Quarterback Henry McIntosh threw for three touchdowns and the Rams defense recorded its third shutout of the season in a 43-0 win over Clayton on Friday at home.
Marzion Cosby got the ball rolling with a pick-6 just 50 seconds into the contest.
McIntosh, who connected on six of 10 passes for 166 yards, then hit Krishna Sivaramakris on a 41-yard strike three minutes later for a 14-0 cushion.
Cosby caught a 51-yard TD toss from McIntosh in the second half.
The defending Class 4 state champion Rams (5-0) have allowed just 44 points this season.
Webster Groves 48, Ritenour 7 – Enrique Quinones threw for two scores and Kameron Yancy ran for two others, all in the first half, as the Statesmen won their second successive game.
Jerqon Conners caught TD tosses of 34 and 17 yards as the hosts rolled out to a 28-0 lead at the break.
Webster Groves (2-3) snapped a 15-game losing streak with a 41-20 win over Pattonville on Sept. 20.
Marquette 38, Lindbergh 14 – The Mustangs overcame an early seven-point deficit to remain unbeaten.
Marquette (5-0) has won five of the last seven meetings between the schools.
Summit 34, Parkway West 14 – Kamarin Young ran for 189 yards and scored twice while Andrew Klump threw for 165 yards and two scores for Summit.
Klump, who also ran for 95 yards, found Blake Vaughn on an 8-yard touchdown in the first quarter. He then hit Deandre Knox from eight yards away to open the second half.
Knox caught nine passes for 108 yards for Summit (4-1).
Ja’Marion Wayne scored touchdowns of 59 and 63 yards, accounting for almost half of the total yardage for Parkway West (4-1).
Columbia 55, Carlyle 0 – Senior Nic Norner threw for three scores to take over the school career passing mark in this romp.
Horner has tossed 40 TDs in his career.
The Eagles (5-0) rolled out to a 41-0 lead in the first half. They have won all five games by 21 points or more.
Timberland 56, Fort Zumwalt East 14 – Joseph Larsen threw for three scores to help the Wolves to a win at home.
Travon Kennedy and Jarrett Wilson scored on 25-yard TD runs 2:42 apart in the first quarter to stake Timberland to a 14-0 lead. Wilson also scored on a 43-yard run in the second period.
Trevor Brave caught a pair of TD tosses in the third quarter.
The Wolves (2-3) have won two in a row, scoring 104 points along the way.
Affton 56, Bayless 7 – Will Apple tossed six touchdown passes — including two in the opening 4 minutes and 4 seconds — to lead the Cougars to an easy win at home.
He connected with Derrick Baker on a 25-yard scoring strike just 115 seconds into the game and then found Cameron Moore on a 31-yard scoring toss.
Apple also scored on a 14-yard run.
Affton (4-1) is off to its best start since 2015, when it won 11 of its first 12 games.
Fox 49, Oakville 21 – The Warriors scored three times in a five-minute span in the first quarter on the way to a road victory.
Brock Inman got the ball rolling with a 30-yard touchdown pass to Jake Waters. Jahaud Thompson closed the blitz with an 80-yard TD run. He also hauled in a 52-yard scoring toss from Inman in the second period.
Fox (4-1) was coming off a 13-0 forfeit win over Mehlville on Sept. 20.
Triad 28, Jerseyville 7 – Amaziah Lusk ran for two scores as the Knights rolled out to a 28-0 lead and never looked back in this Mississippi Valley Conference game at home.
Sam Yager scored on a 28-yard run in the second quarter and Luke Foreman scored from 20 yards out for a 14-0 lead.
Triad (5-0) has won 12 of the last 16 against the Panthers.
Washington 22, Liberty 15 – Senior quarterback Trevor Rinne hit Nate Busch on a 51-yard scoring strike to kick-start the Blue Jays to a win in Franklin County
Christian Meyer added a 3-yard TD run midway through the second period to push the lead to 12-0.
Washington (5-0) is off to its best start since the 2006 team won its first seven games.
The Blue Jays went 0-10 in 2017 and 3-7 last year.
St. Mary’s 33, St. Dominic 14 – Cam’Ron McCoy threw for two scores and ran for another to lead the Dragons to their third successive win over St. Dominic.
St. Mary’s (3-2) pumped the lead to 20-7 on a 5-yard run by DeShawn Fuller with 5 seconds left in the first half.
McCoy then hit Kevin Coleman on a 70-yard TD toss to put the game away.
Lafayette 35, Northwest-Cedar Hill 7 – Caden Phipps rushed for 164 yards and four scores as the Lancers rolled in downtown Cedar Hill.
Phipps scored on a 51-yard run just 36 seconds into the game. He added scoring bursts of 11 and 15 yards for a 21-0 lead early in the second period.
Lutheran St. Charles 54, St. Charles 0 – Aidan McLean’s 60-yard punt return highlighted a 40-point first half for the Cougars.
Aaron Coffey tossed four TD passes — two in the first quarter — including a 50-yard strike to Michael Parr Jr.
Lutheran St. Charles (5-0) has outscored its opponents 275-19 this season.
Highland 41, Waterloo 14 – Brett Wuebbles tossed four TD passes to lead Highland to a MVC win at home.
He got the attack going with a 33-yard pass to Cade Altadonna midway through the first quarter.
Wuebbles hit Cam Nelson and Connor Sands for scores in the second quarter.
Highland (2-3) has won eight in a row over Waterloo.
Hermann 46, Owensville 38 (2 OT’s) – The Bearcats outlasted the Dutchmen in this battle for Gasconade County supremacy.
Hermann (5-0) broke a five-game losing streak to Owensville.