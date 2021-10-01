Rhodes comes up big on both sides of ball to help Ladue hold off Seckman

IMPERIAL — Ladue High senior Jared Rhodes made his one play on defense count.
Rhodes has been limited to offense as he works through what he calls a minor injury.
But on the road Friday against a surging Seckman team and his Rams clinging to a 7-point lead, Rhodes implored his coaches to put him in.
“I told the coach, I said, ‘Let me guard him. There's no way he's able to get a good route on me,” Rhodes said.
He made good on his word coming up with a big interception. Three plays later, Rhodes put the icing on a monster night with an 18-yard touchdown run to seal Ladue’s 35-27 win over Seckman in a non-conference contest.
Aside from the defensive heroics, Rhodes also rushed for 209 yards on 24 carries and found the end zone three times for Ladue (5-1), No. 10 in the STLhighschoolsports large school rankings and No. 10 in Class 5 in the Missouri Media rankings.
“He's what makes us go, he likes that role,” Ladue coach Mike Tarpey said. “I think in the second half, he ran the ball extremely hard. When it was crunch time, you saw him run downhill and get those extra yards.”
Rhodes’ effort sullied a huge game for Seckman quarterback Cole Ruble, who rushed for 213 yards on 36 carries. The junior ran for a pair of scores and threw for another.
Ruble brought Seckman (4-2) back from a 14-point deficit with fourth quarter touchdown runs of 1 and 70 yards to tie the game at 21-all.
“We look for him for most of our offensive support,” Seckman coach Nick Baer said. “First half, he was a little in and out of it. We had a good talk at halftime, he was able to lock it in and I'm proud of how he performed in the second half.”
Ladue quarterback Beau Dolan answered with a perfectly thrown 39-yard fade to Justin McBride to set up his own 12-yard touchdown run to put the Rams up 28-21 with 3 minutes, 29 seconds left.
“I was reading the end and we've been working on that all week,” Dolan said.
A couple plays later, Rhodes entered the game at defensive back to clinch it.
Ruble added a late score with a touchdown pass to Ty Kitchen, but Ladue recovered the Jaguars’ onside kick and ran the clock out.
“We're a good football team, learning how to beat good teams,” Baer said. “We came out in the first half and we just made way too many mistakes when you're trying to beat a team of Ladue’s caliber.”
Seckman went Ruble right, Ruble left and Ruble up the middle on the game-opening drive. Ruble accounted for 63 of the 65 total yards on the drive and topped it off with a 4-yard touchdown run to give the Jaguars a 7-0 lead.
Both teams had promising drives deep into their opponent’s territory only to have them end with a fumble. Ladue’s Max Eastman came up with the loose ball to stop a Seckman drive and the Jaguars’ Cam Wooldridge returned the favor on the Rams’ ensuing possession.
Ladue found its offense behind the legs of Rhodes. Sparked by bursts of 20 and 19 yards from the 5-foot-11 back, the Rams marched 59 yards in less than two minutes. Rhodes, fittingly, evened the game by taking a direct snap for a 3-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter.
“Everyone out front just was highly motivated, blocking the best they could and opening the holes for me to get the amount of yards I had,” Rhodes said.
Rhodes continued the onslaught on the Rams’ next possession, breaking several tackles before spinning free and sprinting for a 72-yard touchdown run to give Ladue a 14-7 lead midway through the second quarter.
“He is the best running back I've ever seen,” Dolan said of Rhodes.
Ladue continued its big play theme late in the second quarter as Dolan threw a strike to Adonis Whitely, who got behind the Seckman secondary, for a 50-yard touchdown pass that gave the Rams a 21-7 lead at halftime.