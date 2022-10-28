Ruble scores seven touchdowns as Seckman holds off SLUH

IMPERIAL — On his 41st carry of the game Cole Ruble scored his seventh touchdown Friday night.

Seckman needed every last one of them.

The senior quarterback for the Seckman High football team, Ruble broke through a scrum at the line of scrimmage for a 26-yard touchdown with 2 minutes and 4 seconds to play in the fourth quarter to propel the Jaguars to a 50-41 win over St. Louis U. High in a Class 6 District 1 first-round game at Seckman.

“I just wanted to end the game,” Ruble said. “I didn’t want it to go to overtime or anything. I wanted to secure that win.”

Senior kicker Brady Gossert knocked through the all-important extra-point kick to give Seckman a nine-point lead with time ticking away. Senior safety Austin Tilley then sent the home crowd into a frenzy after he nixed SLUH’s hopes of a comeback bid when he picked off junior quarterback Marco Sansone in the end zone with 1:38 remaining.

“It didn’t feel real for a second,” Tilley said. “I had to look down, saw the ball in my hands and started freaking out.”

The No. 10 team in the Class 6 Missouri Media poll and No. 3 seed, Seckman (9-1) advanced to play No. 7 in Class 6 and No. 2 seed Marquette (9-1) at 7 p.m. Friday at Marquette.

Coming off the most successful regular season in school history, Seckman promptly tied the school record for wins which it set in last season’s 9-3 campaign. Ruble’s seven touchdowns tied the school’s single-game record. He racked up 323 yards rushing against the Jr. Billikens and for the season has an eye-popping 43 touchdowns and 2,306 yards on the ground.

“Seven touchdowns on a night like tonight is legendary,” Seckman coach Nick Baer said. “These are things of folklore.”

The No. 6 seed, SLUH (3-7) knew what was coming but like so many of Seckman’s opponents simply couldn’t stop the tidal wave. Ruble ran right. Ruble ran left. Ruble ran up the middle. It wasn’t until the last two plays of the second quarter the Jr. Bills were able to tackle him for a loss. Of his 41 carries only three went for negative yards. It was a dominating performance by the Jaguars offensive line and other skill players who lock up their men and clear space for Ruble to run wild.

“He is a heck of a ball player,” SLUH interim coach Adam Cruz said.

Seckman figured it would be able to put some points on the board Friday night. The biggest question facing the Jaguars was how would they contend with SLUH’s elite skill players, namely junior standout receiver Ryan Wingo.

Wingo did shake loose for five receptions for 114 yards, including a 64-yard touchdown. He made an incredible leaping catch for a 14-yard gain on fourth-and-14 to keep a scoring drive alive late in the second quarter. Wingo rushed for a 4-yard touchdown, too, but often found himself surrounded by Jaguars.

“He is not easy to take down,” Tilley said.

With all eyes on Wingo that meant there was room for others to step up and freshman running back Jordan Taylor took full advantage. Taylor was sensational as he rushed 20 times for 204 yards and scored three touchdowns including a 54-yard scoring gallop.

Sophomore tight end Landon Pace caught a 9-yard touchdown from Sansone for SLUH’s first score of the game. Sansone, a first-year starter, completed 17 of 25 passes for 239 yards and two touchdowns and was intercepted twice, both times by Tilley. The Jr. Billikens leaned on their underclassmen a lot this season and did so again against Seckman.

“We have 11 seniors on the team,” Cruz said. “We had a lot of guys grow up quick.”

One of the painful lessons they learned is every play can matter in the end. Seckman scored on its first drive and connected on the extra point. SLUH answered but its extra-point kick was blocked by junior linebacker Jaydon Ashlock. The Jr. Billikens never led and were never able to draw even the rest of the night.

SLUH stuffed Ruble for no gain on fourth-and-1 at its 26 on Seckman's second possession. All the momentum it generated evaporated on the next play when an errant snap sent the ball skittering back to the 1 and Seckman recovered. Ruble punched in the short touchdown on the next play as the Jaguars took a 15-6 lead.

“Giving (Ruble) the ball more is something we couldn’t afford to do,” Cruz said. “We had a lot of first-year starters, I’m proud of them and they learned in playoff football every possession matters.”

When they finished the postgame handshake line, Seckman and its 31 seniors celebrated a landmark victory for the school. The Jaguars have spent years laying the foundation for a successful program and Friday night was validation all that time and effort have them headed in the right direction.