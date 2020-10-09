Roundup: Lafayette holds off Ladue; Seckman gets first win against Webster Groves

Blake Micek threw three touchdown passes to help Lafayette to a 44-38 victory at home against Ladue in a Suburban Conference Red Pool football game.
Lafayette (1-1) lost to Marquette in its season opener last week. Ladue (0-1), making its season debut, reached the state semifinals last season after winning to the Class 4 state title in 2018.
Micek’s TD passes went to Jude Tenny (10 yards), TJ Bright (1 yard) and Pernell Garner for 10 yards with 6:45 to play for the game-winning score.
Ladue pulled to within 44-38 with 1:52 to play on an 11-yard run by Jared Rhodes.
Garner also hauled in a 56-yard scoring strike from Bright and returned an interception 32 yards for a score in the third quarter.
Jared Rhodes returned a kickoff 89 yards for a touchdown for the Rams.
Seckman 35, Webster Groves 0 — Tanner Barker got the attack started with a 20-yard scoring gallop midway through the first period before Cole Ruble and Sebastian Feliciano scored on 45- and 35-yard runs respectively as the Jaguars rolled at home.
Seckman (3-2) beat Webster for the first time in school history.
Owensville 53, Union 13 — Junior quarterback Brendan Decker hit TC Fisher on a short TD pass and Austin Lowder bowled over from 1 yard out to kick-start the Dutchmen to a win in this Four Rivers Conference game in Gasconade County.
Decker hit Derek Brandt on a 42-yard score in the second period and then connected with Bryce Payne to push the lead to 26-7.
The Dutchmen have won their last six games by a combined 270-63.
Owensville went 2-8 in 2018.
The six-game winning streak is the longest since the team won seven in a row in 2017 on the way to a 8-4 mark.
Owensville and St. Clair are the only two unbeaten teams left in league play.
Festus 40, Pacific 24 — Kaian Roberts-Day got the ball rolling with a 12-yard scoring run as the Tigers rolled to a win on the road.
Cole Wagner added an 8-yard TD gallop to push the lead to 14-3 early in the third period.
Roberts-Day sealed win with a 15-yard TD run with 4:14 left.
The Tigers (7-0) have scored at least 35 points in every game this season. This is their fastest start this century.
Holt 44, Troy 7 — The Indians exploded with five second-half touchdowns to take control of this GAC South Division game under the lights in Lincoln County.
Junior Jackson Smith started the explosion with an 11-yard run. Quarterback Cooper Brown hit Colin Bunner on a 30-yard TD toss to push the lead to 24-7 with 7:59 left in the third quarter.
Brown threw for three scores. Clayton Mitchell returned a fumble 21 yards for a touchdown.
Holt (6-1), which scored 44 unanswered points, bounced back from a 56-28 loss to Francis Howell last week.
Troy (3-4) has lost three in a row after a 3-1 start to the season.
MICDS 49, Lutheran South 14 — Sophomore running back Steven Hall scored three first-half touchdown as the Rams romped in their season opener at South.
PJ Behan returned the second-half kickoff 80 yards to set up a short run by junior quarterback Reagan Andrew.
New MICDS coach Fred Bouchard picked up a win in his debut.
Hillsboro 54, De Soto 34 — Jaxin Patterson ran for three scores, including a 30-yard TD early in the third period to lift the Hawks (4-3) to a win at winless De Soto, which returned after a two-week quarantine because of COVID-19.
Ethan Reissing gave the Dragons the lead on a short run with 13 seconds left in the opening period. He added a 12-yard TD pass to Levi Fischer in the second quarter.
But the Hawks exploded in the second half to take control.
Jefferson 42, Grandview 0 — The Blue Jays moved to 3-2 with their second shutout of the season. They have allowed just six points in their three wins.
Jefferson has never lost to Grandview (4-2), winning all nine games since 2012 by a combined 461-89.
Fort Zumwalt North 18, Fort Zumwalt South 14 — Sophomore running back DJ Jones scored on a short run in the second half to lift the Panthers (6-1) by the upset-minded Bulldogs (3-4).
North has won the last 11 games between the teams. South’s last win in the series was a 22-21 victory on Oct. 25, 2012.
Chaminade 41, Vianney 0 — Amar Johnson scored four times and Cam Epps tossed a pair of touchdown passes as the Red Devils rolled in their season opener at home.
Epps hit Johnson with a 51-yard TD strike midway through the first period to begin the onslaught.
Marcus Marshall and Elijah Griffin also scored for the winners.
Vianney (0-2) lost to St. Dominic last week.
Fort Zumwalt East 27, Liberty 26 — Joshua Johnston scored on runs of 10 and 30 yards with just under four minutes left to lift the Lions to a win in Wentzville.
East is 2-5. Liberty (3-4) scored as time expired on a TD toss from Blake Seaton to David Richard but was unable to convert the extra point.
Borgia 30, St. Dominic 9 — Senior quarterback Sam Heggemann scored on an early 1-yard run to help the Knights to a win in Washington. The Knights did not play last week, canceling a game because of a COVID-19 quarantine.
Andrew Patton’s interception set up the score. Gavin Mueller added a fumble recovery in the first half.
Heggemann hit Tyler Stieffermann on an 87-yard scoring toss to push the lead to 17-0 with 2:56 left in the first half.
Heggemann connected on 10 of 19 passes for 233 yards.
Borgia (3-3) broke a three-game losing streak with its seventh win in the last eight meetings against St. Dominic.
