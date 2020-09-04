Rezex's late interception helps Fort Zumwalt North hold off Francis Howell

A fourth-and-2 play was nearly blown up in the backfield by the Howell defense, but Oakes instead turned a pitch into a 42-yard burst down the visiting sideline for his second score of the quarter.

“He kind of got lost in the shadows a little bit last year with two D-I guys on offense,” Bacon said. “Now, he’s getting a little more opportunity to show what he’s capable of and he did a great job of that tonight.”

The Vikings were able to cut into the lead with a 13-play, 74-yard drive on the ensuing series that was capped by Pipes’ second TD run of the night, this one from 9 yards out. The PAT was pushed wide left to make it a 21-13 game, which was the score at halftime.

Dane Mohrmann was a one-man wrecking crew on the first series of the second half, rushing the ball seven times for 49 yards, including an 8-yard TD and an impressive two-point conversion run to tie things at 21-21.

“At halftime, our kids came out fired up,” Chojnacki said “Dane’s a special back. He’s a true power back. Dane’s going to be special.”

Newcomb’s 3-yard run early in the fourth quarter gave North a 27-21 lead (the PAT was missed), but Pipes’ third TD run of the night and a successful PAT gave the Vikings their first lead of the night at 28-27 with 6:32 left.