Kirkwood junior quarterback Kannon Nesslage set a school record with nine touchdown passes in the Pioneers’ season-opening 61-35 victory at Jefferson City.
Nesslage, in his first varsity start, also set a school record with 437 yards passing. He hit on 19 of 25 passes.
The contest was originally scheduled for Friday in Kirkwood but was postponed due to severe weather. The schools decided to move the game to 1 p.m. Saturday in Jefferson City.
Fox 17, Festus 14 • Brock Inman hit a 22-yard field goal with 16 seconds left to propel the Warriors to a season-opening comeback victory in a game that had been postponed Friday by inclement weather.
Inman also led the Fox rushing attack with 14 carries for 155 yards.
Festus led 14-7 through three quarters, but Fox’s Jahaud Thompson tied the game on an 11-yard run with 5:45 remaining in the fourth quarter.
Collin Doyel and Jayden Rystrom staked Festus to its seven-point lead with a pair of TD runs in the second quarter.
It was the Warriors’ fifth successive win in the series. The Tigers last victory was a 34-7 triumph on Sept. 22, 2006.
CBC 65, O’Fallon 28 • Ayden Robinson-Wayne produced 422 yards of total offense as Missouri’s defending Class 6 state champion opened the season with a convincing victory on the road.
Robinson-Wayne, a sophomore, completed 13 of 17 passes for 248 yards and three touchdowns while rushing 13 times for 174 yards and three more scores.
Two of his scoring tosses went to Chevalier Brensen.
The game started Friday but was postponed by inclement weather and completed Saturday.
Chaminade 50, Belleville East 6 • Brady Cook and Amar Johnson provided a potent 1-2 punch as the Red Devils rolled to a win in a game that started Friday night but was postponed by inclement weather and completed Saturday.
Cook passed for 226 yards and two touchdowns and Johnson rushed for 201 yards and three scores.
Loren Fortune Jr. also rushed for 108 yards to help pace Chaminade’s offense, while Elijah Griffin caught four passes, including one TD.
St. Mary’s 26, Westminster 15 • Kevin Coleman caught three touchdown passes from Cam’Ron McCoy as part of a 212-yard receiving effort that led the Dragons.
Coleman’s TD receptions covered 45, 63 and 67 yards as St. Mary’s avenged a season-opening loss to the Wildcats from a season ago.
Westminster took a 7-6 lead with 2:12 left to go in the third quarter on Lane Davis’ 11-yard touchdown pass from Ben Straub. But Coleman caught the 63-yard score from McCoy just 62 seconds later and the Dragons never trailed again.