Roundup: Battle rolls past Fort Zumwalt North in opener

Gerry Marteen is going to haunt Fort Zumwalt North’s film sessions for the rest of the season.
Battle’s junior running back ran wild on the Panthers as he scored three touchdowns in the first quarter and four in the first half of Battle's 60-43 football victory Friday on the opening night of the season in Columbia.
The No. 5 large school, Fort Zumwalt North (0-1) clawed back to trail 32-28 at halftime. Marteen struck again as he took the opening kickoff of the third quarter 90 yards for his fourth touchdown of the night.
Panthers senior quarterback Jack Newcomb did what he could to keep his team in it. He rushed for three touchdowns and threw two more to senior running back Chris Futrell.
Fort Zumalt North hosts Francis Howell (1-0) at 7 p.m. Friday.
Francis Howell 63, Hickman 21 — The Vikings scored early, often and in a variety of ways as they opened up on the road in Columbia. Senior quarterback Alex Pipes threw for 229 yards and three touchdowns and senior running back Dane Mohrmann rushed eight times for 55 yards and scored twice in the first half as Howell led 41-7 at halftime. Sophomore receiver Taj Gurley had three touchdown receptions on the night.
The No. 6 large school, Howell (1-0) got a pair of interceptions for touchdowns from its defense, too as it has now won its last four against Hickman. The Kewpies did manage to end their shutout streak. They had lost the last three games against the Vikings a combined 111-0.
Howell travels to Fort Zumwalt North for a 7 p.m. kickoff in Week 2.
Borgia 49, Pacific 12 — Nick Dyson took the opening kickoff 88 yards for a touchdown to kick start a strong opening night for the Knights.
The No. 10 small school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, Borgia (1-0) has won its last five against its Franklin County neighbor Pacific (0-1).
Borgia senior quarterback Sam Heggemann threw three touchdown passes to three different receivers and rushed for another. Senior running back Alonzo MacDonald scored twice for the Knights.
Pacific picked up a 3-yard touchdown from junior running back Matthew Austin. Freshman quarterback Luke Meyer connected with senior receiver Danta Harris for a 20-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Next week Borgia hosts Union (0-1) and Pacific travels to Washington (1-0). Both games are set to kickoff at 7 p.m.
Francis Howell Central 26, Fort Zumwalt East 7 — Less than four minutes into the season senior defensive back Dominic Slivinski turned an interception into a touchdown to give the Spartans a lead they would not relinquish. Senior quarterback Parker Frye and senior running back Kaden Hart each had short touchdown runs to lift Howell Central (1-0) to the road win at Fort Zumwalt East (0-1).
It’s the second consecutive season-opening win for the Spartans over the Lions.
Howell Central travels to Fort Zumwalt South for Week 2.
Windsor 16, Herculaneum 12 — Senior quarterback Derek Williams scored the go-ahead touchdown when he scampered 90 yards with 4 minutes and 57 seconds to play to lift the Owls over the Blackcats in the first meeting between these two Jefferson County teams since 2005.
Williams did a little bit of everything as he threw a 29-yard touchdown pass to Conner Begeman in the first quarter. He then booted a 34 yard field goal to put Windsor up 9-0 early in the second quarter.
Herculaneum (0-1) got a 24-yard touchdown run from Mike Maloney late in the third quarter then took the lead when Cole Meyers punched in a 3-yard score with 8:36 to go.
Windsor (1-0) hosts Perryville in Week 2 while Herculaneum welcomes Duchesne (1-0).
Washington 54, Union 13 — Senior running back Dylan Pape scored four times and senior Cole Nahlik scored twice as the Blue Jays rolled to their first victory over the Wildcats since 2016.
Senior tight end and Missouri recruit Ryan Hoerstkamp came up with an interception return for a touchdown with five seconds to play in the first half for a 41-7 advantage.
Sophomore Liam Hughes hit junior Ryan Ewald for a 6-yard touchdown pass to put Union on the board early in the second quarter. Freshman Ryan Rapert punched in a 1-yard score midway through the fourth quarter.
Washington (1-0) hosts Pacific (0-1) in Week 2. Union (0-1) travels to No. 10 small school Borgia (1-0).
Duchesne 33, Francis Howell North 0 – Freshman quarterback Taron Peete threw four touchdown passes and sophomore Amorion Oliphant scored three times as the Pioneers powered past the Knights in the first meeting between these two teams in at least 20 years.
Sophomores Cameron Lee and Ethan Kissell each caught touchdown passes.
Duchesne (1-0) led 20-0 at halftime.
The Pioneers defense managed just the second shutout for the program since September 16, 2016.
Duchesne travels to Herculaneum on Friday.
Francis Howell North (0-1) hosts North County (0-1).
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.