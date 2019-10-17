When: 7 p.m. Friday
Records: Seckman 2-5 overall, 1-2 Suburban West-National; Fox 5-2, 2-0
Last week: McCluer 26, Seckman 7; Fox 35, Hazelwood East 0
On Seckman: Three of its five losses have come by a touchdown or less. Two losses were by a single point. ...Senior quarterback Joe Stuckmeyer has completed 48 of 89 passes for 694 yards, two touchdowns and been intercepted three times. He's rushed for 291 yards and five touchdowns. Senior running back Luckas Salsman has rushed for 804 yards and seven touchdowns. ...Junior Kaleb Niehuhr has made 49 tackles and two sacks. Salsman has 30 tackles and three interceptions. Senior Necho Mason has 38 tackles.
On Fox: Won its last 12 against rival Seckman. Holds a 14-3 lead since the series began in 2002. Posted first shutout win of the season last week against Hazelwood East. …Junior quarterback Brock Inman has rushed for 643 yards and six touchdowns. He's completed 16 of 31 passes for 348 yards, six touchdowns and has been intercepted once. Six players have rushed for 100 yards or more this season. Junior Ethan Phillips has caught three passes for 115 yards and scored twice. ...Junior Luke Pisoni has made 75 tackles and a sack. Senior Carson Elwood has 55 tackles and a sack. Inman leads the team with two interceptions.