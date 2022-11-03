Seckman Jaguars at Marquette Mustangs

On Seckman: Won nine games in a row since season-opening loss at Valle. Defeated a private school for the first time with last week’s win over SLUH. … Senior quarterback and Southeast Missouri State recruit Cole Ruble rushed for 323 yards and seven touchdowns last week to give him 2,306 yards rushing and 43 touchdowns. Has completed 40 of 67 passes for 764 yards, nine touchdowns and has been intercepted once. Junior running back Tommy Gibbar has rushed for 591 yards and seven touchdowns. Senior receiver Anthony Westervelt has caught 21 passes for 426 yards and seven touchdowns. … Junior linebacker Jaydon Ashlock has made 116 tackles and four sacks. Senior linebacker Michael Stivers has made 84 tackles and two sacks. Senior defensive end Noah Isaia has made 29 tackles and 13 sacks.

On Marquette: Won six in a row since losing to Eureka on Sept. 16. Faces Seckman for the first time in school history. Only opponent this season that scored more than 22 points was Eureka. …Senior quarterback Jack Ahlbrand has completed 98 of 176 passes for 1,730 yards, 21 touchdowns and has been intercepted six times. Has rushed for 373 yards and nine touchdowns, too. Junior running back Justin Jackson has rushed for 1,019 yards and eight touchdowns. Senior running back Connor Griebenow has rushed for 370 yards and six touchdowns. Senior receiver Gavin Marsh has caught 49 passes for 983 yards and 13 touchdowns. Junior receiver Tyree Bonnett has caught 18 passes for 404 yards and four touchdowns. … Junior Brian Fitzmaurice has made 56 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and three sacks. Senior defensive end and Illinois recruit Alex Bray has made 50 tackles, 23 tackles for loss and 11 sacks. Junior Caleb Syfert has made 56 tackles, eight tackles for loss and four sacks.