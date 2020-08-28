Roundup: Battle rolls past Fort Zumwalt North in opener

Gerry Marteen is going to haunt Fort Zumwalt North’s film sessions for the rest of the season.

Battle’s junior running back ran wild on the Panthers as he scored three touchdowns in the first quarter and four in the first half of Battle's 60-43 football victory Friday on the opening night of the season in Columbia.

The No. 5 large school, Fort Zumwalt North (0-1) clawed back to trail 32-28 at halftime. Marteen struck again as he took the opening kickoff of the third quarter 90 yards for his fourth touchdown of the night.

Panthers senior quarterback Jack Newcomb did what he could to keep his team in it. He rushed for three touchdowns and threw two more to senior running back Chris Futrell.

Fort Zumalt North hosts Francis Howell (1-0) at 7 p.m. Friday.

Francis Howell 63, Hickman 21 — The Vikings scored early, often and in a variety of ways as they opened up on the road in Columbia. Senior quarterback Alex Pipes threw for 229 yards and three touchdowns and senior running back Dane Mohrmann rushed eight times for 55 yards and scored twice in the first half as Howell led 41-7 at halftime. Sophomore receiver Taj Gurley had three touchdown receptions on the night.