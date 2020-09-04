Roundup: Fort Zumwalt South snaps 13-game losing streak by beating Francis Howell Central

Senior Eli Edmonds returned a punt 75 yards for a score in the final minute of the first half to help Fort Zumwalt South's football team break a 13-game losing streak with a 42-20 win over Francis Howell Central.
Zumwalt South took a 14-6 lead on a 44-yard TD pass from Jay Higgins to Zach Bensing midway through the second quarter.
If your school's information isn't in here, report it by phone to 314-830-5400 or by email to stats@stltoday.com. Thanks!
Keijuan Howard sealed the win with a 12-yard run early in the final period. Senior Darius Johnson also scored on a short run to push the lead to 28-12 in the third quarter.
South’s last win was a 35-21 triumph over Washington on Oct. 12, 2018.
The Bulldogs were outscored 531-141 during the 13-game skid.
Timberland 17, Liberty 14 — Josh Gibbs hit a 24-yard field goal as time expired to lead the Wolves (1-1) to a win in this battle of Wentzville.
Timberland rallied from a 14-0 third-quarter deficit to improve to 4-1 in the contest featuring neighboring schools.
Josh Arndt and Travon Kennedy triggered the comeback with TD runs to tie the contest 14-14.
Jordan Smith and Blake Seaton scored second-period touchdowns to get Liberty (1-1) started.
Holt 55, Fort Zumwalt East 13 — The Indians scored three times in the first 5 minutes 32 seconds on the way to win at East.
Kyle Wuebbeling got the ball rolling with a short run just 28 seconds into the contest. Junior running back Zakhi Johnson capped the early blitz with a 26-yard run for a 20-0 lead.
Holt (2-0) won its first six games last season before losing its last four.
Grandview 42, Crystal City 12 — Junior Eric O’Brien returned a kickoff 70 yards for a touchdown early in the second quarter as the Eagles improved to 2-0 for the first time since 2005.
Grandview scored on its first two first-quarter possessions to go up 14-0. Chase Wilson bowled over from 3 yards out and quarterback Jakob Brand hit Clayton Riddle on a 24-yard TD strike.
Wilson pushed the lead to 29-6 with a 7-yard run late in the second period.
The Eagles, who beat Winfield 44-12 in their season opener, did not field a varsity team in 2017 and went 0-9 in 2016.
Duchesne 64, Herculaneum 16 — Antwon Hayden scored on a 60-yard run late in the first quarter to put the Pioneers in front to stay.
Terrell Pete added a 1-yard run just under two minutes later to push the lead to 21-8.
Cameron Lee sealed the win with a 14-yard interception return for a touchdown.
The Pioneers (2-0), who won their first three games last season, beat Herculaneum 48-21 in the last meeting between the teams on Nov. 12, 2003.
Borgia 28, Union 14 — Alonzo MacDonald scored on three short runs in the opening half to pace the Knights to a win in Washington.
MacDonald rushed for 176 yards on 24 carries.
The Knights (2-0) have won 15 of 20 games against Union (0-2) since Oct. 1, 1999.
Washington 35, Pacific 0 — Junior quarterback Cam Millheiser hit Connor Maher on a 52-yard TD toss on the final play of the first half to help the Blue Jays to a win at home.
Washington (2-0) scored twice in the final 35 seconds of the half to take control.
The Blue Jays, who have won 11 of their last 13 overall, won their first five games last season, including a 42-13 win at Pacific during the second week of the campaign.
Washington has won seven of eight against Pacific (0-2) since 1999.
Troy 56, Warrenton 31 — Junior Austin Wenzel scored three times in the opening half to get the Trojans off and running.
Wenzel finished with four touchdowns.
Troy is off to a 2-0 start for the third successive season.
Wright City 22, Van Far 7 — The Wildcats are off to their first 2-0 start since 2010. That team went on to an 8-3 record.
Bishop Ward got the ball rolling with a first-half touchdown.
Wright City has won 13 of the last 18 games between the East Missouri Conference rivals.
Monroe City 46, Winfield 6 — The Panthers improved to 2-0 with a win at home.
Monroe City beat South Callaway 34-32 in double OT in its first game of the season.
Winfield (0-2) lost to Grandview in its season opener.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.