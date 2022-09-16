Roberts leads St. Mary's past Lutheran St. Charles in battle of defending champions

ST. PETERS — Jamal Roberts made sure Friday's clash of defending area state champions went in his team's direction.

The 6-foot-2, 218-pound senior running back for St. Mary's scored a career-high five touchdowns — four rushing and one on a kickoff return — to help lead the Dragons to a 56-20 win over Lutheran St. Charles in an Archdiocesan Athletic Association game at Lutheran.

“When I get the ball in my hands, I'm going to go score. I felt comfortable running the ball behind my guys today,” said Roberts, a University of Missouri commit. “It's actually a big win for us. They've got a good squad over there.”

The game marked just the fourth time this century two reigning state champions from the area played one another.

The No. 1 small school in the STLhighschoolsports.com small school rankings, St. Mary’s (3-1 overall, 1-0 AAA) won the Class 3 state title last season, its first state championship in program history. The No. 3 small school, Lutheran (3-1, 1-1) won its first state title when it captured the Class 2 championship.

St. Mary’s and Lutheran hooked up last year before they were champions and the Dragons came away with a 54-12 win. They were the only area opponent to beat the Cougars last season, as they ripped off nine straight wins to end the 2021 campaign and three more to start this year.

“In main positions, we had a couple kids down and our youth showed," Lutheran coach Arlen Harris said. "We tried to hang in there early, but once that snowball started going downhill, it got bigger and bigger. But it's one to learn from. They beat us last year and it helped catapult us in the direction to go win state.”

The area’s top win streak had belonged to St. Mary’s, which won 13 in a row until last Friday when Illinois Class 8A heavyweight Neuqua Valley squeezed out a 21-20 win at home.

“Neuqua Valley is a powerhouse, but we felt like we should have won,” Turner said. “But we made too many mistakes to win the football game. We wanted to come back this week and polish them up. We've still got some stuff we can polish up after tonight like the two kickoff returns for touchdowns. We're going to keep working at it and keep shaping and molding this football team.”

It was a big night for the Roberts household with Jamal accounting for five touchdowns and twin brother, John Jr., running for two more scores.

“That's my bloodline, so I love seeing him shine,” Jamal said. “But I love seeing my whole team shine, not just my brother.”

The momentum of the game turned on its ear three times in a crucial 26-second span of the first few minutes of the third quarter.

A botched snap ended up with a great punt for Lutheran that rolled all the way to the St. Mary's 1-yard line. But Roberts took a handoff and went untouched for 99 yards and a 28-14 lead.

“I (saw) that hole,” he said. “It was as big as the Red Sea, so I had to go get it.”

As a former NFL running back, Harris relished those types of runs as a player, but he doesn't like seeing them go against his team as a coach.

“That's a running back's dream,” he said. “Every time that scares me because you can pin their ears back and it sounds good and then you're like, 'What just happened?'”

The Dragons sent the ensuing kickoff away from Michael Parr Jr., who ripped off a 96-yard return for score in the first half. But the short kick went to Riley Vander Pol, who took it to the house cut it to 28-20.

But Roberts answered with another big play up his sleeve.

After initially bobbling and then dropping the ensuing kick, he picked it up and weaved past defenders for an 88-yard touchdown and a two-score lead again.

“They always kick it to Chase (Hendricks) for some reason, but tonight they kicked it to him to see what he could do,” Turner said. “Once he gets that speed going, he can take it all the way. I'm not surprised because I see it every day in practice.”

That play sent the Dragons on to three more successive scores — two runs by John Jr., and one by Jamal — to turn what had been a close game into a rout and flip what had been a painstakingly long game into a shorter one due to a running clock for almost the entire fourth quarter.

“They've got a nice little backfield,” Harris said. “I'm very close friends with their running backs coach Rayon (Simmons). He was a stud at CBC and they're taught well.”

The game started well for St. Mary's with an interception of Lutheran quarterback Michael Gerdine III on the first play from scrimmage, but the Dragons were unable to turn it into any points.

St. Mary's scored on its second series, a five-play, 46-yard drive capped by a 12-yard touchdown run by Jamal Roberts.

The Dragons then went 59 yards in nine plays on a drive that spanned the end of the first and beginning of the second quarters, as Roberts punched one in again from 6 yards out to make it 14-0 just over a minute into the second.

Lutheran's most promising drive of the night to that point was nullified by a fumble by Ayden Harris, but he made up for it just two plays later when he scooped up a fumble and raced 18 yards to the St. Mary's 27.

On the very next play, Allen Mitchell dipped beneath his defender to catch a Gerdine pass in stride at the goal line for a TD to cut the Cougars' deficit to 14-7.

Another poor punt set the Dragons up inside the red zone and Chase Hendricks hauled in an 18-yard pass on third-and-15 to make it a two-score game again.

But that 14-point lead was short-lived as Parr took the ensuing kickoff 96 yards for a TD to bring Lutheran to within one score again at 21-14.

“We were kind of feeling like the Neuqua Valley game where we should have been doing a lot more than we had,” Turner said. “We wanted to come out in the second half and play a better half than we did the first half and the guys succeeded in doing that and Jamal led the way.”