Somewhere in the back of his head, Cody Cornell knew the fire that lived in his lungs served a purpose. That there would be gains for the pains in his legs as he plodded the length of the football field down and back and down again on the artificial surface while the summer heat rose in waves.
A junior center for the St. Mary's football team, Cornell understood these grueling 300-yard sprints would make him and his team better in the long run.
It didn't make it any easier but the potential payoff made it worth it.
Now the Dragons are seeing the fruits of that labor.
For just the second time in school history and the first time since 2012, St. Mary's (11-2) will play in a state semifinal. The Dragons host Platte County (10-3) at 1:30 p.m. Saturday. The winner advances to the Class 4 state championship game at 7 p.m. Dec. 6 at Faurot Field in Columbia.
St. Mary's owes its second semifinal appearance to the myriad of talented players on both sides of the ball. Sophomore receiver/defensive back/kick returner Kevin Coleman has 70 receptions for 1,442 yards and 20 touchdowns. He's scored three return touchdowns and leads the Dragons with eight interceptions. Senior quarterback Cam'Ron McCoy has completed 168 of 309 passes for 2,987 yards, 36 touchdowns and been intercepted eight times. Senior receiver Timmy Muxo has 33 catches for 660 yards and seven scores.
The Dragons have proven all season they are capable of airing it out. What's really given them an edge during their playoff run is their new-found ability to run the football.
“That's what we've been trying to work towards all year, not being one-dimensional and having that balance,” St. Mary's coach Corey Bethany said. “That's what makes the ball move down the field. If you're able to do that multiple ways you increase your chances of scoring.”
During nine regular-season games, St. Mary's rushed for 100 or more yards as a team six times and only once did they rush for 250.
In its last four postseason games, the Dragons have hit the century mark every time and broken 250 yards twice. In last Friday night's 28-17 quarterfinal win over Farmington, they piled up 301 rushing yards.
“A lot of people call us a passing team,” junior left tackle Quixote McBroom said. “We wanted to change the narrative. We turned into a running team.”
The change didn't happen overnight. It was a lengthy process in the offseason that carried over into the regular season as the offensive line found a comfort level with each other. Slowing that process was McBroom had to sit the first three games following his transfer from University City last season. A 6-foot-4 and 325-pound powerhouse, McBroom is a big piece of the puzzle, and finding the right chemistry took time.
“We're finally working together as a team. At the beginning of the year we would not hold each other accountable,” junior right tackle Zach Shipp said. “We'd just be yelling at each other if one of us was to mess up. It's awesome seeing us come together as a team and a unit on the O-line working together.”
That was never more evident than against Farmington.
Sophomore running back DeShaun Fuller rushed for 259 yards and three touchdowns, both season highs. Installed as the primary tailback Sept. 20 against Borgia, the same game McBroom made his debut, Fuller's production has increased as the offensive line's play has solidified.
In his first six games, Fuller was held to 63 or fewer yards five times. In the Dragons' four postseason games, Fuller has rushed for 100 or more yards three times. On the season he has 909 rushing yards and nine touchdowns in 10 games.
“We believe in each other,” Fuller said. “Any D-lineman gets in front of them, they're going to get the job done for me. It's not about the cuts I make it's about the way that they block. I make the cut based off what they do. I feel they can block anything in front of them.”
The offensive line will have to be sharp Saturday if the Dragons are going to break through for the program's first championship game appearance. Platte County brings a strong defensive line that thrives on pressuring the quarterback and stuffing the run. Since the playoffs began, Platte County hasn't allowed an opponent to break 21 points. This season only Class 6 semifinalist Raymore-Peculiar managed to break Platte County's defense wide open in a 47-7 win Oct. 11.
“We've seen some big, good D-lines,” Bethany said. “That's what you have to have playing this late in November.”
The best counter is an offensive line that understands its assignments and plays as one to give its skill players the chance to make plays. During the regular season the Dragons relied on the passing game to make it happen. Now they can take what the defense gives them and adjust accordingly. It makes an explosive offense that much more volatile.
“It feels good. We had a lot of people doubting us,” sophomore right guard Cartez Peoples said. “We blocked out the noise and played South Side football.”
It's led them to a place St. Mary's, also known as South Side Catholic, has only been once before. The Dragons are hopeful they have what it takes to go where no team in school history has gone.
“You mix talent and hard work over the summer you can make those things happen,” Cornell said.
