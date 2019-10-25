Senior A.J. Fraser threw for 175 yards and one score and Taj Butts rushed for 140 yards and a TD to help De Smet knock off Helias 49-3 in a battle of unbeaten schools on Friday in Creve Coeur.
De Smet (9-0) used four second-quarter touchdowns to break the game open. Butts started the onslaught with a 65-yard scoring gallop just 18 seconds into the period for a 21-0 lead.
Fraser hit Ra’shod Smith-Harvey on a 45-yard strike three minutes later. Darez Snider and Rico Barfield closed out the blitz with short runs in the final 4:01 of the half.
De Smet, the Metro Catholic Conference champion, has outscored its opponents 435-76 this season and is averaging 48.3 points per game.
The Spartans were 1-9 in 2017.
Troy 31, Festus 7 - Max Mitchell ran for two scores and threw for another to help the Trojans to a win at home.
Mitchell scored on a pair of 1-yard runs in the first quarter for a 14-0 lead. He tossed a 31-yard TD pass to Blake Kuznecoff late in the third quarter to put the game away.
The Trojans (6-3) have won three in a row.
Landon Bradshaw returned a kickoff 89 yards for a score for Festus (4-5).
Lindbergh 35, Parkway South 6 – Logan Marchand scored on a pair of short runs in a four-minute stretch midway through the first quarter to get the Flyers off and running in this Suburban West American Division game at South.
Lindbergh (4-5) has won the last five games between the teams by a combined 178-48.
Bobby Tessler scored on a 4-yard run just over three minutes into the contest for a 7-0 lead.
Parkway West 35, Fort Zumwalt South 7 – Ja’Marion Wayne scored four times and Sam Goedde added an 8-yard TD run as the Longhorns cruised on the road.
Wayne caught a 23-yard TD toss from Isaac Kittrell early in the second quarter for a 14-0 lead.
Wayne sealed the outcome with scintillating 82-yard scoring burst midway through the final period.
West (6-3) broke a two-game losing streak.
Westminster 42, St. Charles West 35 – The Wildcats scored five times in the opening half on the way to this win in St. Charles.
Ben Hicks highlighted the explosion with a 92-yard kickoff return.
Lane Davis threw for two scores and ran for another. His 10-yard TD toss to Ben Parres pushed the lead to 35-21 with 16 seconds left in the opening half.
L.J. Minner scored twice for Westminster (4-5).
West (7-2) was coming off a 40-12 win over cross-town rival St. Charles last week.
Breese Central 25, Herrin 21 – Senior Tyler Huegen rushed for 221 yards to help make the Cougars (5-4) playoff eligible with this win Clinton County.
The 6-foot, 190-pounder scored on a 7-yard run to put Central in front to stay.
The Cougars defense also shined, nailing down the win with a key fumble recovery with 3 minutes remaining.
Central had lost six in a row to Herrin.
Affton 60, Clayton 36 – Calub Moore scampered 54 yards with a fumble and Will Apple scored on a 7-yard run to help the Cougars win at home.
Moore scored five times including a 48-yard run in the fourth quarter.
Affton (8-1) won its sixth in a row and had lost five of its previous six against Clayton (1-8).
The Cougars are enjoying their first winning season since 2015, when they went 11-2.
Red Bud 40, Sparta 26 – The Musketeers bolted out to a 13-0 lead and never looked back in this game in Randolph County.
Red Bud (5-4), which was coming off a 48-0 loss to Columbia, is likely to reach the playoffs after missing out last season.
The Musketeers used four unanswered scores between the second and third quarters to take control 40-8.
Jayden Birkner threw for three TD’s including two to Parker Van Dorn. Birkner’s 23-yard toss to Easton Lucht midway through the second quarter pumped the lead to 28-8.
Borgia 24, Sullivan 21 (OT) – Junior Jake Nowak kicked a 40-yard field goal in overtime to lead the Knights to a win in downtown Sullivan.
Quarterback Sam Heggemann hit Sam Schmidt with a 79-yard TD pass to highlight the Borgia (7-2) attack.
The Knights have won four in a row.
CBC 48, Belleville West 14 – Ayden Robinson-Wayne and Ray Lingard ran for first-quarter touchdowns in the first 4 minutes, 2 seconds as the two-time defending state champs rolled at home.
Cameron Powell highlighted a 41-point first-half blitz with an interception return for the touchdown midway through the second quarter.
The Cadets (7-2) were coming off a 31-14 loss to Rockhurst on Oct. 18.
Mascoutah 62, Carterville 10 – Devin Wills ran for 206 yards and Timothy Middleton added 131 rushing yards to pace the Indians on the road.
Mascoutah (6-3), which has won three in a row, racked up 581 yards of offense including 462 on the ground.
Wills scored on runs of 2, 5 and 37 yards in the final 4:08 of the first quarter for a 28-0 lead.
SLUH 51, Vashon 6 – Brendan Hannah tossed a pair of early touchdown passes, including a 47-yard toss to Isaac Thompson, to help the Junior Bills roll at home.
Kellen Porter scored on a 6-yard run to push the lead to 21-0.
SLUH (5-4) has won the last four meetings with Vashon (1-8).
The Jr. Bills are looking for their first winning campaign since 2016. They went 1-9 last season.
St. Mary’s 69, Lutheran South 16 – Cam’Ron McCoy hit Kevin Coleman on scoring tosses of 20 and 21 yards in a span of 3:19 in the first quarter as the Dragons pulled away early at South.
DeShawn Fuller, Achille Kpeya and Cyril Ikeh also rushed for scores as St. Mary’s (7-2) zipped out to a 34-8 lead at half.
Paul Brock scored on a 63-yard run for the Lancers (0-9).
The Dragons have won five in a row.
Pattonville 63, Ritenour 8 – Keshawn Ford rushed for three TDs in the opening half to trigger a seven-TD blitz in the initial 21:06.
Quarterback Logan Williams ran for two scores including a 24-yard run that pushed the lead to 21-0 with 3:08 left in the opening period. He also tossed an 11-yard scoring strike to Donell Young in this battle of old Suburban North Conference rivals.
The Pirates (2-7) broke a five-game losing streak.
Summit 22, Webster Groves 19 – Kamarin Young scored on a 12-yard run with 9 seconds left to lift the Falcons to a win in this thriller in Fenton.
The Statesmen (4-4) took a 19-14 lead on a 26-yard TD toss from Enrique Quinones to Jacobie Banks with 5:36 left in the fourth quarter.
Young also scored on a 45-yard run in the second period for Summit (8-1)
—Steve Overbey contributed to this report