Rickerman helps Festus earn first victory against Hillsboro since 2014

Plus, he ran the option attack to perfection time and time again.

"We practiced all week that their ends were going to shoot straight upfield," Rickerman said "Everything was a give and I guess they were planning for me to give it every single time. I'll take my five yards every single time."

After a dazzling 58-yard run to open up the game, senior running back Austin Anderson went down with an injury and didn't return to the game.

"My heart goes out to him because he's having a monster season," Ofodile said. "It looked like he was going to have a monster game just from that first play. For that to happen, I hate to see it. I think it really gave everyone else urgency to pick up the slack. They didn't want to let him down."

The rest of the offense responded by totaling over 450 yards and keeping Hillsboro (2-3, 1-1) at arm's length throughout the game.

The Tigers took a 20-6 lead to the break with Rickerman's touchdown pass and rushing touchdown sandwiched around junior Landon Bradshaw's scoring run.

The Hawks closed the gap late in the fourth quarter after sophomore Austin Romaine's third score of the game and trailed 34-26 with 11 minutes left in regulation.