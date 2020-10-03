Ruble runs wild again as Seckman tops Parkway North

ST. CHARLES — Seckman sophomore quarterback Cole Ruble needed to sit out a few days of practice for maintenance and recovery this week.
But he was ready for another monster performance Saturday.
Ruble rushed 29 times for 153 yards and scored two touchdowns, leading Seckman to a 21-13 victory over Parkway North at Francis Howell High School.
“Coming off the loss from last weekend, we were eager to get back out on the field,” said Ruble, who rushed for 300 yards in a loss last week to Northwest-Cedar Hill. “We were confident, warmups were really good, and I could just tell we were going to be a different team this week.”
Ruble began his day with a surgical opening drive. He ran seven times for 57 yards, finding creases opened by a physical offensive line. He finished a 10-play, 69-yard drive by taking a shotgun snap and racing around left end for a 17-yard touchdown.
It was the first game of the season for Parkway North (0-1), and it was evident North had some rust to shake off. Senior quarterback Evan Workman twice found senior wideout Stephan Harrold on third downs to prolong the drive, but three pre-snap penalties put the brakes on any momentum they had.
After a deflected punt set up the Vikings inside the Seckman 5-yard line on their second possession, the offense continued to struggle to move the ball, and on fourth-and-one, Jaguars senior defensive lineman Justice Ashlock smothered Workman in the backfield.
“We get really hyped for goal line (situations) and we love to protect our end zone,” Ashlock said. “I saw the gap, squeezed my guy and stopped (Workman).”
Seckman (2-2) immediately changed field position with a 19-yard run by Ruble and a 25-yard end around by Tanner Barker, but Ruble would be held in check for the remainder of the second quarter.
Frustrated by penalties and minimal openings in the running game, Parkway North (0-1) looked for the homerun. On the second play of their third possession, Workman dropped back and uncorked a long bomb that landed in the awaiting hands of Harrold for a 75-yard deep post to send the Vikings into halftime tied at 7-7.
Seckman found its offensive rhythm to begin the third quarter, as Ruble and Sebastian Feliciano methodically churned up 43 yards on six plays, with Feliciano finishing the drive with a one-yard plunge for a 14-7 lead.
“I told my guys to just trust me and Sebe and I promise we’d get a touchdown,” Ruble said.
Other than the 75-yard touchdown pass, Parkway North managed only 34 total yards on its five other drives, but midway through the third quarter, the Vikings mounted their most impressive scoring drive.
Workman, who went 15-for-25 for 176 yards for the game, first found his favorite target Harrold, who caught nine passes for 140 yards, on a quick 10-yard strike. Then, he hit sophomore J.R. Harris for 11 yards, but it was his 17-yard scramble that put the Vikings at the Seckman 1-yard line.
Workman dove into the end zone from there to complete a nine-play, 45-yard touchdown drive, but the extra point was missed, and the game went to the fourth quarter with Seckman leading 14-13.
Seckman immediately responded, this time with a new wrinkle. Junior Ty Kitchen, who had received only one carry up to that point, opened the drive with a 47-yard end around that surprised the Vikings defense. He carried again for 10 yards, and then took an inside handoff 17 yards to the one-yard line setting up Ruble’s second touchdown run.
Leading 21-13, the Seckman defense needed one more stand, but it did not come without anxiety. The Jaguars were called for five penalties on the Vikings final drive, including personal fouls for a horse collar tackle, facemask, sideline interference and the most damaging - a roughing the passer penalty on a fourth-and-25. In all, Seckman was called for 15 penalties for 145 yards for the game.
But on a fourth-and-two from the 12-yard line, senior Colton Critchlow emerged from a sea of blockers to stop a Workman run and preserve the victory.
“The frustration was really hard with all the penalties because we were stopping them,” Critchlow said. “All week we worked on pursuing to the ball. In my mind, I knew I needed to pursue and I made the play.”
After giving up 325 yards passing and 48 points last week to Northwest Cedar Hill, Seckman coach Nick Baer challenged his defense to be the difference maker that they proved to be on Saturday.
“We put it on the defense this week, we told them we needed them to step up, and in big moments make big plays, and they did that today,” Baer said.
Historically, Seckman was 0-10 against Parkway North prior to Saturday, having been outscored 430-108.
“We always talk about taking Seckman football forward,” Baer said. “This win is a huge step forward for our program.”
10/03/2020 - Football - Parkway North vs Seckman
10/03/2020 - Football - Parkway North vs Seckman
10/03/2020 - Football - Parkway North vs Seckman
10/03/2020 - Football - Parkway North vs Seckman
10/03/2020 - Football - Parkway North vs Seckman
10/03/2020 - Football - Parkway North vs Seckman
10/03/2020 - Football - Parkway North vs Seckman
10/03/2020 - Football - Parkway North vs Seckman
10/03/2020 - Football - Parkway North vs Seckman
10/03/2020 - Football - Parkway North vs Seckman
10/03/2020 - Football - Parkway North vs Seckman
10/03/2020 - Football - Parkway North vs Seckman
10/03/2020 - Football - Parkway North vs Seckman
10/03/2020 - Football - Parkway North vs Seckman
10/03/2020 - Football - Parkway North vs Seckman
10/03/2020 - Football - Parkway North vs Seckman
10/03/2020 - Football - Parkway North vs Seckman
10/03/2020 - Football - Parkway North vs Seckman
10/03/2020 - Football - Parkway North vs Seckman
10/03/2020 - Football - Parkway North vs Seckman
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.