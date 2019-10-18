Team up with us for 99¢

Senior quarterback Brendan Hannah ran for one score and threw for another to help St. Louis U. High outlast Trinity 24-16 on Friday in Spanish Lake.

Hannah’s 2-yard run late in the first half put the Junior Bills ahead to stay 17-8. He connected with Issac Thompson on a 4-yard scoring strike just 22 seconds into the game.

Kellen Porter scored on a 7-yard run early in the third period for a 24-8 lead.

SLUH (4-4) was coming off an 18-13 loss to Metro Catholic Conference rival Chaminade on Oct. 11.

The Jr. Bills went 1-9 last season and lost seven of 10 games in 2017.

Trinity (5-3), the defending Class 3 state champion, won its final 11 games last year.

Rockhurst 31, CBC 14 - The two-time defending state champs took it on the chin in Kansas City.

The Hawklets scored 17 fourth-period points to put the contest away. Bobby Hummel and Luke Beshoner hooked up for a 26-yard TD to push the lead to 24-17.

CBC is 6-2.

St. Charles West 40, St. Charles 12 - Dominic Flint ran for three scores, including two in the first 6:47, to lead the Warriors to a win in this city battle at St. Charles High.

Brendan Sportsman threw for one score and ran for another as West scored the first 20 points.

West (7-1) has won the last 15 games between the rival schools. The Warriors have scored at least 33 points in their last 10 wins over the Pirates.

Ladue 43, Pattonville 7 - Henry McIntosh threw for three TDs and Jared Rhodes scored on a 53-yard run as the Rams cruised at home.

McIntosh hit Mason Player on a 26-yard strike to get the offense going.

Gideon Boaten hauled in a 27-yard toss from McIntosh to push the lead to 30-0 midway through the second quarter.

The Rams (8-0) have won 33 in a row.

Borgia 34, Festus 26 - Borgia used a 20-0 blitz in the second half to rally past Festus in Franklin County.

Sam Heggemann scored on runs of 5, 6 and 8 yards. His 5-yard run with 9:02 left put the Knights in front for good 27-26.

Collin Doyel scored on runs of 70 and 81 yards for Festus.

Borgia (6-2) has won three in a row overall and five consecutive against Festus.

Columbia 48, Red Bud 0 - Donavan Bieber ran for three scores and Londyn Little returned a punt 60 yards for a TD to help the Eagles remain unbeaten.

Bieber, who rushed seven times for 129 yards, scored on a 10 yard jaunt just two minutes into the contest and completed a near-perfect opening half with a 54-yard scoring gallop with 1:14 left for a 34-0 lead.

Columbia (8-0) has racked up 357 points this season — an average of 44.6 points per game.

Mascoutah 42, Waterloo 17 - Devin Wills broke the game open with a 51-yard TD run early in the second quarter as the Indians rolled in this Mississippi Valley Conference game at home.

Devon Rose hit Timothy Middleton on a 46-yard pass-and-run to put the hosts in front to stay 7-3.

Wills rushed for 3 scores.

The Indians (5-3, 3-2) have beaten Waterloo (1-7, 0-5) each of the last three meetings.

Northwest Cedar Hill 21, Oakville 13 - Chase Viehland ran for two scores in the first half to put the Lions in front in this contest in Oakville.

Jeffrey Hughes added a short scoring run midway through the third quarter for a 21-7 lead.

The Lions (5-3), who won their first four games of the season, broke a three-game losing streak.

Liberty 21, Fort Zumwalt East 6 - Ben Adelsberger scored on three short runs to help the Eagles to a win at home.

He scored twice in the span of 2:09 in first quarter for a 14-0 lead.

The Eagles (5-3) tied a program record with their third successive win. They also won three in a row from Sept. 18-Oct. 2, 2015.

St. Mary’s 24, Vianney 14 - Timmy Muxo returned an interception 20 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter to propel the Dragons to a win at home.

Cam’Ron McCoy tossed a pair of touchdown passes in the second quarter. DeShawn Fuller kick-started the St. Mary’s attack with a 45-yard TD run.

The Dragons (6-2) have won four in a row.

Troy 56, Francis Howell North 21 - The Trojans scored three times in the final 8:26 of the first half to break open this game in Lincoln County.

Jacob Ferguson highlight the blitz with a 26-yard fumble recovery for a score.

Zach Collins rushed for three touchdowns including a 1-yard burst early in the third quarter that pushed the lead to 34-7.

Troy (5-3) has won the last three games against Howell North (1-7).

Fort Zumwalt North 42, Timberland 0 - Cairo Payne ran for three scores and threw for two others to help the Panthers waltz in Wentzville.

Payne converted on a 57-yard run just over three minutes into the contest. He hit Tyler Oakes on a 24-yard toss for a 14-0 lead late in the first period.

Izaiah Hartrup added two touchdowns.

North (8-0) has outscored its opponents 390-97 this season.

Mater Dei 54, Lutheran South 0 - Reed Braundmeier hit on 12 of 16 passes for 201 yards as the Knights romped on the road.

Mater Dei (7-1) has won seven in a row after a 32-28 season-opening loss to Effingham.

