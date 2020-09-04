Rezex's late interception helps Fort Zumwalt North hold off Francis Howell

O’FALLON, Mo. — Robert Rezex knew his defense would respond.
After getting 60 points hung on them by Battle in last week’s season opener, the Fort Zumwalt North defense bent but didn’t break and got a huge end zone interception by Rezex with 27.3 seconds left to seal a 33-28 win over Francis Howell in a non-conference game Friday night at North.
“Last week, we were working hard, but we got smacked in the mouth. So, we had to come back out and work hard,” said Rezex, a senior defensive back. “It’s just the beginning. We’ve got to keep working hard because we have big goals this season.”
Fort Zumwalt North (1-1), the No. 5 team in the STLhighschoolsports.com large-schools rankings, avoided its first 0-2 start since 2008.
“It wasn’t all the defense. I feel like we improved in all three phases of the game tonight,” Panthers coach Joe Bacon said. “We were all pretty frustrated after last Friday night’s game. Battle’s a good team, but we felt like we didn’t give them our best. There’s just so much heart and guts on this team and they responded so well after last week.”
Sixth-ranked Francis Howell (1-1) fell for the third straight year to the Panthers and haven’t beat them since Oct. 8, 1999.
“A little adversity Week 2 playing a good team like them is not always a bad thing,” Vikings coach Brent Chojnacki said. “We’ll see how they well these kids respond two weeks from now (after an off week next week).”
The winning touchdown came on a 50-yard reception by Chris Futrell.
On the play, quarterback Jack Newcomb rushed to his right and then throw across his body to Futrell. The ball was nearly picked off for a pick-six by the Vikings, but instead Futrell hauled it in and raced down his own sideline to give the Panthers a 33-28 lead with 3 minutes, 37 seconds to play.
“If he throws that two inches shorter, we’re probably losing this football game,” Bacon said.
After each team traded empty possessions to start the game, the Panthers struck first on a 4-yard touchdown run by Futrell. A 47-yard catch by Bobby Merris on the play before set up the score.
Howell nearly had a quick answer, needing just two plays to get to the North 5, but Futrell recovered a fumble to squash the threat.
The Vikings did eventually tie it on their next possession when Alex Pipes called his own number for a 9-yard keeper up the middle.
That’s when Tyler Oakes went to work.
His 40-yard run in the final minute of the first quarter set the stage for his eventual 6-yard jaunt to paydirt on a jet sweep on the first play of the second quarter to give the Panthers a 14-7 lead.
After a quick three-and-out by its defense, North needed just five plays to take a two-touchdown lead.
A fourth-and-2 play was nearly blown up in the backfield by the Howell defense, but Oakes instead turned a pitch into a 42-yard burst down the visiting sideline for his second score of the quarter.
“He kind of got lost in the shadows a little bit last year with two D-I guys on offense,” Bacon said. “Now, he’s getting a little more opportunity to show what he’s capable of and he did a great job of that tonight.”
The Vikings were able to cut into the lead with a 13-play, 74-yard drive on the ensuing series that was capped by Pipes’ second TD run of the night, this one from 9 yards out. The PAT was pushed wide left to make it a 21-13 game, which was the score at halftime.
Dane Mohrmann was a one-man wrecking crew on the first series of the second half, rushing the ball seven times for 49 yards, including an 8-yard TD and an impressive two-point conversion run to tie things at 21-21.
“At halftime, our kids came out fired up,” Chojnacki said “Dane’s a special back. He’s a true power back. Dane’s going to be special.”
Newcomb’s 3-yard run early in the fourth quarter gave North a 27-21 lead (the PAT was missed), but Pipes’ third TD run of the night and a successful PAT gave the Vikings their first lead of the night at 28-27 with 6:32 left.
“Alex always puts us in good position just based off his athleticism,” Chojnacki said. “He’s the leader of the offense.”
But, Futrell’s TD grab and Rezex’s last-second defensive heroics saved the Panthers from defeat.
For his part, Rezex gave more credit to fellow defensive back Jalen Lee for the game-sealing interception.
“I was mainly up on the tight end, but he blocked, so I came over the top and I saw the ball and I just picked it,” Rezex said. “But really, I wouldn’t have made that pick if Jalen wasn’t right on his hip. So, I give more credit to him than to me.”
