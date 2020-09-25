Roundup: Orchard Farm wins at Winfield; Holt stays unbeaten

A.J. Snow ran for four scores as Orchard Farm won its second game in a row by winning 34-10 at Winfield in a GAC North football game.
Snow scored on runs of 28, 16 and 18 yards in the first 19 minutes to stake the Eagles (3-2 overall) to a 20-0 lead.
Snow, who added a 74-yard run in the final period, finished with 201 yards on 21 carries.
Holt 48, Fort Zumwalt West 28 — Junior quarterback Cooper Brown hit wideout Colin Bunner with a pair of touchdown passes in the first quarter to kick-start Holt to a 48-28 football victory in a GAC South game in O’Fallon.
The pair connected on a 60-yard score to push the lead to 14-0 after just 9 minutes and 24 seconds.
Holt (5-0), which won its first six games last season, has outscored its opponents 229-76.
The Jaguars (0-5) lost six of their first seven contests in 2003.
Liberty 48, Francis Howell North 7 — Colby Adelsberger scored on runs of 12 and 16 yards in the first quarter to help the Eagles roll at home in a GAC Central game.
Jordan Smith got the attack started with a 47-yard scoring gallop. Tyler Irlmeier set up the second TD with an interception.
Senior quarterback Blake Seaton added a 62-yard scoring run early in the second half.
Liberty (3-2) has alternated wins and losses through the first five weeks of the campaign.
Howell North (0-5) has managed just 34 points this season.
St. Clair 35, Union 0 — Sophomore Mardariries Miles scored on two short TD runs to get the Bulldogs off and running at home in the Four Rivers Conference game.
Wes Hinson capped off a first-half blitz with a 64-yard scoring strike to Lance McCoy to push the lead to 21-0 late in the first half.
St. Clair (3-0), which had two games postponed due to COVID-19 concerns, was playing for the first time since a 45-14 win over Salem on Sept. 4. The Bulldogs have won three of the last four against Union (2-3).
Valle Catholic 35, Blair Oaks 28 — Chase Fallert hit Aiden Heberlie on a 59-yard TD pass with 11:41 left in the fourth quarter to lift the Warriors to a win in this battle of Class 3 state powers in Ste. Genevieve.
Fallert threw for three scores and ran for two others as Valle (5-0) snapped Blair Oaks’ regular-season winning streak at 51.
Blair Oaks (4-1) came into contest ranked No. 1 in the statewide poll. Valle is fourth.
Fort Zumwalt North 74, Fort Zumwalt East 12 — The Panthers scored 38 points in the first 14 minutes on the way to a GAC Central win at East.
The Panthers (4-1) have won four in a row after a 60-43 season-opening loss to Battle.
North has captured the last eight games between the teams. South’s last victory in the series was a 35-15 triumph on Sept. 28, 2013.
Washington 21, Fort Zumwalt South 7 — Clyde Hendrix recovered a fumble and rambled 51 yards for a score on the last play of the first half to break a 7-7 tie and send the Blue Jays on their way in the GAC Central game.
Senior Cole Nahlik got the ball rolling with a 7-yard TD run. He added a short TD run midway through the fourth period to put the game away.
Washington is 4-1.
Windsor 35, Portageville 14 — Derek Williams scored three times — twice on runs of 60 and 93 yards in the game’s first 6:25 — to help the Owls to a win on the road.
Windsor (2-2), which went winless in 2017, scored four times in the opening quarter to take a 28-0 lead.
Lutheran St. Charles 70, Tolton 0 — Arlen Harris Jr. highlighted a 42-point first-quarter blitz for the Cougars with an 85-yard scoring run to trigger a one-sided runaway.
Harris scored on runs of 85, 43 and 8 in the first 9:27 to stake the hosts to a 28-0 lead.
Rhoderick Gibson ran for two early scores and Aaron Coffey hit Aidan McLean on a 20-yard scoring strike.
Bennett Cosby and Cameron Hart caught touchdown passes in the second quarter.
The Cougars (4-1), who led 63-0 at the break, have won four in a row after a 31-20 loss to Helias in the first week of play.
Owensville 27, Hermann 14 — Junior quarterback Brendan Decker scored on a 27-yard run right before the break to help the Dutchmen to their fourth successive win.
Decker also threw for three scores including a 49-yard TD toss to Derek Brandt in the second half.
Owensville (4-1), which won the Gasconade County trophy, has outscored its opponents 171-34 during the run.
Hermann is 2-3.
Duchesne 38, St. Charles 0 — Antwon Hayden and Amorion Oliphant scored on TD runs in the second quarter as the Pioneers rolled to a win in this battle of old-time GAC foes.
Hayden scored on a 38-yard gallop just 16 seconds into the period to break a scoreless tie.
Duchesne (4-1) is off to its best start since the 2013 team won its first five games.
Pacific 26, Sullivan 21 — The Indians captured their first win under new coach Paul Day.
Pacific (1-3) had lost 16 of its previous 17 games.
Sullivan is 0-4.
Palmyra 30, Monroe City 20 — Ross Arch scored on a 53-yard run with 9:20 left to lift Palmyra to a win in the Mayor’s Cup game in Marion County.
Hayes Miller followed that score by running in the two-point conversion to break a 20-20 tie.
Palmyra, ranked No. 1 in Class 2, improved to 4-0.
Joshua Talton scored twice for Monroe City (3-2).