Missouri postseason football scores, schedules
— CLASS 6
Semifinals
De Smet 37, Raymore-Peculiar 0
Joplin 41, Fort Zumwalt West 20
Championship
De Smet (13-0) vs. Joplin (13-0), 3 p.m. Saturday, Faurot Field, Columbia
— CLASS 5
Quarterfinals
Jackson 29, Eureka 14
Staley 30, Raytown 14
Fort Zumwalt North 24, Chaminade 21
Carthage 64, Glendale 34
Semifinals
Jackson (12-0) at Staley (10-2), 1 p.m. Saturday
Carthage (10-2) at Fort Zumwalt North (12-0), 3 p.m. Saturday
— CLASS 4
Quarterfinals
St. Mary's 28, Farmington 17
Platte County 38, Grain Valley 21
Ladue 47, Liberty 0
Webb City 62, Camdenton 34
Semifinals
Platte County (10-3) at St. Mary's (11-2), 1:30 p.m. Saturday
Ladue (12-1) at Webb City (12-1), 1 p.m. Saturday
— CLASS 3
Quarterfinals
Kennett 50, Roosevelt 14
Odessa 53, Savannah 31
Trinity 26, Lutheran St. Charles 0
Cassville 35, Blair Oaks 28
Semifinals
Odessa (13-0) at Kennett (13-0), 1 p.m. Saturday
Trinity (9-3) at Cassville (11-2), 1 p.m. Saturday
— CLASS 2
Quarterfinals
Lutheran North 57, Scott City 8
Lathrop 38, Summit Christian 6
Ava 26, Lamar 14
Clark County 22, Hallsville 7
Semifinals
Lathrop (13-0) at Lutheran North (12-0), 1 p.m. Saturday
Clark County (12-1) at Ava (13-0), 2 p.m. Saturday
— CLASS 1
Quarterfinals
Valle 15, Thayer 14
Mid-Buchanan 35, South Harrison 8
Lincoln 36, Windsor-Sedalia 6
Marceline 20, South Callaway 7
Semifinals
Mid-Buchanan (11-2) at Valle (12-1), 1 p.m. Saturday
Marceline (12-1) at Lincoln (13-0), 1 p.m. Saturday
Illinois postseason football scores, schedules
— CLASS 8A
Semifinals
Gurnee Warren 28, Chicago Brother Rice 0
Lincoln-Way East 24, Chicago Marist 7
Championship
Gurnee Warren (13-0) vs. Lincoln-Way East (13-0) at Northern Illinois University, 7 p.m. Saturday
— CLASS 7A
Semifinals
Chicago Mount Carmel 27, Villa Park Willowbrook 6
Nazareth Academy 42, Rolling Meadows 14
Championship
Chicago Mount Carmel (13-0) vs. Nazareth Academy (13-0) at Northern Illinois University, 4 p.m. Saturday
— CLASS 6A
Semifinals
Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge 49, Deerfield 16
East St. Louis 50, Chatham Glenwood 28
Championship
East St. Louis (13-0) vs. Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge (12-1) at Northern Illinois University, 1 p.m. Saturday
— CLASS 5A
Semifinals
Chicago St. Rita 42, Rockford Boylan 21
Rochester 56, Mascoutah 34
Championship
Chicago St. Rita (10-3) vs. Rochester (12-1) at Northern Illinois University, 10 a.m. Saturday
— CLASS 4A
Semifinals
Richmond-Burton 30, Coal City 0
Murphysboro 20, Effingham 17 (OT)
Championship
Richmond-Burton (13-0) vs. Murphysboro (11-2) at Northern Illinois University, 7 p.m. Friday
— CLASS 3A
Semifinals
Byron 7, Princeton 3
Williamsville 28, Quincy Notre Dame 23
Championship
Williamsville (13-0) vs. Byron (12-1) at Northern Illinois University, 4 p.m. Friday
— CLASS 2A
Semifinals
Newman Central Catholic 21, Minonk Fieldcrest 7
Nashville 35, Decatur St. Teresa 21
Championship
Nashville (12-1) vs. Newman Central Catholic (12-1) at Northern Illinois University, 1 p.m. Friday
— CLASS 1A
Semifinals
Lena-Winslow 44, Kewanee Wethersfield 30
Central A&M 35, Athens 21
Championship
Lena-Winslow (13-0) vs. Central A&M (13-0) at Northern Illinois University, 10 a.m. Friday
— 8-MAN
Championship
Polo 50, Milford Cissna Park 26