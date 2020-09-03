Seckman Jaguars at Fox Warriors

On Seckman: Won its season opener for just the second time since 2010. ... Sophomore quarterback Cole Rubel rushed for 17 times for 162 yards and scored three first-quarter touchdowns. Rubel also threw a 20-yard touchdown to Tanner Barker. Senior running back Sebastian Feliciano rushed for 103 yards and a score. ... The 49 points scored were the most by the Jaguars since a 53-16 win over McCluer in 2018. The next week they were shut out by Fox. … The Jaguars had six sacks as senior Kaleb Niebuhr and junior Robert Frank each had two. Nieburh led the team with nine total tackles.