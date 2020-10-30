Schnitzler shines on both sides of ball as Jefferson downs rival St. Pius

But Jefferson junior quarterback Drew Breeze orchestrated a 14-play, 99-yard touchdown drive that drained both the clock and the hopes of the Lancers.

Breeze, who is a fan of his New Orleans Saints namesake, wears the No. 9 jersey and occasionally gets asked for autographs in jest. He completed four passes on the drive as the Blue Jays churned out first downs. Schnitzler began the drive with tough runs to escape the shadow of the goal post. Breeze found senior Colby Ott three times for 28 yards in the middle of the drive and Schnitzler finished it off with a quick-hitting 21-yard touchdown run.

“We have so many weapons and we can score from anywhere on the field,” Breeze said.

The defense continued to force turnovers and punts in the second half. Ott corralled the third interception for the Blue Jays, sophomore Mason Campbell blocked a punt, and Jefferson held St. Pius to 86 yards of total offense and four first downs for the game.

“It’s just a big game. It’s Pius, it’s our rivals, we just had to come out here and get juiced up,” junior linebacker Colton Richardson said.

According to Rouggly, the dominant Jefferson defensive performance was also a result of rigorous film study as the Blue Jays spent all but one day indoors due to the cold, rainy weather.