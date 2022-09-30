Ruble shows off his arm as Seckman rolls past Parkway South

IMPERIAL — Seckman senior Anthony Westervelt joked that it was a good throw.

For a running back.

"It was a perfect ball from Cole (Ruble), a running back," Westervelt said. "He can throw it a little bit and it was a great ball on the back of the end zone."

Ruble showed off his multi-dimensional talent on Friday as Seckman defeated Parkway South 50-6 in a Suburban Conference Orange Division contest at Seckman High.

"Our confidence in the passing game is soaring," Seckman coach Nick Bauer said. "He continues to sling the ball out there. He makes the right decision, puts it in the right spot and I’m proud of him and how he’s developed that part of his game."

Seckman (5-1, 4-0) picked up its third straight victory over Parkway South, but the Patriots still hold the overall edge with seven consecutive victories before the 2020 season.

Ruble is primarily a running quarterback. He gets the job done with his rushing skills.

The Jaguars increased their season-high winning streak to five games after a season-opening loss to small school power Valle Catholic.

Ruble threw for a season-high 135 yards and tossed two touchdowns.

Both to Westervelt.

"I like to give it to my guy (Westervelt) more this year," Ruble said. "He didn’t get as much love the last two years and he definitely deserves it."

As good as he was with his arm, Ruble did most of his damage with his legs. Something Parkway South (4-2, 3-1) is all too familiar.

Ruble added to his area-leading touchdown total with five scores, two through the air and three on the ground.

As a sophomore and junior against the Patriots, Ruble totaled 471 yards on 41 carries. On Friday evening, the senior tallied 185 rushing yards on 22 carries before being pulled early in the fourth quarter.

"There’s always that temptation (to keep him out there)," Bauer said. "He can roll out of bed and run for 200 yards. We’ve got something more to play for and he’s important to us."

Westervelt admitted that he prefers it when Ruble airs it out, but as long as someone scores, he doesn't care how it's done.

The offense stole the show on Friday, but the defense wasn't quiet against Parkway South.

The only allowed 110 yards of offense from Parkway South and limited senior running back La'Ron Eason to just 20 total yards of offense.

"We know his numbers are up there with our guy and we put it to our defense this week that we wanted to shut them down," Bauer said. "We take pride in that and shutting down the run game and that’s something we were able to do tonight."

The Jaguars' defense had a shutout going late in the fourth quarter before a long kickoff return by senior Brandon Ingram led to a 3-yard touchdown plunge by junior Eddie Ahearn to break up the shutout.

After Ruble was pulled, Seckman continued to pile up the yards. The Jaguars rolled up 326 yards on the ground with junior Tommy Gibbar and senior Felix Ortiz Cruz cashing in late with touchdowns of their own.

"The well is not dry behind Ruble," Bauer said.