Riverview Gardens Rams vs. Francis Howell North Knights

What: Class 5 District 3 first round.

When, where: 7 p.m. Friday at Francis Howell Central.

Seeds, records: No. 5 Riverview Gardens 4-5; No. 4 Howell North 4-5.

Last week: Hazelwood East 62, Riverview Gardens 0; Howell North 35, Fort Zumwalt South 13.

Up next: No. 1 seed Francis Howell (9-0).

On Riverview Gardens: Four wins is the most for the Rams since 2017 and more wins than they had in the 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021 seasons combined. ... Lost consecutive games to end regular season. ... Faces Howell North for the first time this century. … Junior quarterback James Hollins has completed 64 of 110 passes for 1,134 yards, 17 touchdowns and has been intercepted four times. Senior running back Jareese Howard has rushed for 1,098 yards and 10 touchdowns. Junior receiver Denis Able has caught 25 passes for 641 yards and 13 touchdowns. … Junior linebacker Kornell Simmons has made 61 tackles, two tackles for loss and two sacks. Junior defensive back Santorius Jones has made 58 tackles and four interceptions. Senior defensive end and linebacker Antonio Young has made 29 tackles, two tackles for loss and six sacks.