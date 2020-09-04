Roundup: Fort Zumwalt South snaps 13-game losing streak by beating Francis Howell Central

Kyle Wuebbeling got the ball rolling with a short run just 28 seconds into the contest. Junior running back Zakhi Johnson capped the early blitz with a 26-yard run for a 20-0 lead.

Holt (2-0) won its first six games last season before losing its last four.

Grandview 42, Crystal City 12 — Junior Eric O’Brien returned a kickoff 70 yards for a touchdown early in the second quarter as the Eagles improved to 2-0 for the first time since 2005.

Grandview scored on its first two first-quarter possessions to go up 14-0. Chase Wilson bowled over from 3 yards out and quarterback Jakob Brand hit Clayton Riddle on a 24-yard TD strike.

Wilson pushed the lead to 29-6 with a 7-yard run late in the second period.

The Eagles, who beat Winfield 44-12 in their season opener, did not field a varsity team in 2017 and went 0-9 in 2016.

Duchesne 64, Herculaneum 16 — Antwon Hayden scored on a 60-yard run late in the first quarter to put the Pioneers in front to stay.

Terrell Pete added a 1-yard run just under two minutes later to push the lead to 21-8.

Cameron Lee sealed the win with a 14-yard interception return for a touchdown.