Roberts is unleashed, helps St. Mary's roll past Lutheran North

St. Mary's coach Ken Turner talked about how he wanted to showcase Dragons junior running back Jamal Roberts.
"Last year, in the Covid-19 season, we weren't able to turn him loose," Turner said. "I've been waiting for this game so we could do that."
Unleashed, Roberts showed what he can do. The 6-foot-2, 194-pound speed merchant rushed for 173 yards on eight carries while leading the Dragons to a 44-7 win over the Lutheran North Crusaders on Friday in the season opener for both teams.
Roberts remained humble after his big game.
"My line deserves a lot of credit," Roberts said. "It's a team game. With our line, we played very physical and that resulted in us getting some touchdowns."
Turner liked what he saw from Roberts.
"He's a big kid. He runs with power," Turner said. "You don't think he's very fast, but he is very fast. He's a track kid and I think the world of him. He's going to have an outstanding season. I said people are going to know about him and now after this game, they do."
St. Mary's entered the contest as the No. 1 small school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings. Lutheran North is the No. 3-ranked small school. The Crusaders have had the upper hand in the series by winning their last four games against St. Mary's, including a 33-20 victory last season.
This time it was all Dragons.
"I'm very happy with my team," said Turner, who is in his second year at the helm. "We played physical and fast. We battled some adversity and fought through it. We got a big blowout win. I wasn't shocked. I know how good we can be. We take it day by day. We don't even think about our ranking."
Senior Kevin Coleman Jr. got the majority of his playing time at quarterback. He threw two touchdown passes of 47 and 6 yards and ran in from the 5-yard line for another score.
Lutheran North senior Brian Brown was hobbled in the game with a sore ankle. Sophomore Jackson Sommerville saw considerable action at quarterback for the Crusaders.
"It was the plan all along to play both," Turner said. "Coleman played quarterback last season, mostly in there as a Wildcat. He was doing good so we kept him in there. He had a good game. That's what we expect out of him. He's a great athlete and a smart kid who gets the job done no matter where he's at on the field."
The loss spoiled the debut of Crusaders head coach Kyle Wagner, who was an assistant coach for the Crusaders from 2017 until 2019. He left Lutheran North to become the head coach at Ritenour in March of 2020. He left to take over at Sikeston, but when the North job opened when Carl Reed accepted the same position at De Smet, he returned to Lutheran North.
Lutheran North starting quarterback Brian Brown saw limited action. He sustained a high ankle sprain in the jamboree last week and played sparingly. He completed 4 of 8 passes for 77 yards. Sommerville played most of the game.
"We had to make some changes on the fly," Wagner said. "Those changes didn't work out. We were going to sit Brian out unless we needed him. We ended up needing him a little. I want him for later in the season. He went out there and gave it everything he had.
"That was a pretty good team we played. You have to give them credit. Their playmakers made plays and ours really didn't."
The Dragons took advantage of a partially blocked punt and a fumble recovery to built a 23-0 lead at halftime.
St. Mary's scored on the second play of the third quarter to put the game out of reach. Coleman took a high snap and handed off to Roberts. He sped around left end and then bolted for the end zone to push the lead to 30-0.
"I was patient," Roberts said. "I got the handoff and looked at the field and made my move. I can't do anything without the line. They make my job easier."
His first touchdown also showcased his athletic ability.
Roberts galloped 73 yards up the middle on St. Mary's first possession. On third-and-10, Roberts showed his speed as he pulled away from the defenders at the 50-yard line and raced in for the touchdown with 8 minutes, 52 seconds to play in the first quarter.
"I was untouched," Roberts said. "I didn't look back at all. I just kept going. I get to show what I can do on the field now. That was fun."
Senior kicker Matthew Kamper booted a 30-yard field goal with 6:29 left in the first half.
On their next possession, the Crusaders had to punt. Sommerville caught a high snap and ran to his right to kick. It went six yards, setting the Dragons up at the Lutheran North 44.
Facing third-and-13, Coleman Jr., hit junior Donovan McIntosh for a 47-yard scoring strike at the 2:25 mark. A bad snap foiled the extra point attempt.
On the next series, the Dragons defense harassed Sommerville. As he scrambled back trying to get free, he fumbled. Junior Gabe Booker picked up the ball at the 12 and ran it in for the touchdown with 1:24 showing.
"You know, that was a big play," Turner said. "You always want to keep putting pressure on them and we did that. Our defense played very well tonight. We played very hard."
The Dragons blew the game open in the third quarter.
After Roberts scored, Coleman had a hand in the next two touchdowns.
On his second TD pass, Coleman improvised. The snap sailed over him, but he tracked down the ball. As he was scrambling, he saw junior Chase Hendricks all along in the end zone and threw to him for a 6-yard TD pass at 8:46 of the third quarter.
Coleman ran in from 5-yards out at 1:11 to make it 44-0.
Lutheran North scored with 3:38 to play when Sommerville scored on a 2-yard run.
"He wasn't bad," Wagner said about Sommerville. "He was starting to get it at the end of the game."
Senior running back Jaylin Carson led the Crusaders offense with 144 yards on 20 carries.
"We've got to get him help," Wagner said about Carson. "We can't expect him to carry the whole load. We need some other guys to step up and help carry the load."