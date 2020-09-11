Roundup: Fort Zumwalt North storms past Timberland in fourth quarter

Warrenton (0-3) has given up 120 points.

St. Charles West 35, Fort Zumwalt East 12 — Dominic Flint scored on a scintillating 71-yard run late in the first quarter and the West defense did the rest in this nonconference contest at East.

Deleon Smith pushed the lead to 21-0 on a 50-yard scoring gallop with 25 seconds left in the half. He also added a 54-yard TD run early in the final quarter.

West (1-2) had given up 85 points over its first two games.

Zumwalt East fell to 0-3.

Owensville 49, Cuba 8 — Junior quarterback Brendan Decker connected with sophomore Bryce Payne on a 61-yard scoring strike midway through the first quarter to get the Dutchmen off and running in this contest in Owensville.

Decker, who threw for four TDs in the first half, also hit Austin Lowder and Derek Brandt on short tosses to push the lead to 22-0.

Brandt added a key interception.

The Dutchmen (2-1) were coming off a 47-0 win over Eldon last week.

Owensville improved to 13-0 against Cuba (2-1) since the outset of the 1999 campaign.