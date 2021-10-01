Rhodes comes up big on both sides of ball to help Ladue hold off Seckman

Ruble brought Seckman (4-2) back from a 14-point deficit with fourth quarter touchdown runs of 1 and 70 yards to tie the game at 21-all.

“We look for him for most of our offensive support,” Seckman coach Nick Baer said. “First half, he was a little in and out of it. We had a good talk at halftime, he was able to lock it in and I'm proud of how he performed in the second half.”

Ladue quarterback Beau Dolan answered with a perfectly thrown 39-yard fade to Justin McBride to set up his own 12-yard touchdown run to put the Rams up 28-21 with 3 minutes, 29 seconds left.

“I was reading the end and we've been working on that all week,” Dolan said.

A couple plays later, Rhodes entered the game at defensive back to clinch it.

Ruble added a late score with a touchdown pass to Ty Kitchen, but Ladue recovered the Jaguars’ onside kick and ran the clock out.

“We're a good football team, learning how to beat good teams,” Baer said. “We came out in the first half and we just made way too many mistakes when you're trying to beat a team of Ladue’s caliber.”