Seckman Jaguars at Fox Warriors

When: 7 p.m. Friday.
Records: Seckman 1-0; Fox 1-0.
Last week: Seckman 49, De Soto 21; Fox 35, Timberland 15.
Stream: Prepcasts.com
On Seckman: Won its season opener for just the second time since 2010. ... Sophomore quarterback Cole Rubel rushed for 17 times for 162 yards and scored three first-quarter touchdowns. Rubel also threw a 20-yard touchdown to Tanner Barker. Senior running back Sebastian Feliciano rushed for 103 yards and a score. ... The 49 points scored were the most by the Jaguars since a 53-16 win over McCluer in 2018. The next week they were shut out by Fox. … The Jaguars had six sacks as senior Kaleb Niebuhr and junior Robert Frank each had two. Nieburh led the team with nine total tackles.
On Fox: Has won 13 in a row and 14 of its last 15 against rival Seckman. ... Opened the season with a win its first matchup with Timberland. Senior running back Chase Maxey ran wild. The 6-foot-1 and 220-pound Maxey rushed 11 times for 115 yards and three touchdowns. Senior running back Jahaud Thompson rushed seven times for 70 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The Warriors completed 2 of 5 passes for 68 yards. … Senior defensive end Luke Allen was a one-man wrecking crew as he racked up eight tackles, three tackles for loss and a sack. Senior linebacker Luke Pisoni made seven tackles. Junior Anthony Alridge made an interception.
