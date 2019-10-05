Kannon Nesslage did not waste any time on Saturday.
The Kirkwood High junior quarterback tossed a pair of TD passes in the opening 2 minutes, 2 seconds to kick-start the Pioneers to a 49-6 win over Ritenour in a Suburban XII South game at Ritenour.
Nesslage connected with Cole Johnson on a 45-yard strike just 37 seconds into the contest.
On the next possession, he hit William Lee from 50 yards out.
The Pioneers (4-2, 3-0) scored five first-quarter touchdowns including a 60-yard run by Cameron Macon with 4 seconds left.
Darius Jones scored on a pair of short runs in the second quarter to push the lead to 49-0. He rushed for 116 yards on 14 carries.
Nesslage, who hit on eight of 10 passes for 201 yards, has 20 TDs and just three interceptions this season.
In his first varsity start on Aug. 31 against Jefferson City, Nesslage threw for 437 yards and nine TD’s — both school records.
Kirkwood has won three in a row by a combined 114-36.
Priory 44, John Burroughs 35 - The Rebels exploded for 23 second-half points to knock off the Bombers in a Metro League contest on the road.
Dalton Bingman led the charge with three short scoring bursts, all in the second half.
Quarterback Harrison Wilmsen threw for three scores for the winners including a 24-yard strike to Luke Parent in the first quarter.
Priory (5-1, 2-1) was coming off its first loss of the season — a 42-28 setback to Westminster on Sept. 28.
Burroughs (4-2, 2-2) has dropped back-to-back contests.
CBC 42, Winton Woods 31 - Ayden Robinson-Wayne threw for 234 yards and three scores to lead the Cadets to a win at home.
He also ran for 91 yards.
Zach Hahn caught eight passes for 127 yards against the Cincinnati, Ohio-based school.
Robinson-Wayne hit Tyler Dixon and Hahn for scores in a four-minute span late in the second period for a 28-21 lead.
Arthur McAlpine pushed the lead to 42-21 with a 30-yard run in the third.
CBC (5-1), the two-time defending state champ, has won two in a row following a 42-14 loss to De Smet on Sept. 20.
McCluer North 32, Hazelwood East 14 - Running back Travon Springfield scored three times on short runs to help the Stars to a win at home in a battle of old Suburban North Conference rivals.
Angelo Butts hit Jason Easely on a 42-yard scoring strike with 25 seconds left in the first half for a 16-6 lead.
North (5-1) has won five in a row after a 7-6 opening day loss to Edwardsville in a game that was called due to rain late in the first quarter.
The Stars have outscored their opponents 214-38 during the five-game run, the longest streak since the 2011 team won 10 in succession.