Somewhere in the back of his head, Cody Cornell knew the fire that lived in his lungs served a purpose. That there would be gains for the pains in his legs as he plodded the length of the football field down and back and down again on the artificial surface while the summer heat rose in waves.

A junior center for the St. Mary's football team, Cornell understood these grueling 300-yard sprints would make him and his team better in the long run.

It didn't make it any easier but the potential payoff made it worth it.

Now the Dragons are seeing the fruits of that labor.

For just the second time in school history and the first time since 2012, St. Mary's (11-2) will play in a state semifinal. The Dragons host Platte County (10-3) at 1:30 p.m. Saturday. The winner advances to the Class 4 state championship game at 7 p.m. Dec. 6 at Faurot Field in Columbia.

St. Mary's owes its second semifinal appearance to the myriad of talented players on both sides of the ball. Sophomore receiver/defensive back/kick returner Kevin Coleman has 70 receptions for 1,442 yards and 20 touchdowns. He's scored three return touchdowns and leads the Dragons with eight interceptions. Senior quarterback Cam'Ron McCoy has completed 168 of 309 passes for 2,987 yards, 36 touchdowns and been intercepted eight times. Senior receiver Timmy Muxo has 33 catches for 660 yards and seven scores.

The Dragons have proven all season they are capable of airing it out. What's really given them an edge during their playoff run is their new-found ability to run the football.

“That's what we've been trying to work towards all year, not being one-dimensional and having that balance,” St. Mary's coach Corey Bethany said. “That's what makes the ball move down the field. If you're able to do that multiple ways you increase your chances of scoring.”

During nine regular-season games, St. Mary's rushed for 100 or more yards as a team six times and only once did they rush for 250.

In its last four postseason games, the Dragons have hit the century mark every time and broken 250 yards twice. In last Friday night's 28-17 quarterfinal win over Farmington, they piled up 301 rushing yards.

“A lot of people call us a passing team,” junior left tackle Quixote McBroom said. “We wanted to change the narrative. We turned into a running team.”

The change didn't happen overnight. It was a lengthy process in the offseason that carried over into the regular season as the offensive line found a comfort level with each other. Slowing that process was McBroom had to sit the first three games following his transfer from University City last season. A 6-foot-4 and 325-pound powerhouse, McBroom is a big piece of the puzzle, and finding the right chemistry took time.

“We're finally working together as a team. At the beginning of the year we would not hold each other accountable,” junior right tackle Zach Shipp said. “We'd just be yelling at each other if one of us was to mess up. It's awesome seeing us come together as a team and a unit on the O-line working together.”

That was never more evident than against Farmington.

Sophomore running back DeShaun Fuller rushed for 259 yards and three touchdowns, both season highs. Installed as the primary tailback Sept. 20 against Borgia, the same game McBroom made his debut, Fuller's production has increased as the offensive line's play has solidified.

In his first six games, Fuller was held to 63 or fewer yards five times. In the Dragons' four postseason games, Fuller has rushed for 100 or more yards three times. On the season he has 909 rushing yards and nine touchdowns in 10 games.

“We believe in each other,” Fuller said. “Any D-lineman gets in front of them, they're going to get the job done for me. It's not about the cuts I make it's about the way that they block. I make the cut based off what they do. I feel they can block anything in front of them.”

The offensive line will have to be sharp Saturday if the Dragons are going to break through for the program's first championship game appearance. Platte County brings a strong defensive line that thrives on pressuring the quarterback and stuffing the run. Since the playoffs began, Platte County hasn't allowed an opponent to break 21 points. This season only Class 6 semifinalist Raymore-Peculiar managed to break Platte County's defense wide open in a 47-7 win Oct. 11.

“We've seen some big, good D-lines,” Bethany said. “That's what you have to have playing this late in November.”

The best counter is an offensive line that understands its assignments and plays as one to give its skill players the chance to make plays. During the regular season the Dragons relied on the passing game to make it happen. Now they can take what the defense gives them and adjust accordingly. It makes an explosive offense that much more volatile.

“It feels good. We had a lot of people doubting us,” sophomore right guard Cartez Peoples said. “We blocked out the noise and played South Side football.”

It's led them to a place St. Mary's, also known as South Side Catholic, has only been once before. The Dragons are hopeful they have what it takes to go where no team in school history has gone.

“You mix talent and hard work over the summer you can make those things happen,” Cornell said.

