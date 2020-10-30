Roundup: CBC tops Marquette, gets showdown with De Smet

The CBC football team scored twice in the final 3 minutes and 9 seconds of the first quarter on their way to a 63-28 win over Marquette in a Class 6 District 2 contest in Town and Country.
Ayden Robinson-Wayne hit Chevalier Brenson on a 31-yard scoring strike to cap the blitz and put the hosts up 28-14.
Junior quarterback Patrick Heitert hit Zach Hahn on a pair of scores earlier in the blitz, including a 31-yarder that broke a 7-7 tie.
Kendall Huston added an 8-yard interception return for a score.
Chris Kreh scored on a 76-yard TD run for the Mustangs.
The Cadets have won the last five in the series. Marquette’s last victory was a 37-28 triumph on Oct. 16, 2008.
“I think we came out firing on all cylinders on offense,” CBC coach Scott Pingel said.
CBC (4-1) will face rival and defending state champion De Smet (3-0) in the semifinal round. De Smet beat CBC 41-21 on Oct. 10. The Spartans have won the last three meetings between the schools.
St. Mary’s 44, Fredericktown 8: The Dragons raced out to a 34-0 lead in the first half and never looked back in this Class 3 District 1 contest at home.
St. Mary’s (3-1) are scheduled to play at traditional state power Valle Catholic (9-0) in Ste. Genevieve next week. Valle, the defending Class 1 state champion, was moved up two classes after winning its 15th state title last season. The Warriors have captured six state championships since 2010.
Fredericktown finished 1-7.
Fort Zumwalt East 51, Howell North 34: Tyler Lindemann ran for two scores and threw for another to help the Lions to a win in this Class 5 District 3 contest.
Lindemann hit E.J. Johnson on an 18-yard TD toss to push the lead to 28-7 with 1:17 left in the first half.
Lindemann added an 80-yard run in the third quarter.
East (4-6) will play Zumwalt South (4-5) in the second round. South beat East 28-21 on Oct. 2.
Pacific 50, Windsor 34: Matt Austin ran for a pair of second-half touchdowns to help the Indians to a win in downtown Imperial.
His 30-yard TD gallop 56 seconds into the final period pushed the lead to 36-21.
Austin also scored on a 20-yard run early in the second quarter to put the visitors up 14-7. He added a 60-yard run with 2:39 left to seal the victory.
The Indians (2-6) will play at John Burroughs in a Class 4 District 2 semifinal next week.
Parkway Central 10, Liberty 2: Andre Butts scored on a scintillating 83-yard run midway through the third quarter in this defensive battle in Wentzville.
This was the first meeting between the programs.
Central (2-3) will face Fort Zumwalt North (8-1) in a Class 5 District 3 semifinal next week.
Sullivan 18, Affton 0: Junior running back Alex Goly scored on runs of 21 and 2 yards to propel the Eagles to a win on the road.
Trey Blankenship broke open a scoreless game with a 2-yard TD run midway through the third period.
Sullivan (2-5), which was idle the last two weeks due to COVID complications, will face Union in a Class 4 District 2 semifinal next week.
Fox 42, Vianney 0: Brock Inman scored three times, including on a 68-yard run just 20 seconds into the game, to help the Warriors advance.
Jayden Mitchell added a 43-yard score and Jahaud Thomspon scored for 31 yards out.
Fox (8-1) bolted to a 27-0 lead in the second quarter and never looked back.
The Warriors will face Lafayette in the Class 6 District 1 semifinals next week.
Francis Howell 56, Timberland 21: The Vikings jumped out to a 21-0 lead behind a 45-yard TD pass from Alex Pipes to Jackson Hetzel in this Class 6 District 2 first-round game in Weldon Spring.
Brady Hultman ran for two short (3 and 1) scores in the game’s opening 128 seconds for a 14-0 cushion.
Brett Norfleet scored on a fumble recovery early in the third period to push the lead to 42-14.
Howell (8-1) has won seven in a row and will face Holt (8-1). The Vikings won the early meeting 56-28 in Wentzville.
Ladue 28, Westminster 0: Stewart Dove scored on a 43-yard punt return and Jared Rhodes converted on a 1-yard run in a span of 3:48 in the second period to help the Rams to a Class 5 District 2 victory.
It was the first win in four tries for Ladue, which will face Chaminade in the semifinal round.
Dove also caught a 36-yard scoring toss from Beau Dolan.
Mel Woodson added a 7-yard run to push the lead to 28-0 early in the final period.
Ladue went 12-1 last season and lost to Webb City in the semifinals.
St. Dominic 48, St. Charles 0: The Crusaders wasted little time in this Class 4 District 3 contest in O’Fallon.
Quarterback Gabe Serri hit Tate Cross on a 12-yard scoring strike after just one minute. Sam Povich then recovered a fumbled punt and Jackson Overton quickly converted on a 21-yard TD run for a 14-0 lead after 3:20.
Sammy Cross pushed the lead to 21-0 with a 15-yard gallop late in the opening period.
St. Dominic (6-4) will play Parkway North in a semifinal contest next weekend.
Borgia 44, Winfield 6: Alonzo MacDonald scored on a pair of long runs (64 and 48 yards) and Ryan Kell returned an interception 44 yards for a score as the Knights rolled in this Class 3 District 3 contest in Washington.
Kell also caught a 52-yard TD pass from quarterfinal from Sam Heggemann.
MacDonald carried 10 times for 171 yards and three scores.
Borgia (5-3), which led 44-0 at the break, will face either Priory or Herculaneum in the semifinals.
Forfeits: SLUH (2-2) recorded a forfeit win over Kirkwood and will face Lindbergh in a Class 6 District 1 semifinal round next weekend.
O’Fallon Christian (5-4) claimed a forfeit win over Lutheran South in Class 2 District 2 action. The Eagles will face Duchesne (7-1) in a semifinal contest.
De Soto (2-6) posted a forfeit win over Cape Central in the Class 4 District 1 affair. The Dragons take on rival Festus (8-1) next weekend. Festus beat De Soto 36-13 on Sept. 18.
