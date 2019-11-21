When: 5 p.m. Saturday
What: Class 5A semifinal
Seeds, records: No. 2 Rochester, 11-1; No. 12 Mascoutah 9-3
Rankings: Rochester No. 3 Class 5A Illinois Associated Press
Last week: Rochester 49, Sacred Heart-Griffin 35; Masoutah 21, Joliet Catholic 14
Up next: Winner of Boylan Catholic-St. Rita in state championship.
On Rochester: Makes 10th semifinal appearance in 11 seasons. Has won seven state championships in the last 10 years. Only loss this season came to Class 6A semifinalist Chatham Glenwood. ...Senior quarterback Clay Bruno has completed 167 of 255 passes for 3,028 yards, 39 touchdowns and been intercepted five times. Has rushed for 373 yards and seven touchdowns. Junior running back Jacob DuRocher has rushed for 1,726 yards and 23 touchdowns. Sophomore receiver Hank Beatty has caught 80 passes for 1,621 yards and 21 touchdowns. Senior receiver Henry Patterson has caught 30 passes for 483 yards and seven touchdowns. Ten players have caught at least one touchdown pass. ...Senior Dalton Tieman has made 75 tackles and three sacks. Senior Mitchell Morris has made 29 tackles and seven sacks. Defense has made 10 interceptions.
On Mascoutah: Makes first semifinal appearance since 2006. Has not advanced past semifinal round since it won the Class 3A title in 1979. ...Senior quarterback Devon Ross has completed 95 of 186 passes for 1,573 yards, 17 touchdowns and been intercepted 11 times. Has rushed for 202 yards and three touchdowns. Senior running back Devin Wills has rushed for 1,989 yards and scored 32 total touchdowns. Senior receiver Timothy Middleton has 28 receptions for 443 yards and scored nine total touchdowns. Junior receiver Aidan Jones has 24 catches for 542 yards and six touchdowns. ...Junior Thomas Conroy has made 81 tackles and two sacks. Senior Andrew Schultz has 78 tackles. Nine players have at least one sack. Senior safety Terrance Buckingham has made 56 tackles and two interceptions.