Roundup: Fox scores twice in fourth, holds off Ladue in thriller

Brock Inman scored with 5:48 left and Jahaud Thompson rushed for a 56-yard touchdown with 1:18 left as Fox won 28-26 at Ladue.
Thompson’s TD appeared to ice the game, but the Rams (0-3) scored on the final play of regulation but could not covert the two-point conversion.
Fox (7-1) won its first five games before losing at Jackson 59-21.
SLUH 20, Vianney 3 — Junior quarterback Luke Johnston hit senior wideout Luke Ratterman on a scoring strike late in the third quarter to break a scoreless tie in this battle of winless Metro Catholic Conference teams on Oakland Avenue.
Ryan Wingo added a 51-yard scoring run in the fourth quarter to push SLUH’s lead to 14-3. Louis Kertz recovered a fumble to set up the TD.
Johnston rounded out the scoring with a 74-yard TD toss to Chris Brooks.
The Junior Bills (1-2) lead the series 17-5 since Sept. 24, 1999.
Lafayette 33, Summit 23 — Blake Micek hit Owen Butler on a 5-yard touchdown toss early in the third quarter to lift the Lancers to a win at home.
Micek also connected with Pernell Garner on a 25-yard scoring pass in the second quarter. Micek had five touchdown passes.
“Our kids responded and made some big plays when we needed them,” Lafayette coach Boyd Manne said.
Lafayette (3-1) has won three in a row after a 41-7 loss to Marquette to open the pandemic-delayed campaign.
Lutheran South 29, Windsor 28 — Sophomore quarterback Logan Slinkard hit Mick Otto on a two-point conversion after a touchdown with 59 seconds left as the Lancers squeezed out a win in downtown Imperial.
The Lancers (1-3) broke a 14-game losing streak.
Slinkard connected with Solomon Galbraith from 3-yards out to trim the deficit to 28-27.
Chris Butts gave the Owls (2-6) a 28-21 lead on a 3-yard run with 3:14 remaining.
Fort Zumwalt North 35, Marquette 16 — Senior quarterback Jack Newcomb ran for two touchdowns and threw for one and the Panthers amassed 314 yards rushing to hand the Mustangs their first loss.
Newcomb scored on touchdown runs of 13 and 11 yards and fired a 29-yard scoring strike to junior Chris Reckel to open the second half.
Chris Futrell scored on 62-yard run on the first play of the game and junior Kylin Watson scored on a 19-yard sweep to give Fort Zumwalt North (8-1) an early 14-point lead. Zumwalt North has won eight in a row.
Christopher Kreh gained 266 yards rushing and scored two touchdowns for Marquette (3-1).
Duchesne 19, Orchard Farm 14 — Antwon Hayden scored on a 25-yard run with 1:47 left in the fourth quarter to lead the Pioneers to a win at Orchard Farm.
Hayden also added a 4-yard TD run in the opening period.
Duchesne (7-1) has won five in a row following a 35-13 loss to Lutheran St. Charles on Sept. 11.
Fort Zumwalt East 35, St. Charles 0 — Senior Tyler Lindemann scored three times, including a short run midway through the first quarter, to get the Lions off and running at home.
Senior Joshua Johnson set up the score with a 41-yard run.
Lindemann added a 53-yard TD run just 35 seconds into the third quarter to pump the lead to 21-0. He also hit Landon Oxford on a 62-yard scoring strike.
Lutheran St. Charles 40, Troy 7 — Arlen Harris Jr. scored on runs of 2 and 5 yards in the opening quarter to help the Cougars romp at home.
Aaron Coffey tossed two TD passes to Aidan McLean (30 and 17 yards) and one to Kaleb Mays (30).
Harris Jr. added a 45-yard scoring run midway through the final quarter.
Lutheran (5-1) has won five in a row and has allowed just seven points over its last three games.
Timberland 35, Fort Zumwalt South 6 — Josh Gibbs scored three times, including a go-ahead 11-yard TD run early in the third quarter, to lead the Wolves to victory.
AJ Rains and Matt Minter added fourth quarter scores to put the game away.
Timberland (2-5) broke a two-game losing streak.
St. Clair 58, Owensville 20 — Senior Dakota Gotsch scored on a pair of first-half runs to help the Bulldogs capture the Four Rivers Conference title for the second year in a row with this win at home.
Lance McCoy got the ball rolling with a 10-yard scoring gallop in the first quarter.
The Bulldogs (7-0) have outscored their opponents 305-41 with four shutouts. They went unbeaten in the regular season for just the second time in school history.
Owensville (7-2) had a seven-game winning streak snapped.
Festus 55, St. Charles West 0 — Cole Rickermann hit Collin Doyel and Kaian Roberts-Day on first-half scores and Cayse Martin returned an interception for a touchdown as the Tigers (8-1) scored 34 points in the opening half at West.
Festus bounced back from a 10-7 loss to Farmington last week.
Borgia 42, Hermann 7 — Senior quarterback Sam Heggemann connected with Tyler Stieffermann on a 67-yard scoring strike to highlight a four-touchdown outburst in the first half as the Knights rolled at home.
Alonzo MacDonald added an 8-yard scoring run to the outburst.
Heggemann also hit Stieffermann on a 10-yard TD pass right before the break.
Ryan Kell chipped in with a 52-yard punt return for a touchdown.
Borgia (5-3) has won its last five contests against the Bearcats (2-7) dating back to Oct. 8, 2004.
The Knights have scored 107 points in winning their last three games.
Washington 41, Francis Howell Central 14 — Senior running back Cole Nahlik scored on a 43-yard run on the first drive of the second half to send the Blue Jays to a win at Howell Central.
Washington (8-1) has won five in a row.
Grandview 37, Chaffee 20 — Eric O’Brien scored on a 1-yard run early in the second quarter to give the Eagles the lead for good in this game in Jefferson County.
David Creath added a 21-yard run to push the lead to 21-8 right before the break.
O’Brien put the game away with a 5-yard TD run with 6:55 left in the contest.
Grandview (5-3) broke a two-game losing streak and scored for the first time after back-to-back shutouts.
Palmyra 19, Centralia 14 — Brody Lehenbauer and Abe Haerr hooked up with 3:36 left to lift Palmyra to a win in this battle of unbeatens that decided the Clarence Cannon Conference crown.
Palmyra (8-0), ranked No. 1 in Class 2, heads into postseason play with plenty of momentum.
Centralia (7-1) has played all eight games this season on the road.
Steve Overbey and Ben Vessa contributed to this report
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.