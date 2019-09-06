The Holt High football program is back on the winning track.
The Indians, who went 0-10 in 2015, scored 16 successive points to beat Pattonville 23-21 on the road Friday night.
Zakhi Johnson put his team in front to stay with a 7-yard run in the first quarter. Payton Hoker connected with Jackson Smith on a 28-yard scoring strike to push the lead to 16-7 with 5 seconds left in the first period.
The Indians are off to a 2-0 start for the first time since the 2008 team won its first three games.
Hazelwood Central 28, Webster Groves 14 – Kristian Cross returned a blocked field goal 85 yards for a score to lead the Hawks to victory.
Andre Cooper scored on a pair of short runs for the winners.
Central (1-1) has won the last three games between the teams.
Webster Groves (0-2) has lost 14 games in a row.
Mascoutah 56, Mount Vernon 26 – Devin Wills scored three times in the first 17 minutes and 30 seconds to lead the Indians to an easy win at home.
Wills scored on runs of 18 and 25 yards in the opening period for a 21-0 lead.
Timothy Middleton added a 25-yard scoring gallop to a five-touchdown first half.
Mascouth lost to Columbia 28-7 in the first week of play.
Parkway West 28, Oakville 0 – Ja’Marion Wayne returned the opening kickoff 85 yards for a score to pace the Longhorns to victory on the road.
Tyree Simms added a pair of short runs in the second quarter to push the lead to 21-0. He finished with 99 yards on 18 carries.
Simms also recorded seven tackles on defense.
West (2-0) began the season with a 21-6 win over Parkway South.
Eureka 10, Timberland 0 – Jaquari Parks’ 5-yard TD run late in the first half proved to be enough for the Wildcats in this game in Wentzville.
Nate Campbell added a 30-yard field goal as time expired in the second quarter.
Columbia 35, Waterloo 10 – Donavan Bieber scored on a 32-yard run midway through the first quarter to put the Eagles in front for good in this battle of neighboring towns.
Bieber ran for 146 yards on 14 carries.
Senior quarterback Nic Horner added scoring runs of 24 and 58 yards in the second half. He finished with 98 yards on the ground and also hit on 12 of 17 passes for 109 yards.
Columbia (2-0) has won the last five games against the Bulldogs.
Union 14, Borgia 12 – Matt Bray scored on a 3-yard run in the second quarter to provide the winning margin for the Wildcats.
Borgia, which had won six of the previous eight in the series, missed a 25-yard field goal attempt in the final minute.
Marquette 41, Parkway Central 0 – Christopher Kreh scored four times to help the Mustangs to a win at Central.
George Williams hit Mac Cook on a 10-yard scoring strike in the third period.
Marquette has outscored its opponents 68-0 in two games.
Mater Dei 28, Alton Marquette 10 – Zach Napovanice scored four touchdowns in the second half to lead the Knights back from an early 10-0 deficit.
His 3-yard run late in the third period put the hosts in front to stay 14-10. He added a 45-yard TD jaunt midway through the final period to stretch the lead to 21-10.
Troy 48, Warrenton 12 – The Trojans raced out to a 41-0 lead and never looked back in this game in Lincoln County.
Kendall Hutchison scored three times including a 74-yard run midway through the second period that stretched the lead to 27-0.
Zach Collins also ran for two scores for Troy, which won its first three games last season.
MICDS 34, Park Hills Central 21 – Nate Smith scored four times — including a 75-yard run midway through the fourth quarter — to lead the Rams to a huge road win.
His 45-yard burst up the middle put MICDS (2-0) ahead to stay 28-21 in the third period.
Park Hills Central carried a 21-14 lead into the halftime break.
St. Charles West 34, Hillsboro 22 – Brendan Sportsman threw for two scores and ran for another to help the Warriors to a win on the road.
Dominic Flint added TD runs of 37 and 24 yards for West.
Jackson Patterson scores twice for the Hawks.
St. Dominic 48, Orchard Farm 7 – Jackson Overton scored twice and Gabe Serri threw for two TD’s as the Crusaders romped at home.
Tate Cross scored on a 12-yard interception return for the winners. He also hauled in a 34-yard scoring strike.
— Ben Vessa contributed to this report