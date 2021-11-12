Ryan's TD catch with no time left lifts Troy over Howell in district final

WELDON SPRING — Nathan Ryan just knew he had to make the big play.
The Troy Buchanan senior wide receiver dove to his right for a 9-yard touchdown catch from quarterback Charos Sutton on a fourth down play as time expired to lift the Trojans to a thrilling 23-21 victory over Francis Howell in the Class 6 District 2 football championship Friday night at Howell Stadium.
“We knew we had one play left and we've been working on it. (The defender) went inside, I faked outside and went back inside and then I just dove over the middle, caught it and made sure I held own to it,” Ryan said. “I didn't even know what to think. I was just sitting there and then I stepped up and saw the fans rushing the field. It was crazy.”
Ryan, a solid basketball player who averaged 11.3 points and a team-high 6.1 rebounds last season, decided to try his hand at football this season. The Trojans are sure glad he did. The 6-foot-3, 190-pounder was a beast all Friday night, hauling in nine passes for 163 yards and a pair of scores.
“He's an unbelievable ball player and we're so fortunate he came out of basketball to play for us,” Nesbitt said. “He's made us a good ball club.”
With its first win over the Vikings this century, No. 2 seed Troy (10-2) advanced to play a Class 6 semifinal game on its own home field against Liberty North (10-1) next weekend. The game is tentatively scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday, but that is subject to change.
“A chance to go to the final with our home fans and family around us?” Ryan said. “That's crazy. I can't believe that.”
Top seed Howell (10-2) fell in the district final for the third successive season, this one in the most heartbreaking of fashions.
“It was one play there at the end, but it wasn't just that play. We had our opportunities,” Vikings coach Brent Chojnacki said. “I'm proud of our kids. They competed all year. It's a tough bunch of kids. I tip my hat to those guys (Troy). They put together a full four quarters.”
The teams' regular season meeting was also a dandy with the Vikings driving 99 yards and scoring a TD with 13 seconds left to grab a 41-38 win on Troy's home field. This time around, it was the Trojans with the incredible comeback.
“It's how you want it. If you had to pick, you'd want the one in the playoffs,” Ryan said. “It's deserving for us to almost beat them last time and then come all the way back and beat them in heartbreaking fashion.”
Things started with a bang for Howell with 14 unanswered points in the first quarter.
After an interception by Taj Gurley, the Vikings needed just three plays to go 60 yards, the last 33 of which came on a Booker Simmons pass across the middle to Brett Norfleet for a 7-0 lead just past the midway mark of the first quarter.
After a quick three-and-out stop by its defense and a short Troy punt, Howell went 39 yards in just five plays, as Gabe James called his own number for a 4-yard touchdown run on a quarterback keeper on a 4th-and-1 play to make it 14-0 with 3:50 left in the first.
“The kids were executing and doing everything we asked them to do there,” Chojnacki said. “We just didn't sustain it. We weren't able to establish a run game at the end of the first quarter and the second quarter.”
Troy got on the board with a 10-play, 80-yard drive that culminated with Ryan hauling in a 23-yard pass in the end zone that was tipped by Howell defensive back Dashon Hudson to make it a 14-7 game with 32 seconds left in the first quarter.
After the Trojan defense got a three-and-out of its own, the offense capitalized on it with a 33-yard field goal by Mason Gessert to cut the Viking lead to 14-10 with 7:05 left in the first half.
Troy got another three-and-out on defense and took advantage again with a 19-yard TD run from Nick Bova with 3:36 to play before half. That made it 17 straight points for the Trojans and their first lead of the night at 17-14, which held for the remainder of the first half.
“We just handled adversity,” Nesbitt said. “There was about everything we said we couldn't do. We can't have turnovers in games like this and you can't hurt yourself in the kicking game, and we did both of those right out of the gate. To be able to withstand that storm, answer and take control of the game for a little bit was great.”
After a scoreless third quarter, Howell regained the lead just 53 seconds into the fourth quarter on a 5-yard TD run by Brady Hultman that made it 21-17.
“Our kids are good when their backs are up against the wall,” Chojnacki said. “They kept responding and you could see the fight just got stronger with them.”
Troy had two other possessions stymied by the Howell defense before taking over on the Vikings 44 with 1:07 left and no timeouts.
Ryan had receptions of 17 and 11 yards to set Troy up at the Howell 12 with 30 seconds remaining, but a short run and two incompletions made it fourth-and-7 from the 9 with 9 seconds left and, as turns out, one incredible play left.
“It's hard to even find words in this moment. Emotions are so high,” Nesbitt said. “I'm simply proud of our guys. Good football teams just know no matter what the situation is at the end something good's gonna happen. What a great moment.”