Roundup: Flint does it all as St. Charles West beats Winfield

St. Charles West senior running back Dominic Flint displayed his passing skills with a 62-yard halfback option scoring toss to Braden Goellner to get the Warriors off and running to a 55-13 win over Winfield in this GAC North opener in St. Charles.

Flint added a 7-yard TD run later in the opening period.

Alex Meyer pushed the lead to 20-0 on a 19-yard TD gallop just 12 seconds into the second period.

The Warriors have won all 10 games in the series, which began with a 42-7 win on Sept. 14, 2012.

West (2-2) has won two in a row after dropping games to St. Dominic and Cape Girardeau Central to begin the campaign.

Winfield (0-4), which has lost 11 in a succession, fell to Wright City 21-14 in Week 3.

Lutheran St. Charles 30, Hermann 0 — The Harris family came up big in this win in Hermann.

Junior running back Arlen Harris ran for two first-half scores after his little brother Ayden, a freshman, got the attack started with a 33-yard TD run just 115 seconds into the contest.

Arlen Sr., a former NFL running back with St. Louis, Detroit and Atlanta, coaches the team.