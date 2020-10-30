Roundup: CBC tops Marquette, gets showdown with De Smet

The CBC football team scored twice in the final 3 minutes and 9 seconds of the first quarter on their way to a 63-28 win over Marquette in a Class 6 District 2 contest in Town and Country.

Ayden Robinson-Wayne hit Chevalier Brenson on a 31-yard scoring strike to cap the blitz and put the hosts up 28-14.

Junior quarterback Patrick Heitert hit Zach Hahn on a pair of scores earlier in the blitz, including a 31-yarder that broke a 7-7 tie.

Kendall Huston added an 8-yard interception return for a score.

Chris Kreh scored on a 76-yard TD run for the Mustangs.

The Cadets have won the last five in the series. Marquette’s last victory was a 37-28 triumph on Oct. 16, 2008.

“I think we came out firing on all cylinders on offense,” CBC coach Scott Pingel said.

CBC (4-1) will face rival and defending state champion De Smet (3-0) in the semifinal round. De Smet beat CBC 41-21 on Oct. 10. The Spartans have won the last three meetings between the schools.

St. Mary’s 44, Fredericktown 8: The Dragons raced out to a 34-0 lead in the first half and never looked back in this Class 3 District 1 contest at home.