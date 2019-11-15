Aaron Coffey and Rhod Gibson scored on short runs in the first quarter to lead Lutheran St. Charles to a 42-14 win over Mexico in the Class 3 District 4 championship game Friday in St. Peters.
Kyle Taylor pumped the lead to 21-7 on an 11-yard scoring gallop with 21 seconds left in the first half.
Arlen Harris Jr. then scored on runs of 20 and 3 yards to push the lead to 35-14 after Mexico had trimmed the deficit to 21-14.
Aidan McLean sealed the triumph on a 1-yard run with 48 seconds remaining.
The Cougars (10-2) will be making their first quarterfinal appearance since 2004 when they face defending Class 3 champion Trinity next weekend.
Lutheran St. Charles has recorded seven shutouts this season and has won its last four games by a combined 213-14.
Fort Zumwalt North 63, Battle 20 – The Panthers scored twice in the first 110 seconds to roll in the Class 5 District 4 championship game in O’Fallon.
Senior running back Izaiah Hartrup scored on a 38-yard run on the third play of the game. Following a botched Battle punt attempt, junior Chris Futrell rambled over from 11 yards out for a 14-0 lead.
North (11-0) has won every game by 14 points or more.
Battle (7-4) beat Fort Zumwalt North 26-14 in last year’s district final.
Jackson 49, Fox 20 – Brock Inman hit Juhaud Thompson on a 65-yard TD toss in the first quarter, but it wasn’t enough as the Warriors fell in the Class 5 District 1 final in Jackson.
Jackson went in front to stay on an 8-yard TD pass from Cael Walker to Dalton Skrob with 2 seconds left in the opening period.
The Warriors (8-3) have won eight games each of the last three seasons.
Jackson beat Fox 42-33 in last year’s district championship game.
Eureka 36, Vianney 0 – Carter Davis hit Tommy Davis on a 69-yard scoring strike early in the first quarter to kick-start the Wildcats to a win in the Class 5 District 2 final at Eureka.
Davis also hit Zach Valentine on a 7-yard TD strike later in the period.
Asher Sanders pumped the lead to 22-0 with a 5-yard TD run late in the first half.
Eureka (10-1) will play at Jackson (11-0) in a quarterfinal contest next weekend.
Trinity, 28, Priory 14 – Malcolm Harvey broke a tie game with a 3-yard scoring run late in the first half to help the Titans to a win in the Class 3 District 3 championship game at St. Mary’s.
Thomas Mines and Chris Cotton scored on short runs for Trinity (8-3).
Priory (9-3) tied the game 14-14 on a 9-yard pass from Myles Kee to Harrison Wilmsen.
Lutheran North 6, Lift For Life 0 – Senior quarterback Jordan Smith scored on a 1-yard run with 7:59 left to help the Crusaders hold off upset-minded Life For Life.
Defensive back Cameron Griffin set up the score with a fumble recovery in the red zone.
North (11-0) will travel to Scott City for a quarterfinal at 7 p.m. on Friday.
The Crusaders, who have not allowed a point in three postseason games, beat Life For Life 51-0 in last year’s district final.
Hallsville 40, O’Fallon Christian 27 – The Indians scored 26 points in the second half to break open this Class 2 District 5 championship game.
The Eagles (7-5), who were making their first district championship game appearance, rallied from a 14-0 deficit to tie the game early in the third quarter.
Hallsville (10-2) will host Clark County at 1 p.m. on Saturday in a quarterfinal contest.
South Callaway 35, Brentwood 20 – The Eagles (6-6) came up short in this Class 1 District 6 championship contest in downtown Mokane.
Brentwood, which lost six of nine games last season, was coming off back-to-back postseason shutout wins over Louisiana (41-0) and Harrisburg (43-0).
South Callaway will host Marceline in the quarterfinal round next weekend.
Joplin 35, Marquette 7 – The Mustangs fell behind 21-0 in the first half and were never able to recover in the Class 6 District 3 contest in Joplin.
Senior quarterback George Williams hit Chris Kreh on a 7-yard TD pass on the final play of the second quarter for Marquette (10-2), which set a school record for most wins in a season.