 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Roundup: Orchard Farm wins at Winfield; Holt stays unbeaten
0 comments

Roundup: Orchard Farm wins at Winfield; Holt stays unbeaten

Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
09/25/2020 - Football - Orchard Farm at Winfield

The Orchard Farm Eagles celebrate recovering an onside kick during a game played on Friday September 25, 2020 at Winfield High School in Winfield, Mo. Rick Ulreich, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

 Rick Ulreich

A.J. Snow ran for four scores as Orchard Farm won its second game in a row by winning 34-10 at Winfield in a GAC North football game.

Snow scored on runs of 28, 16 and 18 yards in the first 19 minutes to stake the Eagles (3-2 overall) to a 20-0 lead.

Snow, who added a 74-yard run in the final period, finished with 201 yards on 21 carries.

Holt 48, Fort Zumwalt West 28 — Junior quarterback Cooper Brown hit wideout Colin Bunner with a pair of touchdown passes in the first quarter to kick-start Holt to a 48-28 football victory in a GAC South game in O’Fallon.

The pair connected on a 60-yard score to push the lead to 14-0 after just 9 minutes and 24 seconds.

Holt (5-0), which won its first six games last season, has outscored its opponents 229-76.

The Jaguars (0-5) lost six of their first seven contests in 2003.

Liberty 48, Francis Howell North 7 — Colby Adelsberger scored on runs of 12 and 16 yards in the first quarter to help the Eagles roll at home in a GAC Central game.

Jordan Smith got the attack started with a 47-yard scoring gallop. Tyler Irlmeier set up the second TD with an interception.

Senior quarterback Blake Seaton added a 62-yard scoring run early in the second half.

Liberty (3-2) has alternated wins and losses through the first five weeks of the campaign.

Howell North (0-5) has managed just 34 points this season.

St. Clair 35, Union 0 — Sophomore Mardariries Miles scored on two short TD runs to get the Bulldogs off and running at home in the Four Rivers Conference game.

Wes Hinson capped off a first-half blitz with a 64-yard scoring strike to Lance McCoy to push the lead to 21-0 late in the first half.

St. Clair (3-0), which had two games postponed due to COVID-19 concerns, was playing for the first time since a 45-14 win over Salem on Sept. 4. The Bulldogs have won three of the last four against Union (2-3).

Valle Catholic 35, Blair Oaks 28 — Chase Fallert hit Aiden Heberlie on a 59-yard TD pass with 11:41 left in the fourth quarter to lift the Warriors to a win in this battle of Class 3 state powers in Ste. Genevieve.

Fallert threw for three scores and ran for two others as Valle (5-0) snapped Blair Oaks’ regular-season winning streak at 51.

Blair Oaks (4-1) came into contest ranked No. 1 in the statewide poll. Valle is fourth.

Fort Zumwalt North 74, Fort Zumwalt East 12 — The Panthers scored 38 points in the first 14 minutes on the way to a GAC Central win at East.

The Panthers (4-1) have won four in a row after a 60-43 season-opening loss to Battle.

North has captured the last eight games between the teams. South’s last victory in the series was a 35-15 triumph on Sept. 28, 2013.

Washington 21, Fort Zumwalt South 7 — Clyde Hendrix recovered a fumble and rambled 51 yards for a score on the last play of the first half to break a 7-7 tie and send the Blue Jays on their way in the GAC Central game.

Senior Cole Nahlik got the ball rolling with a 7-yard TD run. He added a short TD run midway through the fourth period to put the game away.

Washington is 4-1.

Windsor 35, Portageville 14 — Derek Williams scored three times — twice on runs of 60 and 93 yards in the game’s first 6:25 — to help the Owls to a win on the road.

Windsor (2-2), which went winless in 2017, scored four times in the opening quarter to take a 28-0 lead.

Lutheran St. Charles 70, Tolton 0 — Arlen Harris Jr. highlighted a 42-point first-quarter blitz for the Cougars with an 85-yard scoring run to trigger a one-sided runaway.

Harris scored on runs of 85, 43 and 8 in the first 9:27 to stake the hosts to a 28-0 lead.

Rhoderick Gibson ran for two early scores and Aaron Coffey hit Aidan McLean on a 20-yard scoring strike.

Bennett Cosby and Cameron Hart caught touchdown passes in the second quarter.

The Cougars (4-1), who led 63-0 at the break, have won four in a row after a 31-20 loss to Helias in the first week of play.

Owensville 27, Hermann 14 — Junior quarterback Brendan Decker scored on a 27-yard run right before the break to help the Dutchmen to their fourth successive win.

Decker also threw for three scores including a 49-yard TD toss to Derek Brandt in the second half.

Owensville (4-1), which won the Gasconade County trophy, has outscored its opponents 171-34 during the run.

Hermann is 2-3.

Duchesne 38, St. Charles 0 — Antwon Hayden and Amorion Oliphant scored on TD runs in the second quarter as the Pioneers rolled to a win in this battle of old-time GAC foes.

Hayden scored on a 38-yard gallop just 16 seconds into the period to break a scoreless tie.

Duchesne (4-1) is off to its best start since the 2013 team won its first five games.

Pacific 26, Sullivan 21 — The Indians captured their first win under new coach Paul Day.

Pacific (1-3) had lost 16 of its previous 17 games.

Sullivan is 0-4.

Palmyra 30, Monroe City 20 — Ross Arch scored on a 53-yard run with 9:20 left to lift Palmyra to a win in the Mayor’s Cup game in Marion County.

Hayes Miller followed that score by running in the two-point conversion to break a 20-20 tie.

Palmyra, ranked No. 1 in Class 2, improved to 4-0.

Joshua Talton scored twice for Monroe City (3-2).

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports