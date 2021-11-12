Ryan's TD catch with no time left lifts Troy over Howell in district final

After a quick three-and-out stop by its defense and a short Troy punt, Howell went 39 yards in just five plays, as Gabe James called his own number for a 4-yard touchdown run on a quarterback keeper on a 4th-and-1 play to make it 14-0 with 3:50 left in the first.

“The kids were executing and doing everything we asked them to do there,” Chojnacki said. “We just didn't sustain it. We weren't able to establish a run game at the end of the first quarter and the second quarter.”

Troy got on the board with a 10-play, 80-yard drive that culminated with Ryan hauling in a 23-yard pass in the end zone that was tipped by Howell defensive back Dashon Hudson to make it a 14-7 game with 32 seconds left in the first quarter.

After the Trojan defense got a three-and-out of its own, the offense capitalized on it with a 33-yard field goal by Mason Gessert to cut the Viking lead to 14-10 with 7:05 left in the first half.

Troy got another three-and-out on defense and took advantage again with a 19-yard TD run from Nick Bova with 3:36 to play before half. That made it 17 straight points for the Trojans and their first lead of the night at 17-14, which held for the remainder of the first half.