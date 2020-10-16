Roundup: Micek passes Lafayette to victory against Parkway Central

Francis Howell 41, Timberland 13 — Senior Jackson Hetzel made a leaping catch of a 24-yard pass from Alex Pipes to start the Vikings off and running at home. The score capped a 72-yard drive on the opening possession.

Brady Hultman followed with a short run on the next possession as the hosts put together a lengthy 84-yard drive for a 14-0 lead.

Pipes and Hetzel hooked up again for another scoring play and a 21-0 lead after just 9:17.

Howell (6-1) has won five in a row after a 33-28 loss at Fort Zumwalt North.

The Vikings have never lost in series, winning all nine games.

Owensville 34, Lutheran South 7 — Junior quarterback Brendan Decker hit Derek Brandt on TD tosses of 4 and 38 yards in the first half as the Dutchmen waltzed to a win at home.

Decker also connected on a 56-yard TD toss to Bryce Payne.

Owensville (7-1) has won seven in a row after a season-opening loss at Potosi.

Duchesne 49, Winfield 0 — Sophomore Jamond Mathis scored three times in the first quarter to lift the Pioneers to a win at home.