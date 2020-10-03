Robinson-Wayne gets CBC off and running with rout of Eureka

CEDAR HILL — Ayden Robinson-Wayne waited a long time to finally get back onto the football field.

The CBC junior quarterback was geared up and ready to roll when the Cadets faced Eureka in the season-opener for both schools on Saturday night at Northwest High.

But his dream of breaking loose on the very first play from scrimmage came crashing to an abrupt end when the initial snap of the season sailed way over his head. He calmly retreated and fell on the ball for a 16-yard loss.

"There are worse things that could have happened," he said. "I knew it had to get better."

It did get better - and in a hurry.

The Cadets overcame that first-play miscue to erupt for four touchdowns in a 10-minute span in the second quarter on the way to a 42-14 win in the contest in Jefferson County.

Wayne-Robinson put on a clinic in how to run an offense. He connected on 16 of 18 passes for 356 yards and four scores. The 5-foot-11-inch speedball also ran for one touchdown - a 65-yard stop-and-go gallop in the middle of the 28-point second-quarter blitz.

And the offensive eruption all began with the worst play of the night.