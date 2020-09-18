Roundup: Flint does it all as St. Charles West beats Winfield

St. Charles West senior running back Dominic Flint displayed his passing skills with a 62-yard halfback option scoring toss to Braden Goellner to get the Warriors off and running to a 55-13 win over Winfield in this GAC North opener in St. Charles.
Flint added a 7-yard TD run later in the opening period.
Alex Meyer pushed the lead to 20-0 on a 19-yard TD gallop just 12 seconds into the second period.
The Warriors have won all 10 games in the series, which began with a 42-7 win on Sept. 14, 2012.
West (2-2) has won two in a row after dropping games to St. Dominic and Cape Girardeau Central to begin the campaign.
Winfield (0-4), which has lost 11 in a succession, fell to Wright City 21-14 in Week 3.
Lutheran St. Charles 30, Hermann 0 — The Harris family came up big in this win in Hermann.
Junior running back Arlen Harris ran for two first-half scores after his little brother Ayden, a freshman, got the attack started with a 33-yard TD run just 115 seconds into the contest.
Arlen Sr., a former NFL running back with St. Louis, Detroit and Atlanta, coaches the team.
The Cougars (3-1) have won three in a row after a 31-20 loss to Helias in the opening week.
Duchesne 32, O’Fallon Christian 31 (3OT) — Antwon Hayden scored in the third overtime and Trevor Saguto added the extra point to lead the Pioneers to a win in this 3-hour, 30-minute thriller in O’Fallon.
O’Fallon Christian (0-4) went for a potential game-winning 2-point conversion in the third extra session but came up short.
Duchesne (3-1) has won five of the seven games in the series, which began in 2012.
Francis Howell 42, Fort Zumwalt West 7 — Kendall Gurley returned an interception 79 yards for a score to stake the Vikings to a 14-0 first-quarter lead in a GAC South game in O’Fallon.
Howell (2-1) bounced back from a 33-28 loss to Zumwalt North last weekend.
The Vikings have won four in a row over West.
Fort Zumwalt East 27, Francis Howell North 14 — Senior quarterback Tyler Lindemann ran for three scores and threw for another to lead the Lions to a win in this GAC Central battle of winless teams.
East has won six of the last seven games between the schools.
Helias 49, Borgia 28 — Senior quarterback Sam Heggemann scored on a 12-yard run early in the contest, but the Knights couldn’t keep pace in this shootout in Jefferson City.
Heggemann hit Ryan Kell on a scoring toss to bring Borgia to within 34-28 midway through the final period.
The Knights (2-2) have lost two in a row after season-opening wins over Pacific and Union.
Helias improves to a 4-0.
Fort Zumwalt South 28, Liberty 25 — An interception by Eli Edmonds in the closing seconds nailed down the win for South (2-2).
Jay Higgins hit Zach Bensing on a 20-yard TD strike late in the third period to put South up 21-18.
Both teams are 2-2.
Owensville 41, St. James 0 – Junior quarterback Brendan Decker hit Bryce Payne on a 10-yard scoring strike to get the Dutchmen off and running in this Four Rivers Conference contest in Gasconade County.
Decker hit TC Fisher on a short scoring toss in the second period to push the lead to 14-0.
The Dutchmen (3-1) have won three in a row and have outscored their opponents 137-8 during the run.
Union 41, Pacific 40 — Liam Hughes scored on a 2-yard run with 9 minutes 58 seconds left to lift the Wildcats to victory in this high-octane shootout in Pacific.
Union (2-2) has won three in a row over Pacific (0-3), scoring 141 points in the process.
Festus 36, De Soto 13 — Austin Anderson scored on a 5-yard run to stake the Tigers to a 7-0 lead in the first half.
Anderson rushed for 252 yards and two scores.
The Tigers are off to a 4-0 start for the first time since 2013.
Valle 67, Orchard Farm 0 — The Eagles were overmatched in this non-league affair in Ste. Genevieve.
Defending Class 1 state champ Valle is 4-0.
Centralia 18, Monroe City 0 — Beau Gordon scored twice, including a 9-yard run in the fourth quarter, to propel Centralia to a win in this battle of Clarence Cannon Conference unbeatens in Monroe City.
Luke Hunter rushed for 134 yards and also scored for the winners.
Steve Overbey, Ben Vessa and Greg Uptain contributed to this report
