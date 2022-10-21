Roberts scores five touchdowns as St. Mary's pulls away from Lutheran North

St. Mary's seniors Jamal Roberts and Chase Hendricks ended their regular season on a high note.

Roberts scored five touchdowns and Hendricks added one as the defending Class 3 state champions scored a 51-33 road victory Friday night over the Lutheran North Crusaders.

Roberts, who has committed to Missouri, scored on runs of 4, 1, 36 and 30 yards. He also caught a 65-yard touchdown pass. Hendricks scored on a 50-yard catch and run.

"That kid is so special," Hendricks said about Roberts. "I've been playing with Jamal since I was like 9 so we've been together a long time. We have a connection. We know each other. We both can make plays."

The Dragons, the No. 1-ranked small school by STLhighschoolsports.com and No. 1 in Class 4 by Missouri Media, improved to 7-2. Lutheran North fell to 5-4. The Crusaders are ranked as the No. 6 small school by STLhighschoolsports.com and No. 5 Class 3 Missouri Media.

Roberts rushed for 144 yards on 21 carries, putting him to 1,197 yards and 20 touchdowns this season.

"I scored five against Lutheran St. Charles so I really wanted to try and get six," Roberts said. "But I'm good with five touchdowns. I've got to keep working hard to get into the end zone."

Lutheran North coach Kyle Wagner was impressed.

"They have one dude they can just hand the ball off to," Wagner said about Roberts. "He's everything that he's advertised to be. High school guys don't want to tackle guys who look like that. Mizzou is getting a good one."

St. Mary's coach Ken Turner wanted to see his Dragons perform better. He felt a 34-14 loss last week in Kentucky to Louisville Trinity was still lingering.

"I felt like we were very sloppy," Turner said. "I expected a little bit of a hangover from Kentucky. We've got some stuff that we need to clean up. We were not as crisp as I wanted. But we won. I know what I expect out of my guys. We'll get it cleaned up."

The Crusaders were missing four starters. Wagner used five freshmen in the game. Wagner said he expects his team to be healthy when postseason play begins next week.

"For us, we have a state championship quality team in Class 3," Lutheran North coach Kyle Wagner said. "I want to make sure we're healthy when we need to be healthy. This game was an important one, but in the grand scheme of things it wasn't our goal. I want us to be healthy for Week 10. Our guys went out there and stepped it up. It was a battle"

Lutheran North started strong. The Crusaders marched 65 yards on the opening possession to take a 7-0 lead. In the Wildcat formation, senior Vance Gross ran in from the 3 for a touchdown. Crusaders soccer player Jhonthan Pimental, a junior, kicked the extra point.

St. Mary's tied the game quickly. On the Dragons' third play, junior quarterback David Leonard found Hendricks on a crossing pattern. Hendricks caught a short pass and turned it into a 50-yard touchdown catch at 8:03. Hendricks finished with six catches for 153 yards.

"Coach told us all week we would have underneath routes and we called it," Hendricks said. "I caught it and I seen green grass and I put it in for the touchdown. Man, it was like heaven seeing that open space. It was time to go."

The tie lasted just 22 seconds. Senior Jon Van Hook, who caught a 43-yard pass on the first play of the game, got free on a fly pattern. Sophomore quarterback Dakarri Hollis hit him in stride for a 70-yard scoring strike. St. Mary's senior Gabe Booker blocked the extra point attempt to make it 13-7.

"He made some big plays for us," Wagner said about Van Hook. "He ended up cramping up there at the end. He couldn't finish out the fourth quarter."

Van Hook finished with three catches for 122 yards.

A 5-yard punt by the Crusaders set the Dragons up at the Lutheran North 39-yard line. Four plays later, Roberts ran in from the 4 to give St. Mary's a 14-13 lead with 4:39 to play in the first quarter.

On a third-and-13 play, sophomore Trey Bass caught a 43-yard pass, putting the ball on the St. Mary's 20. Freshman Martez Stephenson ran to the 1, where Gross took it in while in the Wildcat formation. Gross then ran in a two-point conversion, giving the Crusaders a 21-14 lead at the 2:31 mark of the quarter.

"Vance Gross is an explosive player, Wagner said. "He's one who battled through a wrist injury. He only had one hand to play tonight. He's a leader on our team. He's part of what we do."

Roberts scored three touchdowns in the second quarter.

"He never surprises me," Turner said. "He's going against good guys on our defense every day so when he gets in games, it's probably a little bit easier for him. He's improved every year since I've been here. He's a power runner. He's elusive. He has quick feet. That's why we give him the ball."

Roberts' second TD came on a 1-yard run around left end, tying the game 21-21 at 10:09. Roberts showed his good burst through the line and then his acceleration as he rumbled 36 yards for his third touchdown. That put the Dragons ahead 28-21 with 2:25 remaining in the first half.

His fourth touchdown was a play where he showed his athletic ability and his lateral movement. Roberts took a screen pass behind the line and weaved his way among several Crusaders until he broke into the open at the Lutheran North 40 and bolted to the end zone. St. Mary's took a 35-21 lead into intermission.

"I liked that one the most tonight," Roberts said. "I like that swing route. I get out there and get it done."

Gross scored third touchdown early in the third quarter. Facing fourth-and-1, Gross took the snap. He went left and then cut back to his right and bolted for the end zone and a 50-yard touchdown romp. A two-point run by Gross failed.

"I just saw a crease and took it," Gross said. "It was routine, definitely. When I see something, I try to take it."

Senior John Roberts Jr. got in on the scoring action for the Dragons. He went through the line and then cut back to find open field and run for a 27-yard touchdown and a 42-27 lead with 6:52 left in the third quarter.

Lutheran North put together an 11-play, 70-yard drive that ended with Stephenson running in from the 10. A two-point run failed.

"Oh yeah, Martez is going to be a great back," Wagner said. "He's the next thing. He can play."

Jamal Roberts' fifth touchdown was jaw dropping. He ran into the line and was thwarted. However, he bounced out to the left and ran down the sideline for a 30-yard touchdown run and a 49-33 advantage with 9:59 remaining.

A poor snap on a punt attempt by Lutheran North sailed out of the end zone and resulted in a safety with 3:06 to play.

Wagner was not discouraged.