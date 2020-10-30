 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Roundup: CBC tops Marquette, gets showdown with De Smet
0 comments

Roundup: CBC tops Marquette, gets showdown with De Smet

Subscribe for $1 a month
CBC v. Eureka Football

CBC's Chevalier Brenson (2) goes up for a pass against Eureka at Northwest High School in Cedar Hill, Mo., on Oct. 3, 2020. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

 Michael R. Gulledge

The CBC football team scored twice in the final 3 minutes and 9 seconds of the first quarter on their way to a 63-28 win over Marquette in a Class 6 District 2 contest in Town and Country.

Ayden Robinson-Wayne hit Chevalier Brenson on a 31-yard scoring strike to cap the blitz and put the hosts up 28-14.

Junior quarterback Patrick Heitert hit Zach Hahn on a pair of scores earlier in the blitz, including a 31-yarder that broke a 7-7 tie.

Kendall Huston added an 8-yard interception return for a score.

Chris Kreh scored on a 76-yard TD run for the Mustangs.

The Cadets have won the last five in the series. Marquette’s last victory was a 37-28 triumph on Oct. 16, 2008.

“I think we came out firing on all cylinders on offense,” CBC coach Scott Pingel said.

CBC (4-1) will face rival and defending state champion De Smet (3-0) in the semifinal round. De Smet beat CBC 41-21 on Oct. 10. The Spartans have won the last three meetings between the schools.

CBC coach Scott Pingel comments on the game.

St. Mary’s 44, Fredericktown 8: The Dragons raced out to a 34-0 lead in the first half and never looked back in this Class 3 District 1 contest at home.

St. Mary’s (3-1) are scheduled to play at traditional state power Valle Catholic (9-0) in Ste. Genevieve next week. Valle, the defending Class 1 state champion, was moved up two classes after winning its 15th state title last season. The Warriors have captured six state championships since 2010.

Fredericktown finished 1-7.

Fort Zumwalt East 51, Howell North 34: Tyler Lindemann ran for two scores and threw for another to help the Lions to a win in this Class 5 District 3 contest.

Lindemann hit E.J. Johnson on an 18-yard TD toss to push the lead to 28-7 with 1:17 left in the first half.

Lindemann added an 80-yard run in the third quarter.

East (4-6) will play Zumwalt South (4-5) in the second round. South beat East 28-21 on Oct. 2.

Pacific 50, Windsor 34: Matt Austin ran for a pair of second-half touchdowns to help the Indians to a win in downtown Imperial.

His 30-yard TD gallop 56 seconds into the final period pushed the lead to 36-21.

Austin also scored on a 20-yard run early in the second quarter to put the visitors up 14-7. He added a 60-yard run with 2:39 left to seal the victory.

The Indians (2-6) will play at John Burroughs in a Class 4 District 2 semifinal next week.

Parkway Central 10, Liberty 2: Andre Butts scored on a scintillating 83-yard run midway through the third quarter in this defensive battle in Wentzville.

This was the first meeting between the programs.

Central (2-3) will face Fort Zumwalt North (8-1) in a Class 5 District 3 semifinal next week.

Sullivan 18, Affton 0: Junior running back Alex Goly scored on runs of 21 and 2 yards to propel the Eagles to a win on the road.

Trey Blankenship broke open a scoreless game with a 2-yard TD run midway through the third period.

Sullivan (2-5), which was idle the last two weeks due to COVID complications, will face Union in a Class 4 District 2 semifinal next week.

Fox 42, Vianney 0: Brock Inman scored three times, including on a 68-yard run just 20 seconds into the game, to help the Warriors advance.

Jayden Mitchell added a 43-yard score and Jahaud Thomspon scored for 31 yards out.

Fox (8-1) bolted to a 27-0 lead in the second quarter and never looked back.

The Warriors will face Lafayette in the Class 6 District 1 semifinals next week.

Francis Howell 56, Timberland 21: The Vikings jumped out to a 21-0 lead behind a 45-yard TD pass from Alex Pipes to Jackson Hetzel in this Class 6 District 2 first-round game in Weldon Spring.

Brady Hultman ran for two short (3 and 1) scores in the game’s opening 128 seconds for a 14-0 cushion.

Brett Norfleet scored on a fumble recovery early in the third period to push the lead to 42-14.

Howell (8-1) has won seven in a row and will face Holt (8-1). The Vikings won the early meeting 56-28 in Wentzville.

Ladue 28, Westminster 0: Stewart Dove scored on a 43-yard punt return and Jared Rhodes converted on a 1-yard run in a span of 3:48 in the second period to help the Rams to a Class 5 District 2 victory.

It was the first win in four tries for Ladue, which will face Chaminade in the semifinal round.

Dove also caught a 36-yard scoring toss from Beau Dolan.

Mel Woodson added a 7-yard run to push the lead to 28-0 early in the final period.

Ladue went 12-1 last season and lost to Webb City in the semifinals.

St. Dominic 48, St. Charles 0: The Crusaders wasted little time in this Class 4 District 3 contest in O’Fallon.

Quarterback Gabe Serri hit Tate Cross on a 12-yard scoring strike after just one minute. Sam Povich then recovered a fumbled punt and Jackson Overton quickly converted on a 21-yard TD run for a 14-0 lead after 3:20.

Sammy Cross pushed the lead to 21-0 with a 15-yard gallop late in the opening period.

St. Dominic (6-4) will play Parkway North in a semifinal contest next weekend.

Borgia 44, Winfield 6: Alonzo MacDonald scored on a pair of long runs (64 and 48 yards) and Ryan Kell returned an interception 44 yards for a score as the Knights rolled in this Class 3 District 3 contest in Washington.

Kell also caught a 52-yard TD pass from quarterfinal from Sam Heggemann.

MacDonald carried 10 times for 171 yards and three scores.

Borgia (5-3), which led 44-0 at the break, will face either Priory or Herculaneum in the semifinals.

Forfeits: SLUH (2-2) recorded a forfeit win over Kirkwood and will face Lindbergh in a Class 6 District 1 semifinal round next weekend.

O’Fallon Christian (5-4) claimed a forfeit win over Lutheran South in Class 2 District 2 action. The Eagles will face Duchesne (7-1) in a semifinal contest.

De Soto (2-6) posted a forfeit win over Cape Central in the Class 4 District 1 affair. The Dragons take on rival Festus (8-1) next weekend. Festus beat De Soto 36-13 on Sept. 18.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports