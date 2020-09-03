 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Seckman Jaguars at Fox Warriors
0 comments

Seckman Jaguars at Fox Warriors

Subscription sale! $5/5 months
08/28/2020 - Football - De Soto at Seckman

Seckman Jaguars senior Tanner Barker (88) celebrates his 18-yard touchdown catch during a game played on Friday August, 28, 2020 at Seckman High School in Imperial, Mo. Rick Ulreich, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

When: 7 p.m. Friday.

Records: Seckman 1-0; Fox 1-0.

Last week: Seckman 49, De Soto 21; Fox 35, Timberland 15.

Stream: Prepcasts.com

On Seckman: Won its season opener for just the second time since 2010. ... Sophomore quarterback Cole Rubel rushed for 17 times for 162 yards and scored three first-quarter touchdowns. Rubel also threw a 20-yard touchdown to Tanner Barker. Senior running back Sebastian Feliciano rushed for 103 yards and a score. ... The 49 points scored were the most by the Jaguars since a 53-16 win over McCluer in 2018. The next week they were shut out by Fox. … The Jaguars had six sacks as senior Kaleb Niebuhr and junior Robert Frank each had two. Nieburh led the team with nine total tackles.

On Fox: Has won 13 in a row and 14 of its last 15 against rival Seckman. ... Opened the season with a win its first matchup with Timberland. Senior running back Chase Maxey ran wild. The 6-foot-1 and 220-pound Maxey rushed 11 times for 115 yards and three touchdowns. Senior running back Jahaud Thompson rushed seven times for 70 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The Warriors completed 2 of 5 passes for 68 yards. … Senior defensive end Luke Allen was a one-man wrecking crew as he racked up eight tackles, three tackles for loss and a sack. Senior linebacker Luke Pisoni made seven tackles. Junior Anthony Alridge made an interception.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports