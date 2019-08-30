Sophomore Reagan Andrew hit junior Nate Smith on a 25-yard TD pass with eight seconds left to lead MICDS to a 34-27 comeback win in downtown Poplar Bluff.
The Mules led 27-14 early in the fourth quarter.
Stevie Hall and Andrew scored on TD runs to start the rally.
The Rams lost to Ladue 48-11 in the Class 4 championship game last season.
SLUH 52, Battle 47 — Kellen Porter scored five times and the Junior Billikens recorded three safeties to grab this contest in Columbia.
The second safety broke a 15-15 tie.
Porter got the ball rolling with an 11-yard TD run early in the opening quarter.
SLUH, which lost nine of 10 games last season, dropped its opener to Battle 53-25.
Marquette 27, Parkway North 0 — Christopher Kreh scored on runs of 2 and 4 yards and Collin Fisk added a pair of field goals as the Mustangs romped at home.
George Williams added a 4-yard TD run.
Washington 7, Seckman 6 — The Blue Jays used a 20-yard fumble return for a score by Ryan Hoerstkamp and a stop on a two-point conversion to hold on for a win at home.
Seckman climbed to within one point on a 3-yard run by Necho Mason midway through the third period.
The Washington defense took over from there as Joe Hackmann added a fumble recovery with just over 6 minutes remaining.
Seckman beat Washington 27-13 in last year’s opener.
Hickman 14, Pattonville 7 — Alijah Carter scored on a 2-yard run with just over 7 minutes left to bring the Pirates close in this contest in Columbia.
Jevean Brown scored twice in a span of 4:43 early in the fourth period to stake the hosts to a 14-0 lead.
Pattonville, which finished 8-3 last season, lost to Hickman 23-20 in the season opener.
Liberty 28, Warrenton 14 — The Eagles reeled off three successive touchdowns to overcome an early 7-0 deficit in this contest in Warren County.
Zach Dotson, Cole Allen and Ben Adelsberger all scored on short runs to give Liberty a 21-7 lead.
Cooper Terrell added a 3-yard scoring gallop with 1:44 left to seal the victory.
The Eagles, who went 4-7 last season, beat Warrenton 21-13 in the 2018 opener.
Lafayette 14, Timberland 7 — Caden Phipps scored on a 97-yard run to kick-start the Lancers to a season-opening win at home.
Jake Nelson sealed the win with a 1-yard fumble recovery just 65 seconds into the final period.
Borgia 38, Pacific 0 — Junior running back Tyler Stieffermann scored on a 43-yard run late in the opening period as the Knights rolled to a win at home. Sam Heggemann connected with Ryan Kell on a 45-yard scoring strike to push the lead to 24-0 with five seconds left in the half.
Nick Dyson added a 74-yard punt return for the winners.
Lutheran St. Charles 75, West Hancock 0 — The Cougars erupted for 32 points in the opening quarter on the way to an easy win at home.
Arlen Harris Jr. ran for four scores as Lutheran amassed eight rushing touchdowns.
The Cougars won their first five games last season on the way to an 8-3 campaign.
St. Charles West 44, St. Dominic 14 — Brendan Sportsman ran for a score, threw for another and scored on an interception return as West rolled at home.
Sportsman hit Anthony Lemons on a 63-yard TD pass on the first play from scrimmage.
Red Bud 25, Pinckneyville 14 — Jayden Birkner ran for two scores and threw for another to lead the Musketeers to a road win.
Birkner hit Parker Van Dorn on a 41-yard TD toss in the second quarter for an 18-0 lead.
Chase Ward nailed down the triumph with a 13-yard run late in the third period.
Troy 28, Roosevelt 24 — Zach Collins scored four times and the Trojans’ defense used a four-play, goal-line stand inside the 1-yard-line to win in Lincoln County.
Troy went 7-3 last season.