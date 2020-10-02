Roundup: Summit returns to play by winning at Fort Zumwalt West

The Summit Falcons, playing for the first time this season, scored twice in the opening period to take control of this nonconference football contest at Zumwalt West.
Junior running back Dareonte Turman converted on a 15-yard run and Drew Krobath hauled in a touchdown pass for a 14-0 lead.
Summit won 10 of 12 games last season and ended its campaign with a 35-14 loss to Ladue.
Zumwalt West (0-6) is off to its worst start this century.
Festus 39, North County 35 — Cole Rickermann hit Cayse Martin on a TD 29-yard toss with 1:16 left to help the Tigers to a huge come-from-behind win in this Mississippi Area Red showdown in Festus.
The Tigers (6-0 overall, 4-0 conference) wrapped up an unbeaten conference run by scoring twice in the final 3:58 to erase a 35-27 deficit.
Festus is off to its best start since the 2006 team also won its first six games. North County fell to 3-3 overall, 1-2 in conference.
Rickermann completed 19 of 24 passes for 242 yards and four touchdowns.
St. Charles West 62, Orchard Farm 50 — Alex Meyer scored three of his four touchdowns in the third period to put the Warriors in front to stay in this GAC North game at Steve Stahl Stadium.
Dominic Flint got the ball rolling with a 35-yard scoring scamper.
West, which has won three of its last four, improved to 3-3 overall and 2-1 in conference.
Orchard Farm (3-3, 1-1) got three rushing touchdowns and three passing touchdowns from AJ Snow.
Jackson 59, Fox 21 — The Indians used three first-quarter touchdowns to roll to victory in this battle of unbeatens in Jackson.
Senior quarterback Cael Welker, who missed last week’s 71-0 win over Sikeston after a violation of team rules, threw for two scores in a span of 3 minutes and 2 seconds to push the lead to 21-0. He finished with four TD passes — three to Rhet Liley.
Fox battled back to within 27-21 on a 79-yard run by Jahaud Thompson in the second quarter but could get no closer. Brock Inman added a 69-yard run for the Warriors.
Fox had outscored its opponents 162-51 on the way to a 5-0 start.
The Indians lost to Carthage 27-21 in overtime in the Class 5 championship game last season.
Grandview 14, Herculaneum 12 — David Creath and Jakob Brand scored on short runs to lift the Eagles to a win in downtown Herculaneum.
Grandview (4-1) has allowed no more than 12 points in all four wins.
Union 35, Warrenton 17 — Senior Gavin Wencker scored on a 24-yard run midway through the second period to pace the Wildcats in this nonconference game.
Dalton Voss also scored on a 1-yard run for the winners.
Wencker sealed the victory with an 8-yard TD in the closing minutes.
The Wildcats (3-3) were coming off a 35-0 loss to St. Clair last week.
Warrenton (2-4) had a two-game winning streak snapped.
Timberland 21, Troy 15 — Jay Harris scored on an 80-yard TD run with 2:51 left in the first quarter to get the Wolves off to a 14-0 lead.
The Wentzville-based school (2-3) has won the last six games against the Trojans and leads the overall series 7-2.
Fort Zumwalt South 28, Fort Zumwalt East 21 — Jay Higgins hit Zach Bensing on a 17-yard scoring toss late in the third quarter to break a tie and lead the Bulldogs to a win on the road.
Keijuan Howard added a 37-yard scoring run early in the fourth quarter to push the lead to 28-14. He also scored on a 1-yard run in the opening quarter.
South (3-3) had lost the previous four games to East (1-5) by a combined 118-83.
Fort Zumwalt North 56, Francis Howell North 13 — The Panthers have racked up 284 points – an average of 47.3 per game.
North (5-1), which captured its first 12 games last season, has won five in a row.
St. Charles 28, Winfield 21 — The Pirates scored with 27 seconds left to break a tie for their first win of the season.
Winfield (0-6) tied the game with just over two minutes remaining.
Owensville 46, Pacific 28 — Junior Austin Lowder scored on runs of 73 and 31 yards in the first half to propel the Dutchmen to a win in Pacific.
Brendan Decker added a 69 yard TD run late in the first period to pump the lead to 20-0.
Derek Brandt chipped in with a 74-yard kickoff return for a score. Brandt also hauled in a 67-yard scoring toss from Decker.
Owensville (5-1) has won five in a row after a season-opening loss to Potosi. The Dutchmen have also won five of the last six against their Four Rivers Conference rival.
This is the best start for Owensville since the 2016 team won its first 12 games.
Monroe City 26, Brookfield 12 — Ceaton Pennewell scored on a 9-yard with 24 seconds left in the first half to propel the Panthers to this home win.
Pennewell got his team started with a 1-yard run just 2:55 into the contest.
Kyle Hays nailed down the win with a 41-yard TD run on fourth-and-1 in the final quarter.
Monroe City (4-2) broke a two-game losing streak.
