Rickerman helps Festus earn first victory against Hillsboro since 2014

FESTUS — Cole Rickerman couldn't put the emotions he felt into words when the horn sounded.
All the Festus High junior quarterback could do was smile and laugh with his teammates Friday as they exorcised six years worth of demons.
"It makes me speechless," Rickerman said. "I don't know how to feel. I'm just in the moment right now."
Festus snapped a seven-game losing streak to its Jefferson County rival with a 41-26 victory over Hillsboro on at Tiger Stadium.
"It's fantastic," Rickerman said. "We all wanted this one. We thought this was the year and if we executed our plays we could take them down."
Festus (5-0 overall, 3-0 Mississippi Area Red) picked up its first win against its county rival since a 31-20 victory on Sept. 19, 2014.
The last time the Tigers started a season 5-0 was 2006, when they finished 8-2.
"There's nothing like it," first-year Festus coach AJ Ofodile said. "It's something these kids, especially these seniors, will remember for years to come."
Rickerman did a little bit of everything for Festus.
He was 8 for 15 passing for 270 yards and two scores. He also carried the ball 13 times for 60 yards and two touchdowns.
Plus, he ran the option attack to perfection time and time again.
"We practiced all week that their ends were going to shoot straight upfield," Rickerman said "Everything was a give and I guess they were planning for me to give it every single time. I'll take my five yards every single time."
After a dazzling 58-yard run to open up the game, senior running back Austin Anderson went down with an injury and didn't return to the game.
"My heart goes out to him because he's having a monster season," Ofodile said. "It looked like he was going to have a monster game just from that first play. For that to happen, I hate to see it. I think it really gave everyone else urgency to pick up the slack. They didn't want to let him down."
The rest of the offense responded by totaling over 450 yards and keeping Hillsboro (2-3, 1-1) at arm's length throughout the game.
The Tigers took a 20-6 lead to the break with Rickerman's touchdown pass and rushing touchdown sandwiched around junior Landon Bradshaw's scoring run.
The Hawks closed the gap late in the fourth quarter after sophomore Austin Romaine's third score of the game and trailed 34-26 with 11 minutes left in regulation.
But Festus was able to keep the Hawks in chck on the next possession before Bradshaw's 1-yard touchdown plunge put the game out of reach.
"We never questioned their effort," Hillsboro coach Bill Sucharski said. "We made some boneheaded penalties. We'll go back to the film and see where we have to improve. It's things we have to clean up. We will and we'll get better."
Romaine powered the Hawks' offense with 162 yards on 14 carries. He scored three times.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.