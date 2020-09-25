Roundup: Orchard Farm wins at Winfield; Holt stays unbeaten

Liberty (3-2) has alternated wins and losses through the first five weeks of the campaign.

Howell North (0-5) has managed just 34 points this season.

St. Clair 35, Union 0 — Sophomore Mardariries Miles scored on two short TD runs to get the Bulldogs off and running at home in the Four Rivers Conference game.

Wes Hinson capped off a first-half blitz with a 64-yard scoring strike to Lance McCoy to push the lead to 21-0 late in the first half.

St. Clair (3-0), which had two games postponed due to COVID-19 concerns, was playing for the first time since a 45-14 win over Salem on Sept. 4. The Bulldogs have won three of the last four against Union (2-3).

Valle Catholic 35, Blair Oaks 28 — Chase Fallert hit Aiden Heberlie on a 59-yard TD pass with 11:41 left in the fourth quarter to lift the Warriors to a win in this battle of Class 3 state powers in Ste. Genevieve.

Fallert threw for three scores and ran for two others as Valle (5-0) snapped Blair Oaks’ regular-season winning streak at 51.

Blair Oaks (4-1) came into contest ranked No. 1 in the statewide poll. Valle is fourth.