When: 2 p.m. Saturday
What: Class 3 quarterfinal
Records: Roosevelt 11-1; Kennett 12-0
Rankings: Kennett No. 5 Class 3 Missouri Media
Last week: Roosevelt 48, Borgia 43; Kennett 40, Ste. Genevieve 0
Up next: Winner of Odessa-Savannah in a semifinal.
On Roosevelt: Makes first quarterfinal appearance since 2010 when it lost at Sikeston 47-0. Has won 11 games in a row after losing opener at Troy 28-24 on goal line stand by Troy defense. First road game since Oct. 5 when it played Gateway STEM at Soldan. ...Sophomore quarterback Alonzo Smith has completed 94 of 168 passes for 1,819 yards, 19 touchdowns and been intercepted nine times. Has rushed for 562 yards and 11 touchdowns. Senior running back Dajavion Mitchel has rushed for 430 yards and six touchdowns. Six players have rushed for five or more touchdowns. Senior receiver Deablo McGee has caught 39 passes for 911 yards and 10 touchdowns. Senior Darrius Jackson has caught 33 passes for 785 yards and eight touchdowns. ...Senior Paul Strickland has 55 tackles and three sacks. Mitchel has made 43 tackles. Smith has 41 tackles and three interceptions. Jackson has five interceptions. McGee has three interceptions.
On Kennett: First back-to-back quarterfinal appearances in school history. Advanced by shutting out Ste. Genevieve for the second time this season. Defense has posted six shutouts and held another four opponents to single digits. Average margin of victory this season is 44-5. Gave up a season-high 22 points to Caruthersville. ...Running back Marsayv'aun Harrell rushed for 205 yards and scored three times on Friday. The Indians racked up 341 yards on 34 carries. Quarterback Bodey Ellis completed 2 of 5 passes for 43 yards and a 23-yard touchdown to Tanner Duncan.