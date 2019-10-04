Junior quarterback Blake Micek hit senior wide out Marsean Fisher on a pair of scoring tosses in the opening 5 minutes, 58 seconds to kick-start Lafayette to a 47-0 win over Parkway South in a Suburban West American Division contest.
The pair connected on a 55-yard toss just over two minutes into the game.
Caden Phipps rambled 30 yards with a blocked punt to push the lead to 21-0 in the first quarter. He also scored on runs of 64 and 38 yards in third period.
Micek threw for three TD’s.
Jordan Kutun capped off the win with a 15-yard fumble recovery for a score late in the final period.
The Lancers (5-1) have won 13 in a row over South (0-5). The Patriots’ last win was a 31-14 triumph on Oct. 20, 2006.
Sullivan 21, Hermann 6 – Luke Landwehr returned an interception for a score to break a 6-6 tie and send the Eagles to a Four Rivers Conference win at home.
Sullivan (3-3) won its second in a row. The Bearcats (5-1) had scored at least 30 points in each of their first five games.
Francis Howell Central 42, Francis Howell North 35 – Parker Frye broke a tie game with a 5-yard run late in the third period to help the Spartans to a win on the road.
Frye had a 70-yard TD gallop with 1:58 left in the second quarter to knot the score 21-21.
St. Charles West 42, Orchard Farm 6 – Junior Dominic Flint scored on a 78-yard scamper in the second quarter to help the Warriors romp on the road.
Senior Jamesen Reese added TD gallops of 70 and 67 yards as West bolted out to a 35-0 lead in the first half.
Deleon Smith added a pair of scores. Quarterback Brendan Sportsman threw for one TD and ran for another.
The Warriors (6-0) are off to their best start since the 2011 team won its first seven contests.
Webster Groves 35, Parkway Central 0 – Jacobie Banks hauled in a 69-yard TD toss from Enrique Quinones midway through the second quarter as the Statesmen won their third in a row after snapping a 15-game losing streak.
Kameron Yancy got the ball rolling with a 35-yard scoring run in the first quarter. Jerqon Connors pushed the lead to 14-0 with a 2-yard run early in the second period.
Yancy, who rushed for 83 yards on 12 carries, added a 13-yard TD run in the second half.
Quinones hit of eight of 12 passes for 152 yards.
Preston Hancy played goalie in a 2-1 soccer loss to Kirkwood in the CYC Bob Guelker Tournament earlier in the day. He returned to kick two extra points in the football contest.
The Statesmen (3-3) beat Pattonville 41-20 on Sept. 20 to halt the losing skid.
Columbia 42, Freeburg 0 – Londyn Little set the tone early with a 64-yard punt return for a score as the Eagles scored three first-quarter touchdowns on the way to a Cahokia Conference win in Freeburg.
Donavan Bieber ran for two short scores and Nic Horner hit his twin brother Sam on a 23-yard TD toss during the early blitz.
Bieber rushed for 100 yards on eight carries.
Nic Horner hit on eight of 13 passes for 135 yards.
The Eagles (6-0) have outscored their opponents 253-20 this season.
Liberty 14, Timberland 3 – The Eagles (3-3) beat the Wolves for the first time in school history after losing the previous three meetings.
Gage Krogman recovered a fumble in the end zone to push the lead to 14-0 right before the halftime break.
Junior signal-caller Blake Seaton hit David Richard on a 33-yard TD pass to start the scoring.
Timberland, which outscored Liberty 144-15 over the first three meetings, is 2-4.
Summit 21, Pattonville 14 – Deandre Knox scored on a 10-yard pass from Andrew Klump with 1:13 left to give the Falcons (5-1) a key road win.
Klump and Knox also hooked up on an 11-yard scoring strike in the first quarter.
Klump added a 6-yard scoring run
Festus 27, Windsor 0 – Thomas Meczkowski returned an interception 28 yards for a score and Cole Rickermann tossed a pair of TD passes as the Tigers won at home.
Jack Robinson tallied on a 1-yard run midway through the third period for a 20-0 lead.
Festus (3-3) has won nine in a row over Windsor and 16 of 18 since 1999.
Mater Dei 43, Quincy Notre Dame 20 – Reed Braundmeier threw for 320 yards as the Knights rolled to a win at home.
Mater Dei (5-1) racked up 491 yards of total offense in winning its fifth in a row following a 32-28 season-opening loss to Effingham.
The Knights have scored at least 25 point in each game during the run.
Ladue 27, Parkway North 7 – Jared Rhodes ran for two scores and Henry McIntosh threw for another as the Rams (6-0) raced out to a 14-0 lead.
Gideon Boaten scored on a 15-yard run with 3:02 left to put the game away.
Ladue, the defending Class 4 state champion, has won 21 in a row.
Triad 22, Mascoutah 12 – The Knights used 15 points in the final 10:56 to grab a win in this Mississippi Valley Conference contest in Mascoutah.
Amaziah Lusk scored on a 1-yard run to give his team the lead. He then put the game away on a 12-yard scamper with 1:30 remaining.
Logan Wongler gave the visitors a 7-0 lead in the first period with a 9-yard run.
The Knights (6-0) trailed 12-7 and 7-0.
Fort Zumwalt North 56, Washington 13 – Senior Izaiah Hartrup returned the opening kickoff 90 yards for a score as the Panthers rolled in this battle of unbeatens in O’Fallon.
Cairo Payne ran for three scores for North (6-0), which has won eight in a row over the Blue Jays.
Breese Central 21, Red Bud 20 – Tyler Huegen scored all three TDs for the Cougars including a 95-yard kickoff return to start the game.
He added TD runs of 5 and 2 yards. His 2-yard scamper with 6-09 left put Central ahead to stay. Red Bud missed an extra point with 19 seconds left in regulation.