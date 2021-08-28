Saturday football roundup: Hazelwood Central dominates rivalry game; PHL shines in opening weekend

Since 1999 the Hazelwood Central and Hazelwood East rivalry has had its share of streaks and surprises.

Between 1999 and 2004 the Spartans won six in a row. Between 2012 and 2018 the Hawks won seven in a row.

In 2008, Hazelwood dominated large-school football as Central won the Class 6 title and East won the Class 5 title.

“It’s always competitive when we play those guys,” Central coach Carey Davis said. “Everybody is excited and ready to play.”

But on Saturday, Central managed to do something it hadn’t done since the turn of the century.

The Hawks shut out East, cruising to a 48-0 win in a boiling hot late morning and early afternoon matinee at Central.

Central (1-0) got contributions from all over. Senior running bac Jamarion Price scored three touchdowns, senior running back Lionel Banks scored two touchdowns while seniors ClayShaun Davis and Matthew Logan each had one, too.

“It’s fun to have guys you can get the ball to who can make plays,” Davis said. “Our O-line did a great job, as well.”