-0.
The Redskins offensive line took control on the game's initial possession, opening gaping holes on almost every play.
"They live in the weight room and it shows on the field," Watson said.