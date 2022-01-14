Reed resigns after one season as De Smet's football coach

Carl Reed is no longer De Smet’s football coach.

Reed confirmed his resignation Friday afternoon.

“We’ve reached an amicable resolution,” Reed said.

Reed, 41, held the job for just more than eight months. He was hired in May after leading Lutheran North’s program for six seasons. The Spartans went 8-3 under Reed and lost to eventual Class 6 champion CBC in a district semifinal. De Smet was beaten twice by CBC and once by East St. Louis.

"Carl Reed has resigned his position as Head Football Coach at De Smet Jesuit to accept another position," De Smet vice president of administration Steve Burr wrote in an email to the school community. "We wish him well."

During Reed’s tenure at Lutheran North, the Crusaders went 58-14, won five district championships and the 2019 Class 2 state championship.

Reed also had coaching stints at Hazelwood West and University City.

Reed said he does not intend to resume coaching high school football anytime soon.