Roundup: Micek passes Lafayette to victory against Parkway Central

Senior quarterback Blake Micek threw for three touchdowns in the first half and Mitchel Hoffman scored twice as Lafayette beat Parkway Central 40-7.
Lafayette (2-1) added a pair of field goals from Josh Reynolds to zip to a 33-0 lead.
Micek hit Hoffman on a 12-yard scoring pass on the Lancers opening possession. Hoffman scored on a 4-yard run to pump the advantage to 16-0 with 45 seconds left in the opening period.
Micek hit on 29 of 34 passes for 304 yards and four touchdowns.
Farmington 10, Festus 7 — The Tigers tied the game on a pass from junior quarterback Cole Rickermann to Kaian Roberts-Day in the fourth quarter but the Knights rallied on a 29-yard field goal by Kael Krause as time ran out in this showdown in downtown Farmington.
Festus (7-1) also won seven of its first eight games in 2013.
Lindbergh 27, Summit 23 — Logan Kopp scored a fourth-quarter touchdown and the Flyers (2-1) used a late goal-line stand to hold off the Falcons (2-1).
Borgia 35, Hillsboro 8 — Quarterback Sam Heggemann and running back Alonzo MacDonald scored on short runs in the opening period to kick-start the Knights to a win in Jefferson County.
Borgia (4-3) has won two in a row after snapping a three-game losing streak.
MacDonald scored on a 4-yard run later in the third period to put the running clock in motion.
Hillsboro fell to 4-4. This was the first meeting between the schools in this century.
CBC 42, Vianney 3 — Jordan Clay reeled off a 96-yard touchdown run to highlight a 28-point first-half blitz as the Cadets (2-1) rolled in this Metro Catholic Conference game.
Junior quarterback Patrick Heitert hit Zach Hahn and Chevalier Brenson on first-period TD tosses for a 21-0 lead after just 9 minutes and 25 seconds.
Ralph Dixon added a late touchdown run to round out the scoring.
CBC, which was coming off a 41-21 loss to defending Class 6 champion De Smet, has won its last 11 games against Vianney (0-3). The Golden Griffins' last win in the series was a 48-35 triumph on Oct. 9, 2009.
De Smet 38, SLUH 22 — Seth Marcione tossed a pair of first-half touchdown passes to help De Smet win this battle of longtime rivals on Oakland Avenue.
The Spartans (2-0) scored 24 unanswered points to take control. Rico Barfield added a 55-yard scoring gallop to push the lead to 17-7.
Marcione hit JK Johnson on a short pass along the left sideline with seconds left in the half for a 24-7 cushion. Marcione also connected with Gavin Bomstad on a TD pass earlier in the half.
SLUH (0-2) climbed to within two scores late in the third period on back-to-back touchdown passes from Luke Johnston to Chris Brooks and Ryan Wingo.
De Smet has won 16 in a row and 22 of its last 23.
SLUH still leads the overall series against De Smet by a 33-20-1 margin.
Washington 48, Fort Zumwalt East 20 — Cole Nahlik scored on a 6-yard run on the Blue Jays' first possession and Cam Millheiser hit Jason Sides on a 14-yard scoring toss later in the opening period.
The Blue Jays (7-1) have won four in a row.
Fort Zumwalt West 28, Troy Buchanan 16 — The Jaguars rallied from an early 9-0 deficit with three unanswered scores in the second period to record their second win in a row after six losses to begin the campaign.
Mike Ludwig ran for one score and threw for another to trigger the 21-point blitz.
Liam Webb ran a fumble 21 yards for a score in the third quarter to push the lead to 28-9.
Zach Collins scored twice for the Trojans (3-5), who have lost four in a row.
Francis Howell 41, Timberland 13 — Senior Jackson Hetzel made a leaping catch of a 24-yard pass from Alex Pipes to start the Vikings off and running at home. The score capped a 72-yard drive on the opening possession.
Brady Hultman followed with a short run on the next possession as the hosts put together a lengthy 84-yard drive for a 14-0 lead.
Pipes and Hetzel hooked up again for another scoring play and a 21-0 lead after just 9:17.
Howell (6-1) has won five in a row after a 33-28 loss at Fort Zumwalt North.
The Vikings have never lost in series, winning all nine games.
Owensville 34, Lutheran South 7 — Junior quarterback Brendan Decker hit Derek Brandt on TD tosses of 4 and 38 yards in the first half as the Dutchmen waltzed to a win at home.
Decker also connected on a 56-yard TD toss to Bryce Payne.
Owensville (7-1) has won seven in a row after a season-opening loss at Potosi.
Duchesne 49, Winfield 0 — Sophomore Jamond Mathis scored three times in the first quarter to lift the Pioneers to a win at home.
Mathis tallied on a 60-yard run on the first play from scrimmage. He then caught a 19-yard scoring strike from Taron Peete just over three minutes later for a 14-0 lead. He capped the opening period with a 13-yard run on the last play of the quarter.
Antwon Hayden pushed the lead to 28-0 with a 20-yard scamper. Peete closed out a 35-point half with a 5-yard run.
The Pioneers (6-1) have won four in a row. Their only loss was a 35-13 setback to Lutheran St. Charles on Sept. 11.
Parkway West 55, Webster Groves 20 — Ja’Marion Wayne scored on a 70-yard TD run just 16 seconds into the game to help the Longhorns (1-2) to a win at Webster Groves.
Wayne also tossed TD passes to Josh Gansen and Griffin Snyder in the first period. Synder went 30 yards with a fumble for a score to push the lead to 35-7 early in the second quarter.
Ryan Lanouette tossed two TD passes for Webster (0-2).
Monroe City 52, Hermann 32 — The Panthers scored three times in the second period to cruise to a win in Gasconade County.
Monroe City (6-2) has won three in a row after a 30-20 loss to rival Palmyra on Sept. 25.
