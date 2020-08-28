Rubel kicks his game into high gear to help Seckman roll past De Soto

IMPERIAL — Seckman sophomore quarterback Cole Rubel admitted to feeling nervous prior to his first varsity start.
It did not take him long to get comfortable.
Rubel rushed for three scores and 129 yards - in the first quarter alone - as Seckman defeated De Soto 49-21 on Friday at Seckman High.
“I was a little nervous going into the game, but I knew my team had my back,” Rubel said. “I knew if we played fundamental football, we’d get something done.”
Rubel, started his magical night with a Houdini act, escaping the grasp of De Soto senior Ethan Reissing and sprinting down the right sideline for an electric 45-yard touchdown run.
“I really don’t know how I did it honestly,” Rubel said. “I just kept my feet moving, followed my next lead blocker and took off down the sideline.”
After the Jaguars defense forced a three-and-out, a high snap on a punt attempt gave Seckman outstanding field position inside the Dragons' 20-yard line. Three plays later, Rubel showed he also could run inside the tackles, punching it in the end zone from 4 yards out.
His third touchdown of the quarter was simply a show of pure speed. He received the snap and promptly turned on the after-burners, zipping around right end for the score.
“He is a very special athlete. He’ll turn nothing into something,” Seckman coach Nick Baer said. “He’s handled this role perfectly.”
Rubel finished third in the 145-pound division at the state wrestling meet last season.
At first, it looked like De Soto would be the more explosive of the two teams. After having his 77-yard touchdown run called back on a holding penalty, senior quarterback Reissing hit senior Levi Fischer on a 32-yard pass and then found Fischer streaking behind the defense on a perfect play-action toss to make it 7-0.
“It’s hard to draw up a better start. We were able to get points right off the bat,” De Soto coach Chris Johnson said.
But after that drive, the Seckman defense was impenetrable. After giving up that 74-yard touchdown drive on the opening possession, the Jaguars held the Dragons to just one yard for the remainder of the half and recorded four quarterback sacks.
“We started off rough because I think most of us were nervous, but once we kicked it into gear, we got it together,” junior defensive end Robert Frank said. “We’ve been working on pass rush for six weeks and we have amazing blitzes.”
In the second half, Rubel showed off his throwing skills, lofting a perfect 20-yard touchdown pass between defenders and into the arms of senior Tanner Barker to give Seckman a 42-7 lead.
Sebastian Feliciano gained 100 yards on 21 carries and scored a touchdown, and backup quarterback Connor Reynolds threw for one score and ran for another.
De Soto senior Dominic Punjani gained 109 yards rushing, and Fischer caught three passes for 81 yards and two scores.
The win was just the second opening game victory in the last 11 seasons for Seckman. The Jaguars also won their opener in 2018 against Washington, and it propelled them to a 4-0 record to start that season.
“After all the uncertainty the last six months and all the build-up and planning, it was great to finally get to come out here and see what our guys could do,” Baer said.
