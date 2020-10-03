Robinson-Wayne gets CBC off and running with rout of Eureka

CEDAR HILL — Ayden Robinson-Wayne waited a long time to finally get back onto the football field.
The CBC junior quarterback was geared up and ready to roll when the Cadets faced Eureka in the season-opener for both schools on Saturday night at Northwest High.
But his dream of breaking loose on the very first play from scrimmage came crashing to an abrupt end when the initial snap of the season sailed way over his head. He calmly retreated and fell on the ball for a 16-yard loss.
"There are worse things that could have happened," he said. "I knew it had to get better."
It did get better - and in a hurry.
The Cadets overcame that first-play miscue to erupt for four touchdowns in a 10-minute span in the second quarter on the way to a 42-14 win in the contest in Jefferson County.
Wayne-Robinson put on a clinic in how to run an offense. He connected on 16 of 18 passes for 356 yards and four scores. The 5-foot-11-inch speedball also ran for one touchdown - a 65-yard stop-and-go gallop in the middle of the 28-point second-quarter blitz.
And the offensive eruption all began with the worst play of the night.
"A coronavirus snap," CBC coach Scott Pingel said. "Mistakes happen."
CBC senior wide out Zach Hahn caught three of the TD passes and finished with seven receptions for 106 yards.
Hahn, like Wayne-Robinson, was not too concerned about the rough beginning.
"It wasn't that bad," Hahn said. "Things like that happen in a first game."
The Cadets certainly made up for the early setback. They scored on four successive possessions after the initial three-and-out to take control early.
"We made some plays, especially when we went up tempo," Pingel said. "We've got some playmakers out there."
Wayne-Robinson and Hahn topped the list. Sophomore special teams artist Dakotah Mayo wasn't too far behind. He turned in a scintillating 93-yard kickoff return for a score after the Wildcats had climbed to within 7-6 on a short run by Jaquari Parks.
CBC won its seventh successive season opener and has outscored its opponents 411-97 along the way.
"We've waited a long time to play," Hahn said. "I was excited to finally get out there."
Senior wide out Chevalier Brenson, who is bound for the University of Illinois, also hauled in a short scoring toss.
The Cadets youthful offensive line passed its first test with flying colors.
"It wasn't just me - everybody pitched in and did something," Robinson-Wayne said.
CBC scored on its second possession on a 9-yard connection between Wayne-Robinson and Hahn. Wayne-Robinson, who has verbally committed to play baseball at Missouri State University, hit senior Kenneth Hamilton with a 63-yard bullet to set up the score.
Eureka battled back on Parks' first of two short TD runs.
But Mayo helped the Cadets regain the momentum.
Wayne-Robinson, who completed 14 successive passes at one stage, pushed the lead to 21-6 with his eye-popping gallop. He then hit Hahn on a short TD toss less than three minutes later.
The dynamic duo connected again, this time on a 59-yard strike right before the break for a 35-6 lead.
Eureka quarterback Carter Davis engineered a couple drives in the second half and the Wildcats managed get to within 35-14 on a 5-yard run by Parks midway through the third period.
"Just to come out here and be able to play was a big positive," Eureka coach Jake Sumner said. "I couldn't be more proud of our offense."
CBC, which won Class 6 state titles in 2017 and 2018, improved to 57-8 over the last five-plus seasons.
The Cadets will face rival De Smet at 10 a.m. on Saturday at Festus High.
The teams moved the game to Cedar Hill due to COVID-19 restrictions in St. Louis County.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.