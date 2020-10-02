Roundup: Summit returns to play by winning at Fort Zumwalt West

Dominic Flint got the ball rolling with a 35-yard scoring scamper.

West, which has won three of its last four, improved to 3-3 overall and 2-1 in conference.

Orchard Farm (3-3, 1-1) got three rushing touchdowns and three passing touchdowns from AJ Snow.

Jackson 59, Fox 21 — The Indians used three first-quarter touchdowns to roll to victory in this battle of unbeatens in Jackson.

Senior quarterback Cael Welker, who missed last week’s 71-0 win over Sikeston after a violation of team rules, threw for two scores in a span of 3 minutes and 2 seconds to push the lead to 21-0. He finished with four TD passes — three to Rhet Liley.

Fox battled back to within 27-21 on a 79-yard run by Jahaud Thompson in the second quarter but could get no closer. Brock Inman added a 69-yard run for the Warriors.

Fox had outscored its opponents 162-51 on the way to a 5-0 start.

The Indians lost to Carthage 27-21 in overtime in the Class 5 championship game last season.

Grandview 14, Herculaneum 12 — David Creath and Jakob Brand scored on short runs to lift the Eagles to a win in downtown Herculaneum.