Schnitzler shines on both sides of ball as Jefferson downs rival St. Pius

FESTUS — Jefferson High senior Dylan Schnitzler wanted to eliminate some lingering bad tastes.
Most of all, he wanted to wash away the sourness of a first-round playoff loss to St. Pius X last season. He also wanted to eliminate the bitterness of a fumble he lost in last week’s game.
His palate is now refreshed.
Schnitzler gained 116 yards rushing, scored two rushing touchdowns, and scored on an interception return as Jefferson defeated St. Pius 33-0 in a Class 2, District 1 first round playoff game Friday at Jefferson High.
Jefferson (5-2) got its first big break on the opening kickoff when two St. Pius X players converged to catch a short kick, neither corralled it cleanly and the ball squirted onto the turf where the Blue Jays recovered at the Lancers 27-yard line.
“They’re four miles away from us and for us to get the football and get that momentum rolling right off the bat was a huge deal,” Jefferson coach Alex Rouggly said.
The offense, led by hard running from Schnitzler, mounted a six-play drive that included a fourth-and-1 conversion. Schnitzler finished it off by accepting a high pitch that he bobbled, quickly secured ,and then barreled into the end zone from four yards away to open the scoring.
“It came in a little high. I just grabbed it and made sure I didn’t fumble it because I can’t do that again,” Schnitzler said.
Schnitzler showed he was equally capable at scoring on defense later in the quarter. Lancers junior quarterback Collin Smith rolled out and sent a deep pass downfield that was slightly underthrown. Schnitzler jumped up, caught the ball at its apex and raced down the sideline 34 yards to give Jefferson a 14-point first quarter lead.
“(The receiver) had a step on me and I just turned and ran with him, saw the ball up in the air and went and grabbed it,” Schnitzler said.
The Jefferson defense was stifling, holding St. Pius to just two first downs on its first four drives. But late in the half, St. Pius junior Nate Ruble took a handoff to his left, got to the sideline, reversed his field and escaped for a 26-yard gain into Blue Jays territory, the longest play of the game for St. Pius. The Lancers advanced the ball to the Jefferson 13-yard line when Schnitzler showed he was an equal opportunity interceptor.
The Lancers attempted some trickery when senior running back Michael Bollinger took a pitch, sprinted to the right and attempted a halfback pass that Schnitzler read perfectly and picked off at the 5-yard line to end the half.
St. Pius (3-7) changed momentum to start the second half with a Ruble interception on the first play and a Smith punt that senior Axel Creed downed inside the one-yard line.
But Jefferson junior quarterback Drew Breeze orchestrated a 14-play, 99-yard touchdown drive that drained both the clock and the hopes of the Lancers.
Breeze, who is a fan of his New Orleans Saints namesake, wears the No. 9 jersey and occasionally gets asked for autographs in jest. He completed four passes on the drive as the Blue Jays churned out first downs. Schnitzler began the drive with tough runs to escape the shadow of the goal post. Breeze found senior Colby Ott three times for 28 yards in the middle of the drive and Schnitzler finished it off with a quick-hitting 21-yard touchdown run.
“We have so many weapons and we can score from anywhere on the field,” Breeze said.
The defense continued to force turnovers and punts in the second half. Ott corralled the third interception for the Blue Jays, sophomore Mason Campbell blocked a punt, and Jefferson held St. Pius to 86 yards of total offense and four first downs for the game.
“It’s just a big game. It’s Pius, it’s our rivals, we just had to come out here and get juiced up,” junior linebacker Colton Richardson said.
According to Rouggly, the dominant Jefferson defensive performance was also a result of rigorous film study as the Blue Jays spent all but one day indoors due to the cold, rainy weather.
“We did a lot of film review and spent a lot of time in the gym making sure we were all on the same page with our reads and keys. Our kids executed and did a great job,” Rouggly said.
10/30/2020 - Football - D2 C1 playoff - Jefferson vs St. Pius X
