Roberts is unleashed, helps St. Mary's roll past Lutheran North

This time it was all Dragons.

"I'm very happy with my team," said Turner, who is in his second year at the helm. "We played physical and fast. We battled some adversity and fought through it. We got a big blowout win. I wasn't shocked. I know how good we can be. We take it day by day. We don't even think about our ranking."

Senior Kevin Coleman Jr. got the majority of his playing time at quarterback. He threw two touchdown passes of 47 and 6 yards and ran in from the 5-yard line for another score.

Lutheran North senior Brian Brown was hobbled in the game with a sore ankle. Sophomore Jackson Sommerville saw considerable action at quarterback for the Crusaders.

"It was the plan all along to play both," Turner said. "Coleman played quarterback last season, mostly in there as a Wildcat. He was doing good so we kept him in there. He had a good game. That's what we expect out of him. He's a great athlete and a smart kid who gets the job done no matter where he's at on the field."