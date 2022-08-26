Roberts leads high-powered rushing attack as St. Mary's beats SLUH 42-10

The St. Mary’s football team performed Friday night just as standout running back Jamal Roberts expected.

“We already knew how we would come out,” Roberts said. “Just dominate, execute, and play fast again.”

St. Mary’s, the No. 1 small school in the STLhighschoolschoolsports.com rankings, used its speed to cruise to a 42-10 win over host St. Louis U. High on Friday in the nonconference season opener for both teams.

Instead of the bombs-away aerial attack that propelled the Dragons to a Class 3 state championship last season, St. Mary’s instead used an explosive ground attack to light up the scoreboard.

“We’re a little bit different,” St. Mary’s coach Ken Turner said. “Now we got a lot of running backs … You try to change to what you do well and that's what we're doing well right now.”

Anchored by Roberts, a University of Missouri commit, the Dragons hammered the Jr. Billikens with a bevy of wide receiver sweeps, delays and good old-fashioned power football to rack up 389 total rushing yards on 34 carries.

Roberts finished with 194 yards rushing on just 12 carries with two scores.

“We can showcase him a little bit more because he's the focal guy of the offense,” Turner said.

St. Mary’s signature hard-hitting, ball-hawking defense didn’t go anywhere, either. Zamier Collins had a pair of tackles for loss and Kaliel Boyd, who switched from linebacker to safety after leading the team in tackles last year, picked off two passes, returning one to the end zone.

“You've got to sacrifice at a new position and that's what I have to do for the team,” Boyd said.

St. Mary’s dominated the opening quarter, scoring on each of its first two drives on Chase Hendricks runs of 12 and 45 yards, respectively. Each of those drives lasted 1 minute and 53 seconds.

St. Mary’s led 14-0 while outgaining SLUH 170-54 in yards from scrimmage. The Dragons averaged more than 10 yards per snap while keeping 12 of its first 16 plays on the ground.

“They're the defending champs for a reason and it’s a great one for us to learn a lot about us and learn what a state champion looks like,” SLUH interim coach Adam Cruz said. “They set the tone early with their physicality and we didn't respond.”

The Dragons scored twice in a 19-second span in the second quarter to pad their lead. Roberts started the salvo by bursting free for a 58-yard touchdown run and Boyd followed with a 60-yard interception return to give St. Mary’s a 28-3 halftime lead.

“I've told all my players if I get the ball in my hand, I'm gonna score,” Boyd said. “I'm just telling them block for me and I gotcha.”

SLUH’s lone points of the first half came on a 28-yard field goal by Tommy Donelon early in the second quarter.

St. Mary’s rushed for 256 yards on 18 carries in the first half (a 14.2 yards per carry average). Roberts had 138 of those yards.

SLUH showed some life coming out of the break as Marco Sansone connected with Ryan Wingo for a 45-yard touchdown pass.

But the Roberts brothers had a quick answer for St. Mary’s as John Roberts Jr. scored on an 8-yard run and Jamal followed with a 17-yard touchdown run to push the lead to 42-10 late in the third quarter. The latter score made spectators of most of St. Mary’s starters for the rest of the game.

“I love playing with my brother. That's my twin, that's my right-hand man,” Jamal Roberts said. “So I love watching him score and I'm happy for him like I scored.”

No. 7 large school SLUH was without tight end Zach Ortwerth, who continues to work himself back from a torn labrum suffered during last basketball season. Cruz hopes to have the University of Iowa recruit back next week.

“We don't make excuses,” Cruz said. “St. Mary's had a great game plan that they executed and we weren't able to keep up.”

The road to repeating as state champion will look a lot different for St. Mary’s after the Missouri State High School Activities Association officially moved the Dragons up to Class 4 this season earlier in the day. Turner expected the move at the end of last season.