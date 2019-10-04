Red October special: Subscribe now

Junior quarterback Blake Micek hit senior wide out Marsean Fisher on a pair of scoring tosses in the opening 5 minutes, 58 seconds to kick-start Lafayette to a 47-0 win over Parkway South in a Suburban West American Division contest.

The pair connected on a 55-yard toss just over two minutes into the game.

Caden Phipps rambled 30 yards with a blocked punt to push the lead to 21-0 in the first quarter. He also scored on runs of 64 and 38 yards in third period.

Micek threw for three TD’s.

Jordan Kutun capped off the win with a 15-yard fumble recovery for a score late in the final period.

The Lancers (5-1) have won 13 in a row over South (0-5). The Patriots’ last win was a 31-14 triumph on Oct. 20, 2006.

Sullivan 21, Hermann 6 – Luke Landwehr returned an interception for a score to break a 6-6 tie and send the Eagles to a Four Rivers Conference win at home.

Sullivan (3-3) won its second in a row. The Bearcats (5-1) had scored at least 30 points in each of their first five games.

Francis Howell Central 42, Francis Howell North 35 – Parker Frye broke a tie game with a 5-yard run late in the third period to help the Spartans to a win on the road.

Frye had a 70-yard TD gallop with 1:58 left in the second quarter to knot the score 21-21.

St. Charles West 42, Orchard Farm 6 – Junior Dominic Flint scored on a 78-yard scamper in the second quarter to help the Warriors romp on the road.

Senior Jamesen Reese added TD gallops of 70 and 67 yards as West bolted out to a 35-0 lead in the first half.

Deleon Smith added a pair of scores. Quarterback Brendan Sportsman threw for one TD and ran for another.

The Warriors (6-0) are off to their best start since the 2011 team won its first seven contests.

Webster Groves 35, Parkway Central 0 – Jacobie Banks hauled in a 69-yard TD toss from Enrique Quinones midway through the second quarter as the Statesmen won their third in a row after snapping a 15-game losing streak.

Kameron Yancy got the ball rolling with a 35-yard scoring run in the first quarter. Jerqon Connors pushed the lead to 14-0 with a 2-yard run early in the second period.

Yancy, who rushed for 83 yards on 12 carries, added a 13-yard TD run in the second half.

Quinones hit of eight of 12 passes for 152 yards.

Preston Hancy played goalie in a 2-1 soccer loss to Kirkwood in the CYC Bob Guelker Tournament earlier in the day. He returned to kick two extra points in the football contest.

The Statesmen (3-3) beat Pattonville 41-20 on Sept. 20 to halt the losing skid.

Columbia 42, Freeburg 0 – Londyn Little set the tone early with a 64-yard punt return for a score as the Eagles scored three first-quarter touchdowns on the way to a Cahokia Conference win in Freeburg.

Donavan Bieber ran for two short scores and Nic Horner hit his twin brother Sam on a 23-yard TD toss during the early blitz.

Bieber rushed for 100 yards on eight carries.

Nic Horner hit on eight of 13 passes for 135 yards.

The Eagles (6-0) have outscored their opponents 253-20 this season.

Liberty 14, Timberland 3 – The Eagles (3-3) beat the Wolves for the first time in school history after losing the previous three meetings.

Gage Krogman recovered a fumble in the end zone to push the lead to 14-0 right before the halftime break.

Junior signal-caller Blake Seaton hit David Richard on a 33-yard TD pass to start the scoring.

Timberland, which outscored Liberty 144-15 over the first three meetings, is 2-4.

Summit 21, Pattonville 14 – Deandre Knox scored on a 10-yard pass from Andrew Klump with 1:13 left to give the Falcons (5-1) a key road win.

Klump and Knox also hooked up on an 11-yard scoring strike in the first quarter.

Klump added a 6-yard scoring run

Festus 27, Windsor 0 – Thomas Meczkowski returned an interception 28 yards for a score and Cole Rickermann tossed a pair of TD passes as the Tigers won at home.

Jack Robinson tallied on a 1-yard run midway through the third period for a 20-0 lead.

Festus (3-3) has won nine in a row over Windsor and 16 of 18 since 1999.

Mater Dei 43, Quincy Notre Dame 20 – Reed Braundmeier threw for 320 yards as the Knights rolled to a win at home.

Mater Dei (5-1) racked up 491 yards of total offense in winning its fifth in a row following a 32-28 season-opening loss to Effingham.

The Knights have scored at least 25 point in each game during the run.

Ladue 27, Parkway North 7 – Jared Rhodes ran for two scores and Henry McIntosh threw for another as the Rams (6-0) raced out to a 14-0 lead.

Gideon Boaten scored on a 15-yard run with 3:02 left to put the game away.

Ladue, the defending Class 4 state champion, has won 21 in a row.

Triad 22, Mascoutah 12 – The Knights used 15 points in the final 10:56 to grab a win in this Mississippi Valley Conference contest in Mascoutah.

Amaziah Lusk scored on a 1-yard run to give his team the lead. He then put the game away on a 12-yard scamper with 1:30 remaining.

Logan Wongler gave the visitors a 7-0 lead in the first period with a 9-yard run.

The Knights (6-0) trailed 12-7 and 7-0.

Fort Zumwalt North 56, Washington 13 – Senior Izaiah Hartrup returned the opening kickoff 90 yards for a score as the Panthers rolled in this battle of unbeatens in O’Fallon.

Cairo Payne ran for three scores for North (6-0), which has won eight in a row over the Blue Jays.

Breese Central 21, Red Bud 20 – Tyler Huegen scored all three TDs for the Cougars including a 95-yard kickoff return to start the game.

He added TD runs of 5 and 2 yards. His 2-yard scamper with 6-09 left put Central ahead to stay. Red Bud missed an extra point with 19 seconds left in regulation.

 

Sign up for our free newsletter for the most comprehensive digest of sports stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.