Roundup: Fox scores twice in fourth, holds off Ladue in thriller

Festus bounced back from a 10-7 loss to Farmington last week.

Borgia 42, Hermann 7 — Senior quarterback Sam Heggemann connected with Tyler Stieffermann on a 67-yard scoring strike to highlight a four-touchdown outburst in the first half as the Knights rolled at home.

Alonzo MacDonald added an 8-yard scoring run to the outburst.

Heggemann also hit Stieffermann on a 10-yard TD pass right before the break.

Ryan Kell chipped in with a 52-yard punt return for a touchdown.

Borgia (5-3) has won its last five contests against the Bearcats (2-7) dating back to Oct. 8, 2004.

The Knights have scored 107 points in winning their last three games.

Washington 41, Francis Howell Central 14 — Senior running back Cole Nahlik scored on a 43-yard run on the first drive of the second half to send the Blue Jays to a win at Howell Central.

Washington (8-1) has won five in a row.

Grandview 37, Chaffee 20 — Eric O’Brien scored on a 1-yard run early in the second quarter to give the Eagles the lead for good in this game in Jefferson County.