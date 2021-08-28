Saturday football roundup: Hazelwood Central dominates rivalry game; PHL shines in opening weekend

Since 1999 the Hazelwood Central and Hazelwood East rivalry has had its share of streaks and surprises.
Between 1999 and 2004 the Spartans won six in a row. Between 2012 and 2018 the Hawks won seven in a row.
In 2008, Hazelwood dominated large-school football as Central won the Class 6 title and East won the Class 5 title.
“It’s always competitive when we play those guys,” Central coach Carey Davis said. “Everybody is excited and ready to play.”
But on Saturday, Central managed to do something it hadn’t done since the turn of the century.
The Hawks shut out East, cruising to a 48-0 win in a boiling hot late morning and early afternoon matinee at Central.
Central (1-0) got contributions from all over. Senior running bac Jamarion Price scored three touchdowns, senior running back Lionel Banks scored two touchdowns while seniors ClayShaun Davis and Matthew Logan each had one, too.
“It’s fun to have guys you can get the ball to who can make plays,” Davis said. “Our O-line did a great job, as well.”
After putting together a rock-solid 4-1 season in the spring, the Hawks opened up the fall in impressive fashion. Now in his fourth season as Central’s coach, Davis said the spring was beneficial to his team’s development.
“I think it helped,” he said. “It gave us an opportunity to not be that far removed from wearing pads.”
Central hosts Pattonville (1-0) at 11 a.m. Sept 4.
East (0-1) travels to Kirkwood (1-0) for a 7 p.m. kickoff Friday.
PHL FLOURISHES IN FALL DEBUT
Football players from the Public High League had to wait until the spring to take the field last school year, and when they did the games were few and far between as the coronavirus pandemic continued to make its presence felt.
On the fall season’s opening weekend, however, the PHL flexed its muscle on some of the area’s most well-known programs.
On Friday night, Vashon cruised to a 42-0 win over Webster Groves at Gateway STEM. Come Saturday morning, Gateway STEM took its turn and beat Clayton 31-14. Come Saturday afternoon, Soldan held off Vianney 42-40 at Gateway STEM.
Gateway senior quarterback John Conner had the standout performance in the PHL this weekend. The 5-foot-10 and 185-pound Conner rushed for three touchdowns, passed for a touchdown and returned a kickoff 85 yards for his fifth touchdown of the day.
Gateway will ratchet up the competition next week when it hosts Centralia, Illinois. Vashon draws Vianney and Soldan hosts McCluer on Sept. 4.
OTHER GAMES
Priory 41, St. Charles 6: Junior quarterback Gerard Grewe rushed for two touchdowns and passed for another three. Two of those strikes went to senior receiver Jahaad Fort while the other was caught by Miles Kim.
Priory (1-0) travels to Clark County for a 7 p.m. kickoff Friday.
St. Charles (0-1) scored on a 4-yard touchdown run by sophomore Jason Rowe. The Pirates next play at University City at 1 p.m. Sept 4.
John Burroughs 35, DuBourg 0: Caleb Merritt scored three touchdowns to lead the Bombers past the Cavaliers on a scorching afternoon in South St. Louis.
It was the first meeting between the two teams since 2014, when Burroughs won 58-0.
Burroughs (1-0) hosts Brentwood (1-0) at 1 p.m. Sept. 4.
DuBourg (0-1) travels to Herculaneum (0-1) for a 7 p.m. kickoff Friday.