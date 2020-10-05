Referees ready for return of football in St. Louis County

There were rumblings of this announcement recently, and the prevailing speculation among area athletics directors much of the fall was football could be cleared to play in early October. With that knowledge, Burns — who finished up a six-year stint as Parkway South’s athletics director in the spring — began assigning referees to potential games this Friday and Saturday.

“Today is really nothing (compared to when moderate sports were cleared),” Burns said.

As of Monday afternoon, Burns had penciled in officiating crews for 15 football games Friday night. Each crew consists of five officials. Burns said he did have two crews that opted out of the fall season due to concerns about COVID-19.

Because games were not being played in St. Louis County, Burns did his best to get as many of his crews game action when possible. When the St. Louis County teams open up on home fields this weekend, the officials won’t be making their debuts.

Burns said some officials worked intra-squad scrimmages for St. Louis County teams as a way to get back in action. Both John Burroughs and Bayless held scrimmages that included officiating crews.

“Everyone that’s working this weekend has worked one to two games,” Burns said. “Others have worked a little more regularly.”