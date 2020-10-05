Referees ready for return of football in St. Louis County

There came a point nearly two weeks ago when Pat Burns shuddered every time his email chimed.
Burns is responsible for assigning referees and officials for athletic departments in the St. Louis Suburban Conference, the Metro League and the Jefferson County Activities Association.
When St. Louis County announced moderate-frequency contact sports would be cleared to begin competition Sept. 23, Burns’ inbox filled up in a hurry with changes, modifications and adjustments for dates, times and locations. From field hockey to girls volleyball to boys soccer, Burns was at the wheel making sure there were referees assigned to all of those games.
“There were three 16-hour days in a row crunching out changes,” Burns said.
Monday wasn’t nearly as nutty, even as St. Louis County officially gave the go-ahead for high-frequency contact sports like football to begin games this weekend pending approval by the St. Louis County Department of Public Health.
County Executive Sam Page announced Monday schools that want to begin playing football in St. Louis County can submit their plans of action and protocols to allow for competitions at their home facilities.
They must include guidance on screening, quarantining and isolation, as well as how spectators will be handled. Once those plans are submitted they must be approved by the Department of Health, and only then will those schools be cleared to play. Page also said schools must pledge to assist St. Louis County in contact tracing efforts should the need arise.
There were rumblings of this announcement recently, and the prevailing speculation among area athletics directors much of the fall was football could be cleared to play in early October. With that knowledge, Burns — who finished up a six-year stint as Parkway South’s athletics director in the spring — began assigning referees to potential games this Friday and Saturday.
“Today is really nothing (compared to when moderate sports were cleared),” Burns said.
As of Monday afternoon, Burns had penciled in officiating crews for 15 football games Friday night. Each crew consists of five officials. Burns said he did have two crews that opted out of the fall season due to concerns about COVID-19.
Because games were not being played in St. Louis County, Burns did his best to get as many of his crews game action when possible. When the St. Louis County teams open up on home fields this weekend, the officials won’t be making their debuts.
Burns said some officials worked intra-squad scrimmages for St. Louis County teams as a way to get back in action. Both John Burroughs and Bayless held scrimmages that included officiating crews.
“Everyone that’s working this weekend has worked one to two games,” Burns said. “Others have worked a little more regularly.”
Among the games expected to be played this weekend include CBC traveling to defending Class 6 champion De Smet for a Metro Catholic Conference showdown at high noon Saturday. Reigning Class 2 champion Lutheran North will travel to Trinity on Friday night. Also on Friday, Marquette is expected to host Kirkwood and Lindbergh will travel to Eureka.
Those varsity games will have more seasoned officials. The biggest impact will come at the lower levels in junior varsity and freshmen games, which are typically played on Monday afternoons.
“Those guys haven’t worked at all,” Burns said. “The lower level kids haven’t gotten a chance to play and the younger and new officials haven’t gotten on the field and aren’t developing for the future.”
