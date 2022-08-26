Second-half comeback lifts Lutheran St. Charles to season-opening win in Colorado

PARKER, COLO. — Lutheran St. Charles High running back Allen Mitchell wanted to, “set the tone.”

But none of the Cougars set much of a tone in the first half Friday evening against Denver Lutheran in a collision of Colorado and Missouri state powerhouses.

That all changed on the Cougars’ first play from scrimmage in the second half.

Mitchell, a senior transfer from De Smet, took a quick pitch from sophomore quarterback Michael Gerdine, burst through the middle, and galloped 64 yards to the end zone.

Mitchell’s touchdown sparked Lutheran St. Charles, the defending Class 3 state champions, to 19 straight points and a 26-16, come-from-behind victory at Denver Lutheran.

“I told my team at halftime I was going to come out and score, and I did that,” said Mitchell, who finished with 100 yards on 17 carries. “Doing that definitely changed the momentum for us.”

The momentum needed changing.

Lutheran St. Charles, which went 12-2 last season, traveled 12 hours by bus to avenge last year’s season-opening loss to the Lions, who finished 12-1 with a two-point loss in the Colorado state semifinals.

But after two quarters, the Cougars trailed 16-7, having given up 16 straight points after junior Jamar Cross had given the visitors a 7-0 lead with a 55-yard interception return early in the first frame.

The Cougars managed only two first downs the entire first half.

Denver Lutheran answered with a pair of first-quarter touchdowns of its own - a 44-yard run by senior running back Trey Ciccio and then a 9-yard scamper by senior Ryan Kenney to cap a five-play, 65-yard march.

Lutheran St. Charles hit its low point of the night in the middle of the second quarter when a high punt snap sailed out the back of its own end zone for a safety, increasing Denver Lutheran's lead to 16-7.

“We played some really sloppy football,” said Lutheran St. Charles coach Arlen Harris. “Some of those things are to be expected in the first game of the season. We’re young on offense at certain key spots, so we know there’s going to be some growing pains.”

At least the Cougars’ defense proved legit, putting constant, increasingly effective pressure on Lions' quarterback Ryken Duagaard to the tune of four sacks and three interceptions — one of which was returned for a touchdown.

The second pick, by junior Jackson Bethany, came just before Mitchell’s tide-turning 64-yard touchdown run. Even after Mitchell’s long gallop, the Cougars trailed 16-13, but they dominated from that point forward.

Senior running back Ayden Harris capped an 11-play, 76-yard march with an eight-yard run up the middle to put Lutheran St. Charles back on top, 19-16.

On Denver Lutheran's next play from scrimmage, Duagaard came under pressure as he released a pass, and Cougars senior Michael Parr picked it off.

Four plays later, on a fourth-and-six from midfield, Gerdine floated a pass to a wide-open Kaleb Mays, who then streaked 44 yards down the sideline for a touchdown that increased the visitors’ lead to 26-16 after junior Nick Richter’s second successful PAT kick.

“Allen (Mitchell) and Kaleb (Mays) with their explosive touchdowns, they really got us going there,” said Harris. “Our quarterback, Michael Gerdine, finally settled in and took his shot. He played really big for a sophomore.”

Gerdine finished 10 of 17 passing for 117 yards, with a touchdown and an interception.

The Cougars controlled the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball the entire second half.

“They’re a physical team,” Denver Lutheran coach Stephen Robbins said. “I give them credit. They wanted it more tonight.”

Denver Lutheran lost its starting quarterback to a leg injury on the play that resulted in Parr’s interception.

Lutheran St. Charles wasn't any friendlier to the backup quarterback, junior Chace Sorenson, either. The Cougars sacked him twice and allowed him to complete just one of five attempts for nine yards.

“A big part of the game tonight was bouncing back from adversity, and they did a better job of it,” said Robbins.

Cramps and injuries caused many delays that prolonged Friday evening’s game. The visitors were flagged seven times for 65 yards; the hosts 12 times for 80 yards.