Roundup: Lafayette holds off Ladue; Seckman gets first win against Webster Groves

Decker hit Derek Brandt on a 42-yard score in the second period and then connected with Bryce Payne to push the lead to 26-7.

The Dutchmen have won their last six games by a combined 270-63.

Owensville went 2-8 in 2018.

The six-game winning streak is the longest since the team won seven in a row in 2017 on the way to a 8-4 mark.

Owensville and St. Clair are the only two unbeaten teams left in league play.

Festus 40, Pacific 24 — Kaian Roberts-Day got the ball rolling with a 12-yard scoring run as the Tigers rolled to a win on the road.

Cole Wagner added an 8-yard TD gallop to push the lead to 14-3 early in the third period.

Roberts-Day sealed win with a 15-yard TD run with 4:14 left.

The Tigers (7-0) have scored at least 35 points in every game this season. This is their fastest start this century.

Holt 44, Troy 7 — The Indians exploded with five second-half touchdowns to take control of this GAC South Division game under the lights in Lincoln County.